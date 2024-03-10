Lacrosse: In 14-10 win over No. 10 Denver, Northwestern played its most resilient game of the season

With 13:12 left in the third quarter on Friday night, an uncomfortable deja vu plagued Northwestern lacrosse.

The Wildcats’ 5-1 first-half lead against No. 10 Denver was long gone and they were down 6-5 to the Pioneers, who had scored two goals in the past minute. After Northwestern dominated 9-2 on the draw in the first half, Denver had just won the last three. Graduate student Molly Laliberty already had five saves and the defense was making stops, but the offense’s erratic turnovers and heroics from Pioneer goalkeeper Emelia Bohi put NU in a 12-minute scoring drought.

Northwestern’s situation had numerous parallels to when it lost 14-10 to Notre Dame three weeks ago. It opened up a 3-1 lead, but let it slip because of draw struggles, turnovers and a standout performance in goal from the opposition — despite Laliberty playing well herself. NU’s dilemma against Denver can also be compared to earlier wins against Boston College and Syracuse, where they created massive leads in the first quarter but were outscored by their opponents in the last three.

But this time around, Northwestern didn’t get complacent.

“Mid-third quarter, we were like ‘Okay, let’s work even harder than we’re working now,’” sophomore Madison Taylor said. “So I think we pushed it into another gear and started working hard off-ball, cutting through the middle hard, and not just jogging. That opened up a lot of loops for us.”

Sure, it took NU another three minutes to get out of its scoring rut. But its defense didn’t let up, stopping Denver on two consecutive offensive possessions. On the next drive, the Wildcats finally found the back of the net: graduate student Erin Coykendall turned the ball over to Denver via an out-of-bounds pass but helped her team get it right back by tipping Anna Palmisano’s pass and handing the ball off to first-year Taylor LaPointe on a diving play. Then, when Coykendall had the ball back in stick, she dished it to graduate student Dylan Amonte, who tied the game up.

The rest of the quarter scoring-wise went back-and-forth between Northwestern and Denver, but the Pioneers never got back its lead. After struggling on the draw for the last 13 minutes, the Wildcats won three of the final four draw controls of the third quarter. With the game tied 9-9 with 12:20 minutes left in the game, NU then went on to score five straight goals, thwarting any chance of a Denver comeback.

Northwestern was up against a top-tier Denver defense that only allowed double-digit goals twice in the last two seasons. Plus, the Wildcats were playing without a star defender of their own in junior Samantha White. Coykendall, usually the team’s primary facilitator, was held to “only” one assist and a free position goal. Graduate student Izzy Scane missed five straight shots in between her first and second goals of the game. Northwestern had four more turnovers than Denver, though both teams were constantly losing the ball. In an extremely physical game where a whopping 51 fouls were called, there were times when the team looked undisciplined and struggled to play as a cohesive unit.

But, NU made the most out of all the chances it got. With all the fouls being called, the game was dominated by free-position shots from both teams. The difference was that the Wildcats converted on eight of their 18 attempts, whereas the Pioneers went 1-for-9. Four of those free-position goals were scored by Taylor, who continues to emerge as one of the best free-position shooters in the nation. Her final goal came on a valiant effort, where she shot the ball as she was essentially being run over by Denver’s Sam Thacker.

“They’re going to be aggressive. I’m not going to let it get to me,” Taylor said of her mentality headed into Friday night’s game. “I’m just going to stay tough out there and just deal with it, and show them ‘you can be as physical as you want to be, I’ll still do what I can do and not let it affect how I play on the field.’”

“We did a good job moving off ball drawing those free positions, and then I think we practiced it a lot in practice...Just being able to score in those different ways helps me out a lot.”

But it wasn’t just the free-position shots. Graduate student Lindsey Frank was an offensive MVP, being responsible for two of Northwestern’s non-free position goals and a critical assist from deep where she found Taylor despite a swarm of defenders separating the two players. Scane scored three late-game goals despite shooting cold early. The defense, without one of its stars, stood on its own — seniors Jane Hansen, Carleigh Mahoney and Kendall Halpern all recorded two caused turnovers.

And of course, Laliberty had a career night, tallying 12 saves (as well as her 600th career save) on 21 shots — the second-highest number of saves that she’s made in a game as a Wildcat and her first time this season recording a save percentage above .500. Five of those saves came in the third quarter when Northwestern was struggling the most, highlighting her ability to step up when it mattered the most.

Northwestern’s win wasn’t dominant, easy or aesthetically pleasing. But also, unlike previous wins against top teams, it wasn’t a win where the Wildcats piled up goals early on and held on for dear life. This was a win where they displayed a resilience that hasn’t been seen from them all season, not letting drawbacks, fouls, or physical contact define their game and treating every possession like a clean slate.

“You always have to have emotional control, I think that’s a prerequisite for being a great athlete,” Northwestern head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said. “In years past, we would get very frustrated, flustered, and there was none of that tonight. And that was why we were able to kind of gain some momentum late, put our shots away, and widen the gap.”

It’s games like these that will help prepare Northwestern for its future challenges, especially during NCAA Tournament time this May. The Wildcats must be ready to fight against any given opponent the way they did against Denver — in a world where college lacrosse has more parity now than ever, complacency is never the solution.

“These are the games we dream of,” Laliberty said. “That’s why you come and play at one of the highest levels of lacrosse in the country.”