Boo Buie’s final Welsh-Ryan Arena bucket punctuated his rise — and Northwestern’s 2-year renaissance

With 1:32 left in Northwestern’s 90-66 blowout over Minnesota and in his Welsh-Ryan Arena career, Boo Buie already knew how he wanted to go out. Before nailing a three-pointer from the top of the key to end his Wildcat career in Evanston with an exclamation point, Buie met eyes with Chris Collins.

“I knew I was gonna shoot the three the whole time,” Buie said. “[Collins] told me to wait till 12 on the shot clock, and at 12, he yelled, ‘Go, go, go!’ And I’m just waiting there, 10, nine, eight... and I hear him yelling, ‘go,’ but I’m like, I’m shooting.”

It’s that resolve — a firm determination to search for obstacles and hurdle them — that defines Buie and a senior class that is arguably Northwestern’s most successful group in 90 years. With his eyes always pointed forward, the star point guard’s final possession at Welsh-Ryan Arena had all of the qualities that made his last two seasons in Evanston so special.

Buie had one thought as he counted down the 18 seconds from 30 to 12, but how’d he get there? How’d he go from catching the ball near the baseline, with 94 feet and a million possibilities ahead of him — to splashing a three-pointer in Elijah Hawkins’ face to put an exclamation point on a perfect Senior Night?

It started when Buie caught Brooks Barnhizer’s inbound. Eighteen.

About 18 months ago, the Wildcats had lost Pete Nance and Ryan Young to the transfer portal, and most of the NU fanbase wanted Collins fired.

So, Collins took a timeout, and Northwestern started its successful possession with a classic ATO.

“We had a meeting before the start of last year, and everyone was digging our grave,” Collins said. “I wasn’t gonna be the coach, the program was going nowhere, guys had transferred, coaches had left, all these things. And we said, ‘That’s not how this story’s going to be written.’ Boo was at the forefront of that.”

Buie looked forward and took his first dribble with his left hand, his off-hand. Seventeen.

The floor general stepped forward at that 2022 preseason meeting because of the foundation that the 17 Big Ten losses he’d suffered as a first-year in 2019-20 had set. Collins tabbed him as the starting point guard in Feb. 2020 with public uncertainty about whether a freshman was ready for that responsibility. With the losses and doubt piling up, Buie stared ahead. He never forgot his coach’s faith, and he never forgot his message.

“When I committed here, it was all about a rebuild and helping this program get back to where it’s at right now,” Buie said. “That was something we never forgot, even throughout the losing. I truly believe you grow through tough times. I’ve been through a lot of tough stuff in my life, so losing a couple of games is real easy compared to what I’ve been through.”

Buie crossed over to his right hand, and walked up the court. Sixteen. Fifteen.

He nailed 16 shots in Northwestern’s 2020 upset over No. 4 Michigan State to show that he hadn’t forgotten that message, and NU won 15 games in a bumpy 2021-22 to cross over to the positive direction, even if the pile of close losses didn’t make it look like much.

Buie gazed over to the right sideline at Collins, who stretched his hands downward as if to say, “slow down.” Fourteen. Thirteen.

Collins did that because the ‘Cats led by 19 points, but it also fit with NU’s statistical profile, given its adjusted tempo of 63.9 possessions per game ranks 14th in the Big Ten in 2023-24, per Bart Torvik.

This team started the year with four starters under 6-foot-7 who were so lethal from three-point range that they overcame Zach Edey basically laying siege to Northwestern’s frontcourt. NU was short, played through its guards, couldn’t defend on the perimeter well and struggled to rebound, yet it willingly played as slowly as it had in eight seasons and minimized the number of possessions for its offense. NU’s elite 13% turnover rate — fifth in the nation — held everything together.

It didn’t make sense in December, and it barely makes sense now. But that’s pretty fitting because Northwestern’s slow yet nonlinear trajectory upward didn’t really make sense to anyone either. It responded by focusing on the right sideline whether its scoring total read 49 or 80, and settled down.

Buie crossed half-court. Twelve. Eleven.

Northwestern’s 12 Big Ten wins in 2022-23 straddled the fence between fantasy and reality. NU crossed that border on the very logo Buie passed with one court-storming along the way.

Maybe it didn’t meet that threshold with its 12th conference win over the Golden Gophers. Instead, it redefined that line. By shattering a ceiling, Northwestern has given legitimacy to expectations of future consistency.

As that roof collapsed, and Northwestern fans tried to make another one cave in with loud chants of, “We want Gus [Hurlburt],” Buie shielded the ball from Hawkins and pushed him away. Ten, nine, eight.

Buie’s first game in this building was a November loss to Merrimack where most bleacher rows were empty. In his final one, around 1,000 students chanted his name as they packed out those same rows during an exam week. Northwestern’s biggest vulnerability now functioned as its forceful layer of protection. This isn’t even brand-new news anymore, which is mind-blowing.

“If you look into the gym, opposed to my first three years, you’ll be like, ‘What is this place?’” Buie said. “Now, it was sold out tonight, it was sold out multiple times throughout the year. We’re winning games, and the culture just has to keep going.”

With his eyes still pointed ahead, Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer took a step back, then power-dribbled forward. Seven, six.

Northwestern’s offense had done the same. With injuries to Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson, as well as an ankle injury that forced Ryan Langborg to miss two games, it sputtered on the road against Michigan State and Maryland. Now, it had erupted with a 70% shooting clip in the first half. Blake Preston, who played a season-high 26 minutes, played the best game of his Wildcat career.

While it was surprising it was Preston who stepped up, unexpected contributors have been the hallmark of this 2023-24 team, which Collins called the “toughest” he’s coached since he took his first NCAA job as a Seton Hall assistant in 1998. There’s Nick Martinelli and Blake Smith at Maryland, Luke Hunger against Michigan State, Nicholson against Indiana. You could go on, and on, and on.

Buie then stepped back, relaxed and looked at Collins for a few seconds.

Five, four, three. Five seasons for Buie, who had gotten all the way here, looking at Collins with the clock ticking down during a blowout win. Four for Nicholson and Berry, and three NCAA Tournament berths on the way for Collins.

Two, one. Back-to-back March Madness bids for this core, and one more bucket for the home crowd that was looking around and taking this all in.

That last one may have been the only thought in No. 0’s head when the shot clock hit 12 and he had to put it all together. He only looked at the hoop, which is why the next sequence — four left-handed dribbles, a hesitation and a shot over Hawkins’ outstretched hand — seemed robotic.

Boo Buie was always going to take that three-pointer. And it was always going to be all net.