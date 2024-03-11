Baseball: Northwestern avoids series sweep against Louisville

After Northwestern climbed back to .500 a week ago, the ‘Cats dropped two of three on the road to Louisville, moving their record to 6-7 on the young season.

In game one on Friday, Northwestern started the scoring in the second inning with a Vince Bianchina single and Bennett Markinson bases-loaded walk, opening a 2-0 lead for the ‘Cats.

Starter Nolan Morr was dealing through three innings, allowing two hits while striking out five. But things blew up for Morr in the home half of the fourth. After surrendering a leadoff single to Louisville catcher Luke Napleton, Morr gave up a game-tying two run homer to Gavin Kilen in the next at-bat. Later in the fourth, a wild pitch from Morr allowed another Louisville run to score.

Morr continued to struggle in the fifth, allowing a two-RBI triple off the bat of Brandon Anderson to make it 5-2 Louisville. Anderson scored off a Napleton sacrifice fly, ending Morr’s day with six earned runs despite a dominant first three frames.

Trailing 6-2 in the sixth, Owen McElfatrick made things interesting for Northwestern. With the bases loaded, McElfatrick dropped a bases-clearing double into right center, getting the ‘Cats within one.

But Louisville slammed the door shut with a mix of pitching and offense. Louisville relievers Ty Starke and Tucker Biven struck out five Northwestern batters over the last nine outs, while the Cardinals’ offense padded the scoreboard with five unanswered insurance runs to take the series opener 11-5.

Game two on Saturday wasn’t much prettier for Northwestern’s defense. A scoreless game through four, starter Luke Benneche unraveled in the fifth. After striking out Ryan McCoy to start the frame, Benneche allowed the next seven Louisville batters to get aboard safely, all of whom ended up finding their way home.

Trailing 7-0, Markinson continued his strong start to the season, blasting his second home run of the year to left center to snatch a run back for the ‘Cats.

Even with Peter Michael taking over for Benneche in the fifth, Northwestern’s pitching continued to be problematic. Michael allowed back-to-back homers in the bottom of the sixth, pushing the scoreline to 10-1. Griffin Mills grounded into a double-play in the ninth, allowing Preston Knott to scamper home for another Northwestern run. The late offense wasn’t enough as the ‘Cats dropped game two 10-2.

Looking to avoid the series sweep on Sunday, Northwestern’s bats came alive to start game three. The ‘Cats opened the scoring with five unanswered runs in the first four innings. Jackson Freeman paved the way with two RBIs, bringing Bianchina home twice — once on a sacrifice fly to right field in the first inning, while a groundout to the first basemen in the second inning plated Northwestern’s third basemen home again.

Starter Kyle Potthoff was stellar through five scoreless innings, striking out four Cardinals while only giving up two hits on his way to earning the win.

After the Cardinals got on the scoreboard in the sixth with a solo-shot off Northwestern reliever Garrett Shearer, the ‘Cats added an insurance run as Trent Liolios reached on a fielding error, allowing Knott to score.

With Northwestern leading 6-1, Shearer allowed two more runs in the seventh, but skirted away from danger in the eight and ninth, closing out the trip to Louisville on a high note with a big 6-3 Northwestern victory.

The ‘Cats travel to San Antonio, Texas next weekend for a three-game series against UTSA that kicks off with a Saturday double-header.