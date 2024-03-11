Northwestern lacrosse’s weekend sweep shows the makings of a championship team

From losing for the first time in over a year to Notre Dame to missing the sensational Sammy White in the last three games, the ‘Cats have grappled with adversity in their first month of the season. But even as Northwestern lacrosse finds its footing on the season, it continues to win and display its limitless potential.

The Wildcats faced arguably their toughest match of the year in No. 10 Denver. The Pioneers are unmatched when it comes to physicality and their zone defense is rare for women’s lacrosse. But just as was the case in the two teams’ Final Four matchup, NU came out on top, defeating Denver 14-10.

The funny thing about NU is that in games like this is — as it seemed with Boston College and Syracuse — the score gets close, but Northwestern always finds a way to finish strong and make it feel like the win was never in doubt.

The ‘Cats finished the first quarter up 2-0 and won all three draws. They carried that momentum into the second, adding three goals for a 5-1 lead. It was no coincidence that those first four goals came off free position shots, as maximizing foul opportunities is the most effective way to break through the zone.

But for the remaining eight minutes of the first half, Denver added another three and held NU to none. The ‘Cats did have five shooting opportunities on eight meters, but the Pioneers conveniently fouled in inopportune shooting spots.

The Northwestern scoring drought continued for nearly seven minutes into the third quarter, and Denver even took a brief 6-5 lead before Dylan Amonte put the ‘Cats back in action. NU had just a one-point lead heading into the fourth, and Denver then evened it up, but Northwestern lacrosse did what Northwestern lacrosse does best: score. Grabbing five of the eight draw controls certainly helped, as Izzy Scane, Madison Taylor and Erin Coykendall scored five goals in less than 10 minutes.

Games like this display two of the Wildcats’ greatest strengths: their next player-up mentality and unwavering belief they can win any game.

Lindsey Frank and Taylor were essential to this win. Scane scored four goals, including three in the second half. Coykendall didn’t get on the board until there was less than three minutes left. The Pioneers were sure to defend Scane and Coykendall no matter the cost, but Frank and Taylor stepped up to fill that void.

Taylor, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, scored five goals, making shots that would only be expected of a veteran player. As for veteran experience, Frank, the dual-sport athlete from Richmond, brought just that with two goals and an ability to help be creative against a unique defensive scheme.

A key component of last year’s championship team was the “it’s not over until it’s over mentality.” It was the basis of an attempted comeback against Syracuse, a completed comeback against Boston College after trailing by four at the half, and the victory after being down one in the fourth quarter to Michigan.

This season, it seems to be the same. No matter how close games get — even after Northwestern gets off to a dominant start such as with BC or Syracuse — the ‘Cats can take their play to the next level even if it’s faltering. That’s a championship mentality.

And while spirits were already high off a win against a top-10 team, NU finished the weekend with a 25-8 victory over Albany. The ‘Cats held the Danes to just four goals in each half, while they established their dominance early with a 10-goal first quarter.

The usual suspects got on board with four goals from Scane, hat tricks for Coykendall, Amonte and Taylor, and two for Frank and Samantha Smith. Sophomore Lucy Munro grabbed two and junior Emerson Bohlig and Serafina DeMunno each notched one as well.

First-years Alexis Ventresca and Noel Cumberland also scored for their third and second goals of the season, respectively, and sophomore Abby LoCascio scored twice for the first goals of her career.

Northwestern has been performing up to standards since falling to Notre Dame and showing its talent. But, this team is still in the makings.

For one, NU won the first-half draw battle to Denver 9-2 but then lost it in the second, 9-8. Plus, the Wildcats shouldn’t just barely be winning the draw 18-16 against a team it’s scoring over 20 goals against.

Secondly, White is a crucial player to this team. She was the MVP in the 2023 championship, after all. With her status for the unforeseeable future in question, the defense will need to make adjustments. Kelly Amonte Hiller gave Alia Marshall the first start of her career against Albany on defense, but White’s versatility is hard to replace.

But as No. 4 Notre Dame lost to No. 13 Virginia and No. 2 James Madison lost to No. 9 Maryland this past week, there is no question that Northwestern is right on track. The fact that this team can be nit-picky about how it's playing says enough.

All good things take time. Northwestern is right where it needs to be.