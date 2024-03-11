Analyzing what Northwestern has at stake in the Big Ten Tournament

For a second straight season, the Northwestern Wildcats are going dancing.

Well, it’s not technically guaranteed until Selection Sunday, but Northwestern all but punched its ticket to March Madness on Saturday, as it finished regular season play with a commanding 90-66 win over Minnesota.

After results from Sunday’s games, Northwestern will enter the Big Ten Tournament with a double-bye as the No. 4 seed, and will not have to play its first game until Friday. While earning the double-bye will allow the ‘Cats to rest easy ahead of March Madness, there is still a lot riding on this team’s performance in Minneapolis.

Northwestern’s results in the Big Ten Tournament could play a substantial role in determining its seeding for March Madness, which could reasonably range from a No. 6 seed down to a No. 10. Most forecasters currently have NU hovering in the 8-9 range, setting it up for a potential second round matchup against a No. 1 seed, which would be a tall task. As of the most recent Bracketology update on ESPN, Joe Lunardi has NU as a No. 8 seed against Oklahoma in Charlotte, with the winner facing Tennessee in the Round of 32. BracketMatrix, a site that aggregates dozens of bracket predictions, currently has the ‘Cats averaging an 8.9, which would land them as a No. 9 seed.

Of course, these forecasts are just a prediction, but they should serve as motivation for Northwestern heading into this week. Last time the ‘Cats entered March Madness as a No. 8 seed in their inaugural tournament in 2017, they beat Vanderbilt in a close first round matchup, but subsequently fell to No. 1 Gonzaga two days later. So, it would certainly be wise for the ‘Cats to avoid a No. 1 seed if possible, and winning some games this week could help get NU out of the line of fire from facing one early on.

However, last season’s performance doesn’t necessarily serve to prove this point. Northwestern came into March Madness as No. 7 seed, and while it handled business against No. 10 seed Boise State in the first round, it fell to No. 2 UCLA in the Round of 32 as well. Clearly, in this instance, being a higher seed didn’t help the ‘Cats in advancing beyond the first week of the tournament any more than it did in 2017.

Yet, these results do not exist in a vacuum. It has been proven time and again that 7-2 upsets are much more common than 8-1 or 9-1 upsets, and that being a higher seed in March Madness is never a bad thing. I will acknowledge the remote possibility of a 16-1 or 15-2 upset in the first round, but let’s not get too caught up in hypotheticals with these scenarios. Yes, one-seeded Purdue lost to Fairleigh Dickinson last year in the first round, but don’t expect an upset of that caliber to happen again. It’s simply not a common occurrence.

So, heading into the Big Ten Tournament, it’s quite difficult to define what equates to success and failure for Northwestern. For a team that had such great success in regular season play, a few games in a conference tournament should hold very little weight in terms of its overall season and placement next week. Northwestern will play between one and three games depending on how well it fares, and automatically being in the quarterfinals of the tournament without hitting the court once is an immediate victory.

NU’s most likely first opponent will be No. 5 seed Wisconsin, but given the level at which the Badgers are playing many wouldn’t be surprised if they lost on Thursday to either Maryland or Rutgers. Should the ‘Cats face the Badgers, they will be favored, especially in a neutral site game, with a chance to get revenge on an earlier loss. Simply put, Northwestern is the better team, and Wisconsin’s downward momentum currently sees it positioned for an underwhelming postseason, and likely an early exit from March Madness. These neutral site games will be important for the ‘Cats, as they need to prove their ability to win away from Welsh-Ryan Arena, where they were nearly invincible in conference play. In addition, despite a No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament a year ago, Northwestern fell in a heartbreaker to Penn State, and a win in the conference tournament would be a great step for the program.

If the ‘Cats can progress to Saturday, a bout with Purdue — the Wildcats’ newfound nemesis in recent years — is likely in the cards. These teams split the season series, and facing the Boilermakers in a neutral site game will be an uphill battle for NU.

Should they beat Purdue or actually win the entire tournament, it is still within the realm of possibility for the ‘Cats to get up to No. 6 seed. This would make Northwestern’s life even easier, with an even stronger opportunity to pull off an upset in the second round and progress beyond the first weekend.

At least from my perspective, there aren’t too many ways for Northwestern to fail in this tournament. The win over Minnesota basically locked up March Madness, and a loss to Wisconsin wouldn’t be the end of the world for the ‘Cats. While they have hit a cold streak as of late, the Badgers can be a very good basketball team when it hits a stride. If NU had lost to Minnesota, things would look a lot different right now, but NU has earned its seeding. A loss to Maryland or Rutgers might be considered a failure, but let’s consider the more likely option and assume Wisconsin advances out of that initial matchup.

Regardless of what happens in Minneapolis, Northwestern has a lot to look forward to in the next few weeks. While a string of wins against conference opponents could improve its seeding and provide a boost ahead of March Madness, the results of the Big Ten Tournament likely won’t define how NU performs on the biggest stage of all. As we have seen throughout this season, this team may bend at times, but it never seems to break. I’m fairly confident that Northwestern basketball isn’t ready for its season to break just yet, and any result in the Big Ten Tournament shouldn’t change that.