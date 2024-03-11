Tennis: Men blanked again, drop fifth straight match

The Northwestern Men’s Tennis team arrived at Notre Dame looking to turn things around amidst a stretch of four consecutive losses.

Instead, they left with a streak of five after suffering a 4-0 defeat.

Coming in, it looked to be a relatively even affair. The Wildcats (5-11) came in ranked No. 50 in the ITA Team Rankings, while the Fighting Irish (9-6) clocked in one spot ahead at No. 49.

Notre Dame quickly put that notion to bed.

The day started with a Fighting Irish No. 1 doubles victory by nationally ranked duo Sebastian Dominko and Jean-Marc Malkowski, the No. 11 outfit in the country. The pairing quickly dispatched the Northwestern duo of Gleb Blekher and Presley Thieneman 6-1 to give Notre Dame the early advantage.

The Wildcats briefly managed to even things up courtesy of a win at No. 3 doubles, where Saiprakash Goli and Chad Miller emerged victorious over Evan Lee and Yu Zhang of Notre Dame 6-3, but it was all Fighting Irish from that point forward.

After taking the rubber match at No. 2 doubles with Nil Giraldez and Chase Thompson defeating Greyson Casey and Felix Nordby 7-5, Notre Dame swept the first three singles matches to wrap up the victory, leaving the remaining matches in progress to go unfinished. The result? Another Northwestern loss in which the team failed to score a single point.

Notre Dame’s charge in the singles portion was led by Dominko, who, in addition to his doubles ranking, came into the day ranked No. 34 in singles. He defeated Thieneman in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in No. 1 singles to give the Fighting Irish a 2-0 lead.

From there, Notre Dame relied on the back-end of its singles lineup to finish the job. Thompson took care of Nordby in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in No. 4 singles and Malkowski defeated Casey in No. 5 singles 7-6 (5), 6-0 to end the contest.

While individual performances are likely to be overlooked after a goose egg, it’s worth noting the other matches that were taking place as the event was called. Blekher was up a set in No. 2 singles, as was Goli in No. 3 singles. Miller, in No. 6 singles, was tied a set apiece when match play stopped. All three will look to continue that form into their next match.

The trio will get the opportunity to do just that with plenty of rest, as the team’s next match comes on the heels of a 14-day layoff. When the team does finally return to action on March 22, it will be to open Big Ten play against No. 1 Ohio State in Columbus. The start time is set for 5 p.m. CST.