Inside NU’s Big Ten MBB Awards

Now that the Big Ten regular season has come to an end, it’s time to give out some trophies! We had 16 of our staff writers each vote on some of the conference’s most prestigious awards. Here are Inside NU’s Big Ten Men’s Basketball Awards for the 2023-24 season:

Note: our writers did not vote on Sixth Man of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year or an All-Freshman team.

Player of the Year: Zach Edey, Purdue (16 votes)

No shocker here. The man who is likely to win his second consecutive National Player of the Year was the best player in the Big Ten once again. Edey, the centerpiece of a stellar 28-3 Purdue team, took his game to another level this season, posting per-game career highs in points (24.1), assists (1.9) and blocks (2.2) while decreasing his turnover rate. And I’d argue his abilities go beyond the already-ludicrous box score. Watch a Purdue game — Edey’s mere presence changes the geometry of the court on both ends of the floor. That said, although the box scores don’t tell the whole story, they are awfully fun to look at. How about the 30-point, 20-rebound game against Penn State on 83% shooting? Or a week later when he scored another 30-piece against Iowa, this time adding only 18 rebounds and four blocks? I think all Northwestern fans can agree that Zach Edey is among the most frustrating players we’ve ever had to watch the ‘Cats go up against, and that is a statement of respect. The 7-foot-4 center is the primary reason the Boilermakers are among the handful of teams that can win the national title. —Ethan Segall

Coach of the Year: Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska (11 votes)

After posting a 40-83 record through four seasons in Lincoln, there were few predictions that the fifth would be any better for Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers. But Keisei Tominaga made an offensive leap and transfers Rienk Mast and Brice Williams filled out the starting unit, allowing Nebraska to jump to a 22-9 record, good for third in the Big Ten. Hoiberg’s defining moment came on Jan. 9, when the Cornhuskers blew out then-No. 1 Purdue at home 88-72. Thanks to his leadership, Nebraska is slated to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. —Natalie Wells

Others receiving votes: Chris Collins, Northwestern (two votes); Matt Painter, Purdue (two votes); Ben Johnson, Minnesota (one vote)

Defensive Player of the Year: Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers (14 votes)

Cliff Omoruyi is anchoring the country’s No. 4 KenPom defense and averaging just under three blocks a game, and some are considering this a down-year for him. If that doesn’t merit consideration for this award, I don’t know what does. Omoruyi’s block percentage in 2023-24 is a mind-blowing 12.8%. Not only is that mark tops in Division I among players who have played more than 50% of their team’s minutes, it’s also the fourth-highest single-season mark among qualified players since 2008. The last interior defender in the Big Ten who was this good was 2018 Jaren Jackson Jr., who was wrecking game plans as one of the most talented one-and-done freshmen the conference has ever seen. Omoruyi’s defensive presence is the biggest reason why Rutgers was somehow able to win seven conference games playing the basketball equivalent of Iowa football. —Iggy Dowling

Others receiving votes: Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State (two votes)

Freshman of the Year: Owen Freeman, Iowa (eight votes)

As the voting distribution indicates, this was a tight race with several quality options. Nonetheless, the panel decided to give it to Owen Freeman, Iowa’s sensational freshman. Freeman led the Hawkeyes in rebounds (6.5) and blocks (1.8) and finished second in steals (1.0), all while scoring 10.6 points per game on 63.6% shooting. It’s no surprise that Freeman averages nearly four points per game more in Iowa wins than Iowa losses — despite his age, he’s a sneaky X-factor for a Hawkeyes team right on the brink of the tournament. Freeman held his own in a conference of great big men, earning nine Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors, and we expect him to add to his trophy collection and become the first Hawkeye to win this award since 1994. —Ethan Segall

Others receiving votes: Cam Christie, Minnesota (six votes); Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana (two votes)

All-B1G First Team:

Zach Edey, Center, Purdue

16 first-team votes

A lot was already mentioned about Edey above, but his likely Player of the Year title should automatically qualify him for this list as well. His four seasons in West Lafayette have been nothing short of incredible, leaving him as one of the most dominant college basketball players in recent memory. With this season being the last we see of Edey as a collegiate athlete, his presence will certainly be missed for Purdue. However, given his dominance, we can assume that the other teams in the Big Ten will be more than happy to see him depart. —Ethan Weinberg

Boo Buie, Guard, Northwestern

16 first-team votes

Buie is undoubtedly set to be named to his second consecutive First-team-All Big Ten, and he is a key part of the reason that Northwestern is poised to make back-to-back March Madness tournaments for the first time in program history. In his fifth and final season with the ‘Cats, Buie put up per-game career highs in points (18.9), assists (5.2) and rebounds (3.4) while also posting career bests in field goal percentage (44.4) and three-point percentage (43.1). The stats are impressive, but they don’t even begin to tell the whole story. What distinguishes Buie as one of the best in the conference is his firm leadership and ability to set his teammates up for success. Simply put, the rest of the team plays better when Buie is on the court, and they will certainly miss his influence when he’s gone. —Braedon Olsen

Jahmir Young, Guard, Maryland

14 first-team votes, two second-team votes

In an otherwise lackluster season for the Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 B1G), Young was a shining light. The graduate student finished as the third highest scorer among Big Ten players, averaging 20.8 points per game. He also led Maryland in assists (4.2) and steals (1.3). Young embraced the challenge of having to carry his team through games, and crucially sunk 90.7% of his free-throw attempts as the third most fouled player in the conference. His 36-point performance at Welsh-Ryan Arena, in which he scored over half of Maryland’s points and nearly led them to a comeback victory, clearly stayed with this site’s writers. —Eli Kronenberg

Tyson Walker, Guard, Michigan State

13 first-team votes, three second-team votes

Michigan State entered the season with lofty expectations, and never quite lived up to the preseason hype. However, if there was one player on the Spartans’ roster who did hold up his end of the bargain, it was Walker. The fifth-year, former Northeastern transfer led Michigan State in points (18.4) and steals (1.9) while also finishing in the top five of all Big Ten players in those same categories. Walker’s shooting percentages decreased slightly from 2022-2023 to this season as his volume increased, but his continued impact and improvement as a defender, mixed with his role as the Spartans’ go-to scorer in the clutch, made him more than worthy of a spot on this list. —Patrick Winograd

Terrence Shannon Jr., Guard, Illinois

11 first-team votes, five second-team votes

While out for almost a month after accusations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced in late December, Shannon Jr. still finished the season as the Fighting Illini’s best player. His final season in college and second in Champaign was Shannon Jr.’s best, as he finished with career high per-game totals in points (21.6) and blocks (1.0), and similarly impressive totals in field goal percentage (46.9) and three-point percentage (34.9). On the conference’s second-best team that dominated with its size, Shannon Jr. was able to stand out as its smallest starter, and often became the reason why Illinois emerged victorious in close contests. Despite the missed games and off-court controversy, many of our staff writers still believe Shannon Jr.’s play warrants a spot on this year’s All-B1G First Team. —Ethan Weinberg

All-B1G Second Team:

Marcus Domask, Guard/Forward, Illinois

Five first-team votes, 11 second-team votes

Domask started his career at Southern Illinois where he was the Freshman of the Year, Second-Team All-MVC his sophomore and junior years and First-Team All-MVC his senior year. Transferring into Illinois this year, Domask made his mark. He emerged as the team’s go-to scorer when Terrence Shannon Jr. missed time. Even when Shannon Jr. returned, Domask made a massive impact. He put up per-game numbers of 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. His best game of the year came against FAU, where he scored 33 points and collected six rebounds. Domask was invaluable for Illinois, leading to him receiving first-team and second-team votes from our staff. —Ascher Levin

Braden Smith, Guard, Purdue

Five first-team votes, nine second-team votes

After an impressive freshman campaign that culminated in being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team and an honorable mention in the All-Big Ten Awards, expectations were lofty for Smith. But in his sophomore season, he proved that all the hype was deserved, improving in nearly every major statistic as he ascended into the upper echelon of Big Ten guards. Smith shone in some of the most important games of the season, dropping 26 points in a win over then-No. 1 Arizona and a 27-point near-double-double in a more recent victory against Michigan State. Smith blossomed into one of the best in the conference this season, and his overall prowess earned him several first-team votes. —Braedon Olsen

Dawson Garcia, Forward, Minnesota

16 second-team votes

For a Minnesota team that was picked to finish last in the conference, Garcia’s impact on both ends of the court was huge for the Golden Gophers. Finishing the year averaging 17.7 points per game (sixth in the conference), 6.6 rebounds per game (12th in the conference) and 1.1 blocks per game (12th in the conference), Garcia blossomed into one of the Big Ten’s most consistent impact players. Although the Minnesota native put up stellar numbers last season, his influence on winning basketball this year made him a unanimous second-team pick. —Adam Beck

Payton Sandfort, Forward, Iowa

15 second-team votes

After becoming a key part of Iowa’s rotation last year and averaging just over 10 points per game, Sandfort was poised for a major breakout this year. He certainly lived up to the hype, averaging 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. All three of those marks are good for top-20 in the conference, with Sandfort finishing 10th in points, 14th in rebounds, and tied for 18th in assists. A big reason for Sandfort’s rise this year has been shooting: his 45/37/92 splits leap off the page. All of those marks are good enough for top-11 slots in the conference, and the 92% mark from the charity stripe (admittedly on more limited attempts than players like Jahmir Young) is tops in the Big Ten. With the Hawkeyes needing a deep run in Minneapolis to avoid their bubble bursting, Sandfort’s offense will be key in any upsets. —Brendan Preisman

AJ Storr, Guard, Wisconsin

Six second-team votes

Transferring from St. John’s after his freshman season last year, Storr instantly became Greg Gard’s biggest addition. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 16.2 points and a little under four rebounds per contest, elevating an NIT-bound 2022-23 Wisconsin team that ran back its core. Storr constantly leveraged his elite strength and athleticism to secure paint points in a way no other perimeter player in the conference besides Terrence Shannon Jr. can. No player in the Big Ten his height or shorter had more dunks (25) than he did, per Bart Torvik. While the Badgers have faltered down the stretch, Storr has remained pretty consistent (he’s scored 10 or more points in his last 26 games and counting). His offense is the biggest reason why Wisconsin has the cushion to struggle this mightily and still make the NCAA Tournament field comfortably. —Iggy Dowling

Others receiving second-team votes: Kel’el Ware, Indiana (four votes); Coleman Hawkins, Illinois (three votes); Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska (three votes); Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern (one vote); Dug McDaniel, Michigan (one vote); Bruce Thornton, Ohio State (one vote)

All-Defensive Team:

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State (16 votes)

Zach Edey, Purdue (16 votes)

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers (16 votes)

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois (10 votes)

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin (eight votes)

The Big Ten is a conference that prides itself on defense, leading to ugly games at times. But these five players embraced (and caused) a lot of that disruption all season long. Starting with the big guys, Omoruyi’s 2.9 blocks per game not only led the Big Ten, but also ranked third in the NCAA, while Edey’s 2.2 blocks per game ranked third in the conference, and his 11.7 rebounds per game ranked first in the Big Ten and third in the NCAA. Hawkins dominated on the defensive end with his versatility, as he was the only player to finish in the top 15 in both blocks (1.0) and steals (1.6) per game, while showcasing the ability to guard multiple positions throughout the year. Baldwin Jr. was a menace when he was leading Penn State’s full-court pressure, ending the year with 2.7 steals per game (first in the Big Ten, fifth in the NCAA). Hepburn also successfully disrupted opposing guards, averaging 2.2 steals per game, which ranked second in the Big Ten and top 35 in the NCAA. —Patrick Winograd

Others receiving votes: Rienk Mast, Nebraska (seven votes); Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern (four votes); Tyson Walker, Michigan State (two votes); Felix Okpara, Ohio State (one vote)