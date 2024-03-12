Northwestern women’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Reserves

The Northwestern women’s basketball season has come to an underwhelming close following a narrow 78-72 loss to Purdue in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. While this was anticipated to be a year of growth after a 9-21 record in 2022-23, the ‘Cats new campaign culminated in an identical record this year. Despite the same record, however, some players showed indications of individual progress. Over the coming weeks, Inside NU will delve into each player’s performance this past season. We will start with NU’s three reserves: Crystal Wang, Mercy Ademusayo and Alana Goodchild.

F Crystal Wang

Wang, a first-year from Beijing, China, only averaged 5.4 minutes per game this season, but she appeared in 21 games throughout the year. Her per-game averages include 1.5 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists. While she was primarily a bench option with minimal impact on most games, she showed signs of potential in a few games, such as when she scored nine points across 11 minutes in the win over Bradley.

Wang is unlikely to see a significant jump in minutes next year as fellow forwards Caileigh Walsh and Paige Mott each have another year of eligibility. But she still demonstrated her potential to make positive contributions over the next three years.

F Mercy Ademusayo

Ademusayo showed slight improvements in her junior season, averaging a career-high 7.2 minutes per game. Her points per game and FG% took a hit from last year, but she put up career-best per-game averages in rebounds (1.8), assists (0.3) and steals (0.2). Her best performance this season came in the November blowout loss to Notre Dame when she scored eight points in 16 minutes of play.

Entering her senior season with both starting forwards expected to return, it is unlikely that Ademusayo will see a jump in playing time. However, she remains a viable bench option for Joe McKeown when his starters need to rest.

F Alana Goodchild

The Sydney, Australia native saw her minutes shoot up to 7.5 per game this year across 26 games — slightly more than her 4.5 per game over 15 games in the 2022-23 season. Much like Ademusayo, Goodchild saw her points per game and FG% drop from last year, but her per-game averages increased in rebounds (0.6), assists (0.3) and steals (0.2).

Goodchild put up a solid performance in Northwestern’s loss to then-No. 20 Ohio State, where she nailed a pair of threes to match her season-high of six points. Like her teammates mentioned above, Goodchild will likely have to fight for bench minutes throughout her junior year. Even if she doesn’t crack the main rotation, though, she is a serviceable backup for the ‘Cats.