Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer earn All-Big Ten honors, Buie becomes first unanimous First-Teamer in program history

On Tuesday morning, the Big Ten announced that Northwestern’s Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer were named to All-Big Ten teams. Buie was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team, while the coaches tabbed Barnhizer as an All-Big Ten Third Team and All-Defense honoree.

Buie joined the First Team for a second consecutive season. He earned every vote from both media and coaches to join Purdue star and Wooden Award favorite Zach Edey as the Big Ten’s only unanimous selection, making him the first player in Northwestern men’s basketball history to achieve such a feat. Buie also joined Evan Eschmeyer as the program’s only player to make the All-Big Ten First Team more than once since at least 1948.

Barnhizer kept the party going. Following Chase Audige’s All-Big Ten Second Team and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award haul last year, this marks the second straight year that a Wildcat made earned All-Defense honors. It’s also the second consecutive season two Wildcats made the top three teams.

Both players spearheaded a Northwestern team that finished fourth in the Big Ten and is virtually a lock to go to its second straight NCAA Tournament on Sunday, something that has never happened in program history. Once again, Buie led the way with per-game averages of 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals on a career-high 44.4% field goal percentage and an eye-popping 43.1% clip from three-point range. Taking the leap from sixth man to second option, Barnhizer averaged 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest on 36.9% shooting from beyond the arc.

Both players played big minutes, too. Buie and Barnhizer each averaged north of 36 minutes per game, ranking first and second in the Big Ten, respectively. As Northwestern’s three other starters — Ryan Langborg, Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson — have missed time with injuries down the stretch, neither member of the All-Big Ten duo has missed a game in the last two seasons. Creighton’s Trey Alexander and Kansas State’s Tylor Perry are the only high-major players to average more playing time.

Buie’s award consideration isn’t done. Next week, he has an outside shot at becoming the fifth Northwestern men’s basketball player to receive All-American honors, and the first since Eschmeyer did so in 1999.

Awaiting postseason play, the Wildcats will return to action on Friday afternoon at the Big Ten Tournament, where they will face either Maryland, Rutgers or Wisconsin.