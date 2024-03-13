ROUNDTABLE: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament predictions

With the action set to begin from Minneapolis tonight, our staff writers weigh in on a) how far they think Northwestern will get, and b) who beats whom in the championship game.

Iggy Dowling: Loss in semifinals, Purdue wins over Iowa

I think Northwestern and Wisconsin will get a rematch on Friday, and I think it’s one where the ‘Cats prevail. Although it’s banged-up, NU still shoots the three-ball well, and the Badgers can’t really defend it (they surrender a 37.3% clip from beyond the arc, which is in Division I’s bottom 20). If Max Klesmit doesn’t erupt again and Ryan Langborg and Blake Smith can keep AJ Storr from getting downhill at will (which I think they can), Northwestern should advance.

The biggest question is: Purdue or the field? I’m rolling with chalk. In that semifinal game, who’s guarding Zach Edey? I really don’t trust Luke Hunger and Blake Preston to hold up for 35 minutes, and even if they do, there’s a great chance Edey fouls both of them out. With the way that center duo has struggled to defend the pick-and-roll up high, Braden Smith and his superstar big should wreak havoc in a blowout barring a Minnesota-eque shooting performance from the Wildcats without Ty Berry. I think Iowa’s shot-making propels it to a big run on the bracket’s other side, but I’m not betting against the Boilermakers. They’ve been more consistent than any other team in the Big Ten, and it isn’t remotely close.

Bradley Locker: Loss in semifinals, Purdue wins over Indiana

For the Wildcats, the Maryland is definitely a better matchup than the bigger and more athletic Wisconsin, so NU should be rooting for UMD Wednesday. As for playing Purdue, Zach Edey posted 30 points and 15 rebounds when NU and PU squared off in Mackey... And that was with Matthew Nicholson fouling out. Try going against him for a full game; it’s not going to go well for the Wildcats’ depleted frontcourt.

I’ll call my shot on a few upsets, including the Terrapins beating the Badgers in the quarters and IU — which has won its last four games — somehow getting all the way to the finals, fueled by Kel’el Ware (who’s been unbelievable in the second half) and Malik Reneau. After all, last year’s semis featured a No.-10 and No.-13 seed, including a scalding Penn State going to the championship. The year before? A 9 and 7. Things get wacky in March for a strange conference.

Braedon Olsen: Loss in semifinals, Purdue wins over Illinois

Like Iggy, I see Northwestern facing off against Wisconsin this Friday. While the ‘Cats are missing key pieces and already lost at Wisconsin in January, the Badgers are ice cold right now. They dropped four of their final six games, and their two wins came against Rutgers and Maryland, who sit at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Even without Ty Berry, Northwestern has plenty of options who shoot well, especially from three, and I think a strong offensive showing from the ‘Cats should be enough to propel them to the semifinals, even if their defense falters a little.

I forecast Northwestern’s luck running out in its third matchup with Purdue, even despite the problems it has given the Boilermakers this season. Stifling Zach Edey is going to be a near-impossible task without Matthew Nicholson, and given the rate at which Edey draws fouls, there is a real possibility that both Luke Hunger and Blake Preston foul out of the game. Though I mentioned that the ‘Cats have several scorers not named Ty Berry, I question whether they can put up enough points in his absence to make up for Purdue’s likely offensive explosion. Down two starters, I see NU falling to Purdue, who I believe will prevail over Illinois for the third time this year and claim yet another Big Ten title.

Ascher Levin: Loss in semifinals, Purdue wins over Illinois

Wisconsin will be tested by either Maryland or Rutgers, but I think the Badgers will win in a game that is important for the team’s confidence. Northwestern will be taking on Wisconsin in a revenge game for the ‘Cats. NU played at Wisconsin when the Badgers were rolling, and Northwestern fell after an 8-0 run to close the game by the home team. Both teams are different now. The ‘Cats are more of a defensive-minded team, but they’ve shown great offensive capabilities against Iowa and Minnesota. It helps when you are in the top 10 of turnover percentage and three-point shooting percentage. I see NU getting the win on Friday and taking on Purdue the next day.

Purdue is going to be an extremely tough team to beat, especially if Matthew Nicholson can’t play. The team has used up almost all of its fouls with Nicholson, Luke Hunger and Blake Preston. For Northwestern to have a chance, the ‘Cats will have to shoot lights out from three and play a lower-scoring game. After Northwestern, I think Purdue will play Illinois in a rematch of the game last Tuesday. Zach Edey will be too much for Coleman Hawkins to handle, and I think Purdue will continue racking up trophies.

Eli Kronenberg: Loss in semifinals, Purdue wins over Ohio State

Northwestern should feel good about its chances heading into any potential quarterfinal matchup — whether it be against Wisconsin, Maryland or Rutgers. The ‘Cats swept the season series against Maryland, fought to the wire despite a highly dubious Ryan Langborg ejection against Rutgers and nearly stole a win in Madison early in conference play when the Badgers were being talked about as potential Big Ten contenders. Even if Wisconsin was to reach its seed and set up a quarterfinal against Northwestern, it would have only won four of its last 12 games. NU will like its odds if it can shoot anywhere near how it did in its season finale against Minnesota.

A semifinal against Purdue, however, would be a different proposition altogether. As others have mentioned, the loss of Matthew Nicholson makes it nearly impossible to guard Zach Edey — Northwestern’s three centers burned 14 fouls in its December win over Purdue, which is no longer possible with only two bigs suiting up. Even if Nicholson is fit, Chris Collins has little reason to risk him with NU’s NCAA tournament berth all but sealed.

On the bottom half of the draw, I see a shock run brewing. Ohio State has won five of its six games under interim coach Jake Diebler, including victories over Purdue and Nebraska. It likely needs to win two games to even be in the conversation for an at-large tournament bid, but who’s to say with all the positive momentum it can’t go on a run akin to Penn State’s last season? While its first matchup against a hot Iowa team which are also playing for their tournament life will prove difficult, if the Buckeyes manage to get through that, they might only have to play teams who are already locked into March Madness. In conference tournament season, motivation counts for a whole lot.