Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings, 12th edition: Teams are gearing up for the postseason

Purdue continued its dominant Big Ten season while the rest of the conference tried to keep up. Illinois finished the regular season as the clear second-best team in the conference. Nebraska and Northwestern were able to secure top-four seeds. Ohio State and Indiana are heading into the conference tournament with momentum as both teams have won four games in a row.

Here are this week’s power rankings:

1. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 28-3 (17-3 B1G)

Next game: vs. TBD

Purdue closed out its season with two strong wins against Illinois and Wisconsin. Zach Edey had another great week, scoring 53 points and snagging 22 rebounds in the two games combined. He won his second straight Conference Player of the Year and will also win the National Player of the Year. Matt Painter took home Co-Coach of the Year after doing a great job with the team. The conference tournament is next, but the Boilermakers will be defined this season based on how they do in the NCAA tournament. They’re hoping to be the first Big Ten team to win it since 2000.

2. No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 23-8 (14-6 B1G)

Next game: vs. TBD

Illinois had a great opportunity to play Purdue last Tuesday, and while they battled until the end, the Fighting Illini weren’t able to come out on top. They finished the regular season with an impressive win against a hot Iowa team. Terrence Shannon Jr. was fabulous with 25 points in 35 minutes. The team will take on the winner of Iowa and Ohio State for an opportunity to reach the semifinals. The Fighting Illini will be trying to make a deep run before they reach the NCAA tournament.

3. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 21-10 (12-8 B1G)

Next game: vs. TBD

The ‘Cats had a tough loss against Michigan State in a game where they only scored 49 points. NU rebounded from that game and steamrolled Minnesota on Saturday. Northwestern scored more points, 53, in the first half than the entire game against MSU. Securing the double-bye was crucial for the team if they wanted to make a run in the conference tournament.

NU had its second consecutive great season, and it wants to improve on the year by having success in the conference tournament before the NCAA tourney.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 22-9 (12-8 B1G)

Next game: vs. TBD

Nebraska needed a win against Michigan to solidify its position in the tournament, and the Huskers took care of business. Keisei Tominaga had a terrific game with 30 points and five threes.

After finishing in 12th last year, the Cornhuskers made a big jump this year. Fred Hoiberg won Co-Coach of the Year and rightly so. The team is going to make its first NCAA tournament since 2014 and is looking to win a game for the first time. The Cornhuskers are the only power conference team that hasn’t won a game in the NCAA tournament, so this team has a chance to make history.

5. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 19-12 (11-9 B1G)

Next game: vs. TBD

The Badgers split their two games during the final week of the regular season. They needed to beat Rutgers after two consecutive losses and took control after a close first 30 minutes. On Sunday, Wisconsin played a solid game against Purdue but could not hit threes, shooting 5-24 from distance. The Badgers will play the winner of Rutgers and Maryland in an important game for their momentum heading into the NCAA tournament.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 18-13 (10-10 B1G)

Next game: vs. Ohio State

The Hawkeyes had eight days off to prepare for a massive game against Illinois on Senior Day; however, the Fighting Illini jumped out to a big lead, and Iowa wasn’t able to catch up. Now, as one of the first four to eight teams out of the bracket, the Hawkeyes will need to have a great conference tournament. They will begin against Ohio State, a team they’ve beaten this year. If they’re able to win, the team will have a rematch against Illinois. This is a huge week for Iowa, and it will need to win at least two games to get into the NCAA tournament.

7. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 18-13 (10-10 B1G)

Next game: vs. Minnesota

After narrowly beating Northwestern in a defensive grind, the Spartans had a surprising loss to Indiana. Even with great metrics and a good win over Illinois, the preseason No. 4 team isn’t a lock to get in. The Spartans will probably make the NCAA tournament even with a loss to Minnesota, but they won’t feel comfortable if that’s the case. MSU would love to have a rematch against Purdue on Friday, and a win against Minnesota would cement itself in the tournament for the 26th straight year.

8. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 19-12 (9-11 B1G)

Next game: vs. Iowa

Ohio State has finished its season strong after firing Chris Holtmann. Jake Diebler has revitalized the team, and the Buckeyes won five of its last six, including four in a row. Diebler’s great job should definitely lead to Ohio State considering him for their open head coaching position. The Buckeyes still have a slim chance to make the NCAA tournament if they have a good conference tournament. The team has a good resume with wins over Purdue and Alabama. They’ll be taking on Iowa in an intriguing must-win game for both teams.

9. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 18-13 (10-10 B1G)

Next game: vs. TBD

The Hoosiers had a great finish to the regular season. They finished out the final week by easily beating Minnesota and taking down Michigan State in a tight game. IU has won four games in a row and moved up to sixth in the conference standings. The team will take on the winner of the Penn State vs. Michigan game. After questions about Mike Woodson’s job security, the team’s success in closing out the season led to Indiana’s athletic director saying that Woodson would be back next year.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 18-13 (9-11 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan State

The Golden Gophers found themselves on the wrong side for both games this week, losing to Indiana and getting dismantled by Northwestern. Before the week, UMN had a chance to finish in the upper half of the conference, but the poor week led to a ninth-place regular season. Still, this is a huge improvement from last year where Minnesota only won two conference games. Minnesota will take on a desperate Michigan State team in the first round and look to build on their strong season.

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 15-16 (9-11 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan

Penn State had over a week off until playing Maryland, a game that was one of their best performances of the year. The team put forth a terrific offensive display and had five players in double digits. The Nittany Lions will look to continue their momentum against Michigan. If Penn State wins the game against the Wolverines, it will play Indiana, a team it already beat twice this year.

With a favorable draw, Penn State has a chance to make a run in the conference tournament.

12. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 15-16 (7-13 B1G)

Next game: vs. Rutgers

Maryland had a tough day against Penn State on the final day of the regular season. UMD was without Julian Reese, and it showed. The team was outrebounded 47-26, and Qudus Wahab had a field day with 19 points and 15 rebounds. It’s been an extremely disappointing season for the Terrapins, who’ve regressed after being an eighth seed in the NCAA tournament last year. Maryland has struggled to score the ball this year, so expect a defensive slugfest against Rutgers. The Terps had a manageable conference tournament schedule and after beating Rutgers by 17 a few weeks ago, will look to take down RU again.

13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 15-16 (7-13 B1G)

Next game: vs. Maryland

Rutgers dropped both games this week, losing a close road game at Wisconsin and getting dominated by Ohio State at home. The team continues to have a problem scoring, including a 51-point showing against the Buckeyes. The Scarlet Knights’ next game is against Maryland as they hope to prolong their season. The team has a bright future with the third-ranked recruiting class in the country. Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are potential lottery picks, and they will bring a scoring burst to Rutgers next season.

14. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 8-23 (3-17 B1G)

Next game: vs. Rutgers

Michigan dropped its final game of the year to Nebraska by 15. The Wolverines played a good first half, but the Cornhuskers took control and never looked back. Michigan continued its trend of playing strong first halves, but, unlike football, it’s a year to forget for the basketball program.

Michigan will play Penn State in the first round of the tournament and will hope to continue its season. After that, there will be many questions about the future of the program with Juwan Howard on the hot seat.