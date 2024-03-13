Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings, final edition

With Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes defeating Nebraska in a 94-89 overtime nail-biter, the Big Ten Tournament is officially history. For many teams, the focus now shifts to preparing for the 2024-25 season, but a few lucky squads will prepare for the NCAA tournament. With the Big Ten champion crowned, here’s where each team ranks ahead of March Madness.

1. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 29-4 (15-3 B1G)

BTT Result: Champions

Iowa jumped back up to the top spot in the Big Ten after defeating then-No. 2 Ohio State to conclude the regular season and followed it with a stellar showing in the Big Ten Tournament that culminated in its third consecutive championship. For her part, Caitlin Clark was lights-out as usual, averaging over 25 points per game in the tournament and recording a double-double in the final two games. Hannah Stuelke also played a critical role in the championship game, scoring 25 points of her own in addition to nine rebounds.

With the Big Ten Tournament in the past, the Hawkeyes’ focus now shifts to the Big Dance, where they have just one thing on their minds: win the whole thing, by any means possible.

2. No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 25-5 (16-2 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Maryland in quarterfinals

Ohio State stood atop the last edition of these rankings, and for good reason. The Buckeyes rode a 15-game win streak to clinch the regular season conference title, and they had already beaten Iowa once in an overtime thriller. Even after losing to the Hawkeyes to finish the regular season, there was still a compelling argument to keep Ohio State at the No. 1 spot leading into the Big Ten Tournament, where it was expected to make a deep run. What ensued, however, was an embarrassing 82-61 loss to eighth-seeded Maryland in which the Buckeyes shot a measly 35.9% from the field.

Ohio State will still earn a high seed in March Madness and should remain a favorite to make a run for the title. However, after their blowout loss to Maryland, the Buckeyes may have indicated that they’re not necessarily the unbeatable opponent they seemed to be for much of the year.

3. No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 24-5 (15-3 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Michigan in quarterfinals

After an outstanding regular season that included a recent victory over Iowa, the Hoosiers had high hopes for the Big Ten Tournament. But coming out of their double-bye, they were stunned by sixth-seeded Michigan. The loss wasn’t as horrendous as Ohio State’s, but Indiana still lost by double digits as the Wolverines snagged a 69-56 win.

Despite the early exit in the tournament, the Hoosiers remain at the No. 3 spot this week because it’s simply impossible to overlook their dominance throughout the regular season. After a humbling defeat, Indiana needs to address what went wrong to be a formidable force in March Madness.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 22-11 (11-7 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Iowa in championship game

After coming five points shy of dethroning Iowa as Big Ten champs, there is a strong case to move Nebraska up a spot. Ultimately, I could not dismiss Indiana’s insane regular season run, but the Huskers are now a heck of a lot closer to leapfrogging the Hoosiers for the No. 3 position. After beating Purdue, Michigan State, and Maryland all by double digits, Nebraska was able to force overtime against Iowa, largely due to 20+-point performances from Alexis Markowski and Natalie Potts.

While the Huskers couldn’t close out the game, their deep run in the Big Ten Tournament cements them as a sleeper pick to go deep into March Madness. If I’m an opposing coach, I’m keeping Nebraska on my radar heading into the tournament.

5. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 22-8 (12-6 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Nebraska in quarterfinals

In what seemed to be a common theme among double-bye teams not named Iowa, Michigan State fell victim to its challenger in its first game of the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans shot the ball with more-or-less the same success rate as Nebraska in the 73-61 loss but were significantly outrebounded, allowing Nebraska to throw up more shots.

Michigan State looks to be in the 7-10 seed range for March Madness right now. If it can fix the mistakes that cost it a win in the conference tournament, the Spartans could surprise many and go on a run later this month.

6. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 19-13 (9-9 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Nebraska in semifinals

After beating Illinois to advance to the quarterfinals, the Terps shocked nearly everybody when they not only defeated, but utterly dismantled top-seeded Ohio State. Shyanne Sellers led the way with 25 points, and Brinae Alexander and Jakia Brown-Turner were close behind with 19 each. Faith Masonius also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Maryland’s luck ran out in the semis against red-hot Nebraska, but the upset over the Buckeyes was more than enough to turn heads. The Terps have upset potential, and whoever they face in March Madness should feel uneasy.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 19-12 (9-9 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Iowa in quarterfinals

The Nittany Lions moving down a spot from last week has less to do with any issues with them, and more to do with the fact that Maryland just so happened to slay the behemoth that is Ohio State. For its part, Penn State had a solid showing in the Big Ten Tournament, completing a rout of tenth-seeded Wisconsin 80-56 to advance to the quarterfinals. Beating Iowa to advance to the semis was always going to be a tall task, and Penn State seemed to run out of steam as the Hawkeyes won 95-62.

Penn State is in the thick of the bubble for March Madness. Losing by over 30 to Iowa was not a great look as the Nittany Lions attempted to bolster their resume, but they will hope that their dominant showing against Wisconsin is enough to push them into tournament contention.

8. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 20-13 (9-9 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Iowa in semifinals

Another bubble team looking to add to its resume, Michigan fared a little better in the conference tournament than the aforementioned Nittany Lions. After enjoying a bye, the Wolverines dismantled Minnesota 76-57 after the Gophers gave them a similar beating earlier in the year. The highlight of Michigan’s run to the semifinals was beating Indiana 69-56, with Laila Phelia dropping 30 points.

Though the Wolverines lost to Iowa in the semis, they made about as much noise as they could throughout the tournament, with Phelia being named to the All-Tournament team. Currently a fringe team for the Big Dance, Michigan could very well have successfully made its case for a bid with its strong showing in Minneapolis.

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 14-15 (8-10 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Maryland in second round

Illinois, ranked No. 23 before the season, capped off a disappointing year by losing to Maryland 75-65 in the second round after enjoying a first-round bye. Kendall Bostic posted a double-double in the loss, but that was one of the lone bright spots. Illinois shot an abysmal 20% from three and turned the ball over 16 times.

Shauna Green’s second season as head coach did not live up to the hype, and she will try and figure out all that went wrong as the Illini attempt to make a comeback next year.

10. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 13-16 (6-12 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Penn State in second round

After posting an identical record in Big Ten play to last year, Wisconsin did not have a ton to play for in the Big Ten Tournament. That does not change the fact that the Badgers put up a poor showing in their second-round game against Penn State, losing 80-56. Wisconsin allowed Penn State to shoot nearly 50% from the field while it shot only 35.1%. If there’s any bright spot, it’s that Serah Williams dropped a double-double with 10 points and rebounds apiece. Other than that, this game was a lackluster end to a lackluster season for Wisconsin.

11. Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 13-18 (5-13 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Nebraska in second round

Purdue was able to cap off its season nicely with a decent showing in the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers found themselves in a tight battle with Northwestern after coming back from a double-digit deficit, and they wound up escaping with a 78-72 win over the Wildcats. They found themselves in another close one with Nebraska in the second round but could not pull through in the end and lost 64-56. All things considered, that’s not a horrible loss to a team that nearly upset Iowa in the championship game. Purdue will hope to carry its recent success into next year as it tries to get back to March Madness.

12. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 16-15 (5-13 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Michigan in second round

Like Purdue, Minnesota also fought for a narrow victory in the opening round of the tournament, edging Rutgers 77-69. However, the fun ended there for the Gophers, who were promptly trounced by Michigan 76-57. After a strong start in non-conference play, Minnesota struggled mightily against Big Ten opponents, and that lack of conference success carried over to the tournament. That’s something that first-year coach Dawn Plitzuweit will need to address ahead of next season.

13. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 9-21 (4-14 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Purdue in first round

After a rough season, the ‘Cats looked like they had come to life in their biggest game of the year, leading Purdue by 12 points in the third quarter. However, that lead quickly evaporated, and by the end of the 78-72 loss, Northwestern was once again left wondering what went wrong. While a March Madness bid was never the expectation for this team, most fans anticipated at least some degree of forward progress with the ‘Cats returning most of their impact players. Head Coach Joe McKeown’s seat is getting steadily warmer as NU continues to hover toward the bottom of the conference.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 8-24 (2-16 B1G)

BTT Result: Loss to Minnesota in first round

It was a miserable end to a miserable season for Rutgers, who only mustered two conference wins this year. Destiny Adams dropped 31 points and a whopping 24 rebounds in the game against Minnesota, but everybody else besides Erica Lafayette was virtually nonexistent as the Scarlet Knights lost 77-69. If there’s any silver lining for this team, it’s that things can’t get much worse than they did this season.