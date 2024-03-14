Three X-factors for Northwestern basketball this postseason

Northwestern is slated to kick off its postseason run on Friday during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament after the No. 4-seeded Wildcats enjoy a double bye. The ‘Cats’ first test of the postseason will come against the winner of Thursday’s game between Wisconsin and Maryland. However, in order for the ‘Cats to find success in the Big Ten Tournament and the Big Dance (knock on wood), they need several players to step up in the absences of senior guard Ty Berry and senior center Matthew Nicholson. With that said, here are three X-factors that the ‘Cats will need to elevate their play this postseason.

Nick Martinelli

The sophomore forward was forced into the starting lineup once Berry tore his meniscus, and initially struggled to consistently produce in his new role. However, Martinelli found his footing toward the final four games of the season, as the Illinois native averaged 17.5 points during that stretch. He even flashed signs of being an elite scorer within the conference, especially during the Wildcats’ 68-61 win over Maryland on Feb. 28, where Martinelli led all Northwestern players with a commanding 27 points on an efficient 64% shooting from the field. The ‘Cats will certainly need Martinelli to maintain his high level of play as they transition to the postseason, as it will be a critical factor in their success.

Additionally, it will be exciting to continue to see his growth through the postseason. With the current state of the team and All-American candidate Boo Buie headed out of Evanston next season, the sophomore forward has started to look like he can be a foundational piece for NU in the next couple of years and can prove that with an excellent performance in March.

Ryan Langborg

No one on the ‘Cats’ roster has had more experience in March Madness than the graduate student guard, who averaged 18.7 points when he helped lead Princeton on a magical Sweet 16 run last season. Now, as he prepares for his postseason stretch with Northwestern, he will once again be vital to his team’s success in making a deep run in March.

During his lone season with the ‘Cats, he has become an elite shooter for head coach Chris Collins’s offense, averaging 12.4 points on 41.7% shooting from beyond the arc. However, at times this season, Langborg has gone ice cold for long stretches of action. With the lack of depth the ‘Cats currently face without Nicholson or Berry, they can’t afford an off-game from any of their top scorers, especially Langborg.

Blake Smith

The sophomore guard did not see over a minute of game action this season until he played in Northwestern’s 68-63 win over Penn State on Feb. 11. Since then, he has continued to get an increased role on the team due to injuries to Nicholson and Berry. Currently, the ‘Cats are desperate for scoring off the bench, as no one has been able to give Collins consistent points outside of the starting unit.

While it has only been a small sample size, as he has appeared in a mere eight games this year, it’s looked at times like Smith could evolve into a reliable scorer for Northwestern. That would be significant to the team’s chances in the postseason as Collins’s squad navigates its injury woes.