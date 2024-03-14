How Northwestern men’s basketball can win the Big Ten Tournament

With the 2024 Big Ten Tournament having tipped off Wednesday, a lot is at stake, with nearly every team in the mix for a NCAA Tournament spot, but very few — save for Purdue and Illinois — with an actual spot locked down at the moment. The Big Ten Tourney is a prime opportunity to change that, though.

For Northwestern, a solid showing is integral to getting a desirable seed in the tournament, The Wildcats, who are currently projected as a No. 8-seed in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology, have continued to remain firmly in the mix for a berth in March Madness, but their performance in the coming days can change a lot regarding the spot they see themselves come Selection Sunday.

As the fourth seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the ‘Cats have a double-bye, and need to win just three games to call themselves champions. Let’s see how they can do it.

Quarterfinals

After resting for the first two days of the conference tournament, the Wildcats will begin their journey to a first-ever Big Ten Tournament title on Friday afternoon. Northwestern’s three potential opponents are 5-seeded Wisconsin or 12-seed Maryland. The ‘Cats are 2-1 against those opponents this year, with both wins coming against the Terrapins.

Assuming Northwestern plays Wisconsin, its main key is to play its own style of basketball, while not letting the Badgers get into a groove. UW has had a rough end to its season to say the least, having lost eight of its last 11 games to finish the regular season. At the root of the Badgers’ issues has been an inability to be consistent on both sides of the ball. If Northwestern allows inconsistent scorers like Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit to get hot, though, it could spell trouble and mean an unfortunate early exit. On the other side, Northwestern needs to play its version of basketball: low turnovers, good three-point shooting and a comfortable pace of play.

Meanwhile, a game against lower-seeded Maryland might need to be handled somewhat differently. If the Terps pull off the upset against Wisconsin, Northwestern would need to prepare itself for a hot team which would be coming off two straight wins. The key to a win against the Terrapins lies with a team effort in playing a strong second half. In two previous matchups against UMD, the ‘Cats have been able to build sizable leads, taking both until the final buzzer. Head coach Chris Collins needs to get his team ready to play a full 40 minutes to push it into the semifinal round.

Semifinals

If they prevail, a little over 24 hours later, the ‘Cats will be going into their second matchup of the tournament. Northwestern will again have an opportunity to play one of three potential teams, this time between top-seeded Purdue, 8-seeded Michigan State or 9-seeded Minnesota.

No matter who they play, the Wildcats are likely going to have a bigger test in Round Two than they did the day before. Most likely, though, Northwestern will be seeing the Purdue Boilermakers for the third time this season, the newfound rivals having split the last two.

To reach the championship game, Northwestern will have to live by one name: Boo Buie. The prolific fifth-year guard was recently unanimously named to the All-Big Ten First Team, and has been guiding the ship for the ‘Cats all season long. Now, after losing veteran starters Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson to injury, Buie’s impact will be felt more than ever as one of just three healthy seniors or older on the roster.

If Northwestern can play to the level of its competition, and get yet another masterful performance from Buie that we’ve become so accustomed to, it has a real shot of making its way to the Big Ten Tournament final.

Final

The ‘Cats would be riding high after two straight wins in as many days, and thus a tournament spot not only locked up, but reasonably boosted. But with a history-making feat on the line, they ought to be more determined than ever to earn one more win before heading into March Madness.

In the final round, the possibilities of Northwestern’s matchup expands exponentially. Between Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa and even surging Ohio State, Northwestern is guaranteed to face a tough opponent from the bottom side of the bracket. Luckily for it, NU has earned a victory against every time on that side of the bracket except for Iowa, to which it fell in a tough-fought battle in early March. Northwestern thus should have the confidence to know it has the ability to stay close with or beat whoever it may play, because it has done it before.

Looking on a bigger scale, though, the biggest factor playing into Northwestern’s potential success, especially with a championship on the line, is whether it can replicate its late-season road success. Practically all year, Northwestern has been considerably stronger playing in the comfort of Welsh-Ryan Arena (15-2 record), as opposed to away from home (4-7 record). But a pair of late February road wins against Indiana and Maryland have been cause for celebration, indicating that Northwestern can in fact find its groove, even when facing pressure.

A combination of keeping its composure, and big games from Buie, Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg are going to be the determinants of whether Northwestern can pull off the unlikely title.