Wrestling: Northwestern earns three NCAA bids at Big Ten Championships

Following its first regular-season victory over Indiana to close out the normal slate, Northwestern wrestling looked to make some noise last weekend in the Big Ten Championships, hosted at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Trevor Chumbley and Evan Bates both finished eighth in their respective weight classes, while Maxx Mayfield also fought his way to a NCAA Championships bid.

Chumbley got off to a hot start, earning a 5-2 win over eighth-seeded Joey Blaze of Purdue to advance to the quarterfinals of the 157-pound weight class. He was subsequently knocked out of the main bracket after losing 12-0 to Levi Haines, but he recovered quickly in the consolation bracket, notching an impressive 5-1 victory over Ohio State’s Isaac Wilcox.

Chumbley dropped his final two matches to Nebraska’s Peyton Robb and Michigan State’s Chase Saldate, but his eighth-place finish was sufficient to automatically qualify him for the NCAA Championships in Kansas City. This will be his second time competing at nationals.

Bates easily advanced to the quarterfinals for the 197-pound weight class after defeating Purdue’s Ben Vanadia by fall in the first round. Like Chumbley, Bates could not make it any further in the main bracket, losing to Penn State’s Aaron Brooks by technical fall. He rebounded with an 8-3 decision win over Indiana’s Gabe Sollars in the second round of the consolation bracket, but after losing two straight, he finished eighth in his weight class, his first time earning a spot on the podium.

At 165 pounds, Mayfield had a slower start to the day, losing his first match by decision to Nebraska’s Antrell Taylor. Despite the subpar start, Mayfield came back defiantly, notching a pair of wins over Anthony White of Rutgers and Caleb Fish of Michigan State. In his match against Fish, Mayfield’s takedown as time expired in the third period secured his win and his automatic spot at the NCAA Championships.

With the Big Tens in the rearview, the focus for Northwestern now shifts to the NCAA Championships, which are slated to begin on March 21 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.