Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Wisconsin at Big Ten Tournament: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

In a two-year stretch full of firsts, Northwestern has a chance to make history again. After finishing fourth in the Big Ten with a 12-8 record, the Wildcats will look to capitalize on their double bye against No. 5-seeded Wisconsin in order to reach the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Badgers are coming off a resounding 31-point victory over No. 12-seeded Maryland on Thursday, so the ‘Cats will look to stop their momentum.

Read below for how to follow the action in Minneapolis!

Broadcast Information

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Game Time: Approximately 1:30 p.m. CT (25 minutes after end of 11 a.m. game between Purdue and Michigan State)

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App

Radio: WGN 720 AM

Betting Line

Wisconsin -4, O/U 135.5 (Oddshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (meniscus, season), C Matthew Nicholson (foot, out for Big Ten Tournament); QUESTIONABLE: None

Wisconsin: OUT: G Isaac Gard (undisclosed), G Isaac Lindsey (undisclosed)