Northwestern women’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Jasmine McWilliams

Stats

From Sports Reference:

McWilliams started for six games this season, playing anywhere from from 13 to 22 minutes on the floor in those matchups. She played an average of 14.8 minutes per game, more than last year’s 11.4. She saw action in every game this season; her best game was the team’s 20th of the year at Indiana, in which she racked up eight points, four rebounds and one block.

The senior also saw career highs in blocks (two, vs. Penn State) and assists (five, vs. Penn State), coming close to her personal bests in rebounds and points.

Shot Distribution

From CBB Analytics:

McWilliams was most efficient from the basket this season, taking 65 of her 89 two-point field goal attempts from the paint. This is consistent from last year; percentage-wise, that racks up to 73% of her shot attempts, which narrowly beats out the 71% in that category from last year.

The senior struggled from the arc and couldn’t get her threes to hit, but that was out of only six attempts on the year. She drained about 17% of her midrange shots, another step back from the 2022-2023 season.

Good

McWilliams really shined on the defensive end this year — the senior from Indianapolis improved her season totals in steals and rebounds. It seemed that she switched it up a bit this season, going from an offensive weapon for head coach Joe McKeown to a defensive one. Her 13 steals put her at fifth overall in that category, and her 73 rebounds are significantly more than last year’s 59. Her percentage from the charity stripe was also better, notching an impressive 85% up from last year’s 66.7%.

Bad

Unfortunately, McWilliams struggled more this year offensively. She had more trouble finding the net, and only shot for about 23%. Although not significantly, the senior did not see development in the majority of her offensive stats as one would expect after her junior year. The point of most struggle was when it came to shooting long–she made no three pointers this year (but also had 14 fewer attempts).

Bottom Line

McWilliams undoubtedly had an impact as a leader in the locker room, bringing good vibes when the team needed them most. Her growth from junior to senior year defensively made for a great way to close out her career at Northwestern. Even though the senior’s offensive numbers didn’t surpass last season’s, McKeown’s trust in her as a reliable player showed in her increase in minutes of playing time.