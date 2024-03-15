Three keys for Northwestern to beat Wisconsin at the Big Ten Tournament

The stage is set.

With Wisconsin completing an 87-56 thrashing of Maryland yesterday in the second round of Big Ten Tournament action, Northwestern is officially set to face off against the Badgers today in the quarterfinals. The ‘Cats have played reasonably well as of late, and the double bye allowed them to enjoy five whole days of recuperation. However, they must still approach today’s game with caution.

After going ice cold at the end of the regular season, Wisconsin seems to have resuscitated itself at the perfect moment. In the win over the Terps, it shot over 50% from the field, including 64% from beyond the arc. John Blackwell led the way with 18 points, followed closely by Steven Crowl with 17 and AJ Storr with 16.

The Badgers look to carry their surging momentum into their rematch with the ‘Cats, who they already fended off once this year at the Kohl Center on Jan. 13. But even in the absence of two starters, NU still has a clear path to victory. Here are three keys for Northwestern to avenge itself against Wisconsin and advance to the conference semifinals:

1. Don’t let any one player get hot

One of Wisconsin’s recurring issues during this season has been its offensive inconsistency. The Badgers have a plethora of weapons that can shoot lights-out on any given night and then become total non-factors the next game. However, when these players get hot, the team soars to new heights. Look no further than NU’s game against Wisconsin in January, when Max Klesmit dropped 24 points, including five threes, to propel his team to victory over the ‘Cats. And, just yesterday, Crowl missed just one of his eight shots all day on his way to 17 points in the blowout of Maryland.

The ‘Cats don’t need to stymie everybody to prevail. Some guys like Storr are going to score consistently night in and night out. In fact, the last time he scored less than ten points in a game was Nov. 20 against Virginia. There is little NU’s defense can do to interrupt his rhythm, but if it can smother Wisconsin’s several X-factors on offense, then it is in a good position to emerge with a win.

2. Shoot well from three

Northwestern has plenty of options when it comes to three-point shooting. Even without Ty Berry, three NU starters — Boo Buie, Ryan Langborg and Brooks Barnhizer — have been consistent and reliable from beyond the arc this year. However, when the ‘Cats played at Wisconsin earlier this season, they shot just 28.6% from three. Buie went 3-of-7 from deep, but he was the only one who could connect that day, with Barnhizer and Berry each going one of four and Langborg not making a single one.

In the rematch with the Badgers, Northwestern must connect on threes, especially given the fact that the defense may falter without Matt Nicholson to anchor it. Beyond the three main shooters, Nick Martinelli and Blake Smith will also need to be on point with their three-point shooting to keep NU in control of the game.

3. Limit turnovers

It seems like a given, but it is still vital that Northwestern does not get careless with the ball throughout the game. The ‘Cats have excelled in limiting turnovers this season, with their 8.7 turnovers per game the lowest in the Big Ten by nearly a whole giveaway. Ball security has been one of the team’s strongest areas all year, and it will need to use that to its advantage against Wisconsin. If one or more players on the Badgers randomly decide to get hot, the carnage will only intensify if the ‘Cats feed them opportunities to score. While preventing carelessness is always a key factor for victory, it could wind up being especially critical in this quarterfinal game.