Rapid Reaction: Northwestern comes up short in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, losing 70-61 to Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe the double bye is a bad omen after all.

No. 4-seeded Northwestern (21-11, 12-8 B1G) lost for the second time this season to No. 5-seeded Wisconsin (21-12, 11-9 B1G), bowing out in the Big Ten Tournament’s quarterfinal round for the second consecutive season with a 70-61 defeat.

Boo Buie tried his best for a solo act, contributing 29 points on seven threes; meanwhile, all of Ryan Langborg, Nick Martinelli and Brooks Barnhizer were all held under 13 points. A.J. Storr accumulated 30 points for the Badgers, while Steven Crowl (19 points, seven rebounds) and Max Klesmit (10 points, seven assists) also chipped in.

Both sides started o-fer, missing their first seven shots. A goaltend on Blake Preston gave Crowl the first points at 17:33 of the first half, but Martinelli answered with a soaring two-hand jam. A great rip by Barnhizer sparked two made free throws from Buie. At the under-16, the score sat 4-2 on the heels of consecutive offensive fouls.

A steal by Klesmit out of the break led to his first bucket: a made three. Yet, Buie responded with a trey of his own from the far side. Following an early miss from Northwestern’s floor general, Storr raced in and finished an and-one to make it 8-7 Wisconsin with 14:13 remaining in the first half.

Buie cashed in from the far wing again, giving him eight points in the first six minutes of action. A heat check from No. 0 was good with another straightaway triple, and those donning purple cheered as Greg Gard called timeout down 13-8.

The momentum stayed with the Wildcats, as Barnhizer converted a jumper and added the free throw. A layup from Storr finally quelled a 9-0 run, but Buie banked in an improbable floater and followed it up with a stepback three for 16 (!) points before the halfway point of the period, extending NU’s lead to 21-10.

Storr converted two of three from the stripe at the under-12, but Langborg got on the board with a straight-arrow jumper. From there, Crowl backed down Luke Hunger for a spinning layup and responded with a straightaway triple, which injected life into a silent Wisconsin crowd. Wisco snowballed its run to 8-0, trimming the lead to just three as Klesmit drilled one from downtown. Chris Collins called for a break as Buie got up slowly after getting tangled up with Tyler Wahl, grabbing his left knee.

John Blackwell raced past Jordan Clayton to extend the stretch to 10-0, and those donning red got in full roar. An airballed three from Blake Smith turned into a UW 2-for-1 with Storr finishing an impressive deuce, giving Wisconsin the lead back. Then, an errant feed from Barnhizer gave two free throws to Markus Iver, who was fouled by Smith on the other end. It was 24-23 Wisconsin with 6:46 left in the half.

The Badger gave his team a three-point cushion and extended an unbelievable 14-0 run. A patented Martinelli hook mercifully ended the extended NU drought. After missing a dunk, Storr made two from the stripe after the second foul on Preston, while Smith came up empty at his own free throw trip. Storr continued to prove too much, muscling in for a layup to reach 13 points. It was 30-25 Wisconsin at the under-4, with the Badgers coasting on an 18-2 run.

Two foul shots from Barnhizer ended a scoring drought of over two minutes and cut the Wisconsin lead to three, but Gard’s team stayed out of closing distance with another Crowl trey. The Wildcats went over four minutes without a made field goal until Hunger got a deep two to rattle in to cap off the half with Wisconsin up 33-29.

At the break, Buie posted 16 but did not score in the period’s final eight minutes. Even then, he was responsible for over half of the team’s total output, as the rest of Northwestern shot 5-of-19. For the Badgers, Storr accrued 14 in the first 20 minutes.

To begin the second half, Barnhizer scooped in a tough hook shot, but Crowl stayed hot with a putback layup. The Wildcats proceeded to miss two straight jumpers, at which point Klesmit rained in his third three to push the lead to seven. Subsequently, a Martinelli floater and a quick two from Buie gave NU a 4-0 spurt. No. 0 and Storr swapped threes, and the latter drew two free throws. At the under-16, it was 41-38 Wisconsin.

Storr got up to 18 with two additional points from the line, but Langborg drained a three courtesy of great screening action. However, Wisconsin remained loud via a Crowl roll and throwdown, keeping its five-point lead.

A Barnhizer giveaway fostered an acrobatic, one-handed Storr lob, but Buie — the silencer, as usual — rallied with his sixth triple. Kamari McGhee finished a high-arcing bank layup, and Collins was hot as he signaled for a timeout with the Wildcats down 49-44.

Out of the huddle, Hunger finished a cutting layup, but Nolan Winter sank two free throws after the under-12. Martinelli then missed a close-range floater, and Langborg’s fourth foul led to zero from the line for McGhee. Two phenomenal defensive possessions from Smith culminated in nothing offensively, though, as Storr drilled a wing three to expand the lead to eight with 8:55 left.

Barnhizer redeemed multiple misses with a second-chance and-one, but Storr diced right through the heart of NU’s defense for two more. A pair of Smith free throws did little in light of Crowl’s third trey.

Storr punctuated his scintillating day with a deep three. A roll-in from Hunger was effectively matched by one from the line from Klesmit, who drew the fifth foul on Langborg. Wisconsin’s star guard denied Barnhizer, then got the layup in to reach 30.

Buie’s seventh three kept things a six-point game, but the Wildcats’ shaky defense kept the game out of reach. A dunk from Crowl put Badger fans on their feet with their team leading 67-59 at the under-4.

A Justin Mullins miss on the first leg of a one-and-one and a Blackwell three effectively put the game to bed with Wisconsin up 11 on the maligned ‘Cats with 2:14 to go.

Northwestern will await its March Madness destination and opponent on Sunday, where it will hold a watch party from Welsh-Ryan Arena at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Wildcats could play March 21 or 22 assuming they reach the NCAA Tournament, where they’re expected to be a No. 8, 9 or 10-seed.