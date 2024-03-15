Rock Fight, Episode 16: Onto Minneapolis

Prior to its Big Ten Tournament loss to Wisconsin, Jake and Iggy previewed the action in Minneapolis:
More From Inside NU
- Rapid Reaction: Northwestern comes up short in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, losing 70-61 to Wisconsin
- Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Wisconsin at Big Ten Tournament: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report
- Three keys for Northwestern to beat Wisconsin at the Big Ten Tournament
- Northwestern women’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Jasmine McWilliams
- How Northwestern men’s basketball can win the Big Ten Tournament
- Three X-factors for Northwestern basketball this postseason
Loading comments...