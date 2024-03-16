Notebook: Observations from a Friday afternoon at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

Give me quantity over quality.

By definition, Champ Week might mark the culmination of the opposite. Yet, it’s the sheer number of basketball games that makes the second week of March special. In what other sport are there several dozens of postseason games on consecutive midweek days running nonstop from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.?

Northwestern timed that crazy transition perfectly. After putting the “and” in DNA by finishing up some winter quarter final projects through a timeframe that looked pretty similar to that one on Wednesday, I dove headfirst into that fun to become a small part of it. Following a six-hour trek to Minneapolis the next day, Inside NU covered Northwestern’s Friday loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In the process, I spent that early Friday afternoon watching the day’s first session at the Target Center to get a taste of a conference tourney atmosphere. Although the Badgers cut NU out of the action quickly, two games provided a large dose of entertaining basketball.

I thought it’d be cool to throw my bulleted general observations of Minneapolis (and the Midwest roads that INU co-editor-in-chief David Gold valiantly pushed through) — basketball and non-basketball — in here. A bunch of them are small, and aren’t really primary takeaways, but just things I noticed. Come for the Northwestern screen coverage takes, stay for the small town pit stop rec on the Chicago-to-Minneapolis drive (all the way near the bottom!).

I wish I saw what St. Patrick’s Day is like there.

On Michigan State vs. Purdue:

Quick frontcourt swaps for Michigan State helped keep it in the game against Zach Edey

I got to the court around eight minutes into the game, and looked up at a scoreboard that was probably larger than my field of vision. I almost gasped after noticing that Purdue had already reached the bonus. It was even crazier that Michigan State was only down by seven at the first half’s conclusion. Tom Izzo’s inconsistency in allocating his center minutes has defined MSU’s disappointing season, but sharing the load proved crucial against the Boilermakers.

Stats-wise, it’s tough to see because Edey scored 29 points. But, MSU did a really good job of getting the ball out of his hands when it needed to propel itself back into reach. I really liked how Carson Cooper got low to successfully front him when the Spartans made a small run in the first half. Mady Sissoko played a terrific game, providing a burst on rebounds up for grabs and stepping up after Xavier Booker’s great performance against Minnesota. Jaxon Kohler gave Sparty some good minutes. Best of all, though, MSU’s post doubles came well-timed and with two frontcourt players. Really impressed with Coen Carr and Malik Hall, who recovered out of those pretty well.

At 67 points, PU totaled its worst offensive output of the season. I’m not sure who’s beating Purdue at the NCAA Tournament, but that’s probably the way to do it.

Zach Edey looks so much bigger in person

Shocker! But seeing it at the same level and watching defenders grab Edey’s jersey before he positions himself in the low post is pretty crazy.

Myles Colvin is a really impactful off-ball player, even as a freshman

His beautiful off-ball cut for an open dunk really caught my eye.

Colvin only played five minutes, but that was probably my favorite play of the entire day. Even when he was in the corner on sets, he found ways to involve himself and execute when the offense wasn’t looking to isolate Edey. His impact really helped Purdue survive this one.

Neutral-site atmospheres with huge fanbases (more than two!) are insane

It made sense that the crowd was good on both sides — Purdue-Michigan State was far and away the biggest game of the day based on names alone — but it was captivating to see in-person. Rarely can a game feel like a double-home game when both fanbases are involved, but they traveled well. Every run (and there were a lot of them) was met with a ton of noise. I’ve only watched Northwestern-Penn State and NU’s March Madness games last year in-person, so this reached an entirely different level.

It was jarring to hear the way a large arena could deflate during an injury (when Braden Smith appeared to suffer a knee scare), and the way it could erupt during big threes (a Tyson Walker bomb sent the MSU section on the hoop Purdue was shooting on into a frenzy).

The funniest part was, it wasn’t just those fans... other ones were there! Looking around to get a sense of how many Wisconsin fans were getting set for the game to follow, I saw a ton of red. However, they weren’t all wearing Badgers merch. A good portion appeared to be Indiana fans at the Target Center at 11 in the morning! The Hoosiers played Nebraska at around 7:30 at night! I heard one sitting right behind where I was saying that they’d gotten to the arena at 9:30 in the morning just to root against Purdue after watching IU beat Penn State the night before. That’s supremely sicko, but wonderful. Can’t imagine how they must have felt when Keisei Tominaga torched the court, though.

A.J. Hoggard is really good at controlling a transition offense, and drawing quick fouls

The dichotomy between MSU’s defensive success with bigger lineups and its inability to generate offense in the half-court is an interesting one. When Hoggard and Tyson Walker were on the floor together (which wasn’t as often as one would’ve thought — Hoggard only played 29 minutes), their pace control helped spark the second-half runs that almost seized the game for Michigan State.

Hoggard especially impressed me here in the final 20 minutes, even though he wasn’t shooting that well. He got out in transition really quickly off rebounds, and the Boilers couldn’t run the floor as well with Edey on the floor. Additionally, Hoggard drew a few blocking fouls speeding up the court that somewhat offset the inevitable foul bonus trouble the Spartans ran into with Edey. He racked up 10 assists, and a few of those went to Walker for some big-time long bombs (outside of Walker, Sparty went 1-of-11 from three). The guards did a really good job of spacing well in transition, and filling spots on the wing seamlessly. As has been the case often for MSU this year, speeding up the game a little more could’ve put it over the edge.

On Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

The stars were out in warm-ups (no, I’m not talking about Boo Buie and AJ Storr)

Referee Jeffrey “High Knees” Anderson and Big Ten Network color commentator Stephen Bardo dapping each other up is something everybody should see. A crossover that’s happened before — Anderson reffed the Northwestern-Michigan game on Feb. 22 that Bardo called — but an incredible one.

Luke Hunger went underneath on a ton of screens, and it worked early

Whether it was a permanent adjustment or just a gameplan for the Badgers specifically, Hunger didn’t hard-hedge a ton. Wisconsin put Northwestern’s guards in a ton of high screens early, but the NU sophomore constantly protected the interior by sliding underneath and leaving the guards to stay on the ball-handlers. It marked a change from the aggressive screen coverage that often forces Hunger to quickly recover inside after he hedges past the perimeter. While that puts an enormous amount of responsibility on bigs, he’s not especially mobile nor is he great defending in space, which is a big reason why Northwestern has struggled defending pick-and-rolls lately.

The ‘Cats clearly placed the onus on keeping the Badgers from dominating the interior (even though they eventually did, for other reasons), but Hunger was pretty fluid defensively in the first half when it came to preventing mismatch switches at the top of the key. He played a relatively solid game on that end. Maybe it’s something that Northwestern relies on going forward, depending on who it draws next week.

Boo Buie.

I mean, this is something everyone who’s followed Northwestern has seen before, but to see him basically silence an arena was something else. There is nothing in sports like a guard taking over a game. Buie’s three-possession sequence where he buried a three-pointer, forced a Storr miss after defending him in isolation and knocked down another trey on the other end was mind-blowing.

Even though it felt inevitable that Northwestern would lose this game after Wisconsin’s 18-2 run, Buie somehow kept it close even though his supporting cast had its worst performance of the entire season as a whole. It seemed like every time the Badgers put some distance between themselves and NU, he knocked down a deep three. It was like the Big Ten had personally asked him at halftime to tell everyone to stay in their seats for the end of the first session and keep the game running on TV.

Northwestern actually did a pretty good job on AJ Storr early

If you’re reading this, you probably know how it turned out. But, I was impressed with the way Nick Martinelli defended the St. John’s transfer early on. Northwestern assigned Martinelli on him to start, and he initially closed off the baseline well, which is where Storr tends to capitalize on his lethal first step. The Wildcats threw size at him, and it worked. The change for the worse came when Wisconsin switched Hunger onto its star on the perimeter, and Storr capitalized. Then he bombed threes, and Northwestern really had no answer.

Felt like the Minnesota game from February

The pendulum of big runs was pretty forceful in the Wisconsin game early on, and Northwestern’s never really done well in contests like those this year. When it played the Gophers in Minneapolis in February, it seemed like both teams exchanged 8-0 runs at will. While the opposite was the case in the second half of Friday’s game — it’s why Northwestern never really found itself back in the game — the momentum switch in the first half felt like a game-deciding sign immediately, even when the 18-2 Badger run was at 8-0. The Wisconsin fans got loud, and it stayed that way.

Max Klesmit’s defense on Buie after the first half under-12 caught my eye

After erupting for 16 points in the first eight minutes, Buie took two shots in the next 12. While the Northwestern star sat for a few minutes after getting a little shaken up in a tangle with Tyler Wahl, that was mostly a product of Wisconsin’s defensive adjustments. After the game, I asked Buie what Greg Gard did differently after that break, and he said that the Badgers made sure to double him off high screens. Buie noted that other teams have done it — Nebraska and Minnesota are a few that come to mind. Like those two squads, Wisconsin made sure to bring two defenders to him at the free throw line to prevent three-pointers and open floaters.

Klesmit was especially impressive here, both on and off the ball. Without Chucky Hepburn, who missed the game due to a lower-body injury, Wisconsin initially struggled stopping Buie without its All-Big Ten defender. However, Klesmit didn’t give up space to Buie when Northwestern began its half-court sets; it seemed like he was tightening up his stance 35 feet away from the hoop. When Chris Collins ran actions for Buie off the ball, Klesmit rarely had to switch on off-ball screens thanks to his strength. While No. 0 still got to 29 points and shot well, it was Klesmit’s defense (and Gard’s adjustments) that prevented him from single-handedly winning Northwestern the game. They got the ball out of Buie’s hands, and forced his supporting cast to beat them.

Random fan one-liner, from a Wisconsin fan after a foul: “Northwestern people are very frail!”

I’m used to hearing choice words ring out on a bad foul call, but this guy’s booming voice was the one most audible among the groans when Martinelli drew a foul. That’s as nice and Wisconsin as it gets.

When I knew the game was over: Steven Crowl throwing up the three-finger celebration on Luke Hunger to make it 59-51...

Crowl drained a three with 7:40 in the second half after Northwestern had cut Wisconsin’s lead to five. He drained an open three after Hunger gave him way too much space on the perimeter, and grinned at the sophomore while he ran up the court and threw up three fingers. Wisconsin’s fans were about as loud as they’d get.

And how in the world did Northwestern not adjust to Crowl taking open shots at the perimeter?

As an aside: I don’t know how NU gave Crowl that much room at the top of the key to bomb away. Whether that’s a product of the scout or the defenders themselves, I was unsure why Northwestern didn’t adjust to a center who’s shooting 48% from three on the year, even if it’s on 1.5 attempts a game. A lot of negatives for Northwestern in this one, but this was the worst of them.

Max Klesmit was the most energetic player on the court in the second half

I haven’t watched enough Wisconsin basketball to know if this is always the case, but Klesmit sounded like the Badgers’ emotional engine on both sides of the ball. From the press row courtside, his high voice pierced through the crowd noise when Wisconsin communicated defensive switches. Gard noted that he was the point guard, a role that he hasn’t often played with Hepburn running the offense most of the time.

Klesmit and Crowl were the ones urging on the UW faithful after big plays, like Kamari McGee’s block and the lob to Storr. With 4.8 seconds left and the game in hand, he threw up his hands to engage the crowd. Klesmit’s energy wasn’t what won the game for Wisconsin — Storr’s excellence and the struggles of Northwestern’s supporting cast did — but it kept the momentum firmly on the Badgers’ side.

Best play: AJ Storr’s stepback three on Nick Martinelli in the second half

Everything about this was fantastic. Coming in, I really thought Northwestern would win if it limited Storr from utilizing his first step to attack the paint in a half-court offense. He definitely did so later on, but the St. John’s transfer struggled there early. It was Storr’s three-point shooting that grabbed my attention; he went 3-of-5 on the day and never let Northwestern develop a run. He’s only shot 33% from deep on the season, but he diced up Martinelli here with a crossover into a deep step-back bomb. Phenomenal player.

Three must-sees

Every city with sports teams in the downtown area should have Minneapolis’ Skyway setup (and Target Field), it rocks

Walking out of the Target Center’s parking garage, we caught this on the way to the picking up credentials at the arena. It wasn’t even cold out — we got lucky with a 45-degree day — but this was just an incredible sight. The inside was really nice, and it was a pretty efficient way to avoid getting lost. The view of Target Field, where the Minnesota Twins play, tops it off. You can partially glimpse the inside of the ballpark as the Skyway crosses into the Target Center, as well as the scoreboard.

Even from it on TV, Target Field looks really nice, but getting a glimpse of the backdrop walking to a basketball game was a really cool surprise. I’ve been to six MLB parks (Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, Wrigley, Guaranteed Rate, Fenway, Nationals Park), but that has to be the next one. Nicest one I’ve seen. It looked gorgeous for early March. The entrance setup for the arena across for it was brilliant. Awesome way to start the day.

Prince mural in Minneapolis

It’s right near the parking ramp toward the Target Center parking lot. I’d never heard of it before Friday. The purple and pink colors are really vibrant, and it’s so huge. Shoutout Jon Bois for educating me on the greatness of Prince’s Super Bowl XLI halftime show — unmatched energy.

Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza in Minneapolis (shoutout to co-EIC Bradley Locker here)

I’m from New York, so I’m pretty particular about pizza, but this was a great eat. Tons of toppings, and it’s one of the few places that can really make throwing three or more things on a pie work. They also have these chicken wings that are almost like three combined into one, which was a perfect appetizer.

Recs from the road

Taverino and Camp Douglas, Wisconsin

One of the best pit stop bathroom breaks ever.

Somewhere in the middle of nowhere Wisconsin thinking about postseason Ryan Langborg pic.twitter.com/keLHO0QW02 — Inside NU (@insidenu) March 14, 2024

This place had a population below 700, and it just screamed Wild West. As we were about to get back in the car, which we parked in front of a bar to go use the bathroom during a Thursday happy hour, a guy just walked down the street to us and shook everyone’s hands. Across the street from this was a bar that had a beach volleyball porch set up. In all seriousness, I’d really love to see what that backdrop looks like in the fall when people go downtown to watch Packers games. The leaves haven’t grown back yet, but fall colors would make this beyond scenic.

Lola’s — Madison, Wisconsin

A very solid late-night food option on the drive home on Friday night. I’ve never had Wisconsin cheese curds, so I had the equivalent of the Giannis Antetokounmpo-esque “I just taste for the first time a smoothie, MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA” experience before I’d even eaten my actual meal. Really good Chicago tavern-style pizza, too. Crust was really good there. While I didn’t have the sandwiches, there were positive marks across the board from the table.