Northwestern women’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Casey Harter

After recording an assist in her six-minute collegiate debut against UIC, Harter’s increased role as the season progressed should be a point of excitement for Northwestern fans. The first-year flashed her talents with defense and consistency, making a name for herself during a disappointing year for the ‘Cats. Let’s dive into why the future is bright for Harter moving forward.

Stats

2023-24 statistics: 24.0 minutes per game, 5.3 points per game, 2.3 assists per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 73.7 FT%.

An incredibly similar statistical season to Caroline Lau’s first year in Evanston, Harter’s 2.3 assists per game finished second among Northwestern players, while her 24.0 minutes per contest ranked fifth on the squad.

Perhaps most impressive was her string of 16 consecutive starts from early December to mid-February, as Harter gained the coaching staff’s trust.

Shot Distribution

From CBB Analytics:

Ranking in the 78th percentile for midrange shooting percentage among Division I players, Harter’s midrange confidence was a catalyst for her success. In terms of paint offense (outside of four-and-a-half feet from the basket), it was rough sledding for the first-year. In that range, Harter ranked in the 80th percentile in field goal attempts and finished in the 22nd percentile in field goal percentage. Within four-and-a-half feet of the basket wasn’t much better as Harter ranked in the 45th percentile for field goal percentage as the first-year struggled to navigate through the physicality and size of Big Ten defenses.

Perhaps an aspect of her game to continue to improve is her three point shooting. Only 12.7% of her shots came from behind the arc this season, but her 40.0% hit rate from downtown ranked in the 91st percentile. If Harter hunts that shot consistently, that could add a huge lift to Northwestern’s offense next season.

The Good

Zooming out, Harter’s first season was a rousing success. She showcased her consistency, fundamentals and team-first mentality. Defensively stout, she also utilized her height to grab boards on both ends. In terms of hustling for loose balls, working within the offense and gaining the trust of Joe McKeown’s coaching staff, Harter excelled.

After scoring a career high 14 points against Loyola Chicago in November, Harter finished the season in double figures five times. She also had four or more rebounds 13 times and four or more assists eight times as she showed her willingness as a rebounder and passer.

Those tools were evident during her stint in the starting lineup. In her first eight games as a starter, she played over 31 minutes a night, leading the team in minutes during that span. She displayed her competitiveness and consistency, two things Northwestern need from its young guard moving forward.

The Bad

When looking back on Harter’s season, her final six games pop off the page. Coming off the bench for that stretch, she averaged 1.8 points per game, 1.2 assists per game and 13.7 minutes a night — all well below her season averages. Her efficiency tanked toward the end of the year too as the first-year made only four of her final 22 attempts from the field.

Turnovers were another area that popped up for Harter. The first-year had three stretches of at least five games in a row with a turnover.

In terms of raw basketball, the biggest issue that stood out for Harter is her lack of natural offense. She’s fundamentally sound, but didn’t shoot efficiently or have the skillset to consistently get a bucket. Put simply, Harter doesn’t currently have a dependable way to win offensively, which isn’t necessarily a problem; however, it limits her impact as a scorer.

The Bottom Line

Disregarding the late-season struggles, Harter’s first year in Evanston laid out the roadmap for what’s to come. Although she’s not going to blow by you with speed or possess incredible shot-making, she displayed the groundwork for a player that’ll be a stabilizing presence for Northwestern’s program moving forward.

Incredibly smart, Harter showed she can read the game well and impact winning basketball by doing the dirty work on both ends of the floor. A confident rebounder, the first-year’s vision makes the one-two punch of Harter and Lau a dangerous combination moving forward.

If she can develop a more fluid offensive game, continue to hit from deep while progressing as a paint scorer, she’ll continue to raise her ceiling. With a strong floor grounded in high-IQ and fundamentals, a little bit of offensive development would go a long way for Northwestern’s offense that finished 12th in the Big Ten.