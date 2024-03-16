If Northwestern wants to make any noise in the NCAA Tournament, Boo Buie cannot do it alone

How can a team have Superman, yet his own teammates be his Kryptonite?

When Boo Buie stepped on the floor at the Target Center yesterday, he was a man on a mission. In the first nine minutes of the game, Agent Zero had 16 points. By the time the clock struck zero, Buie finished the afternoon with 29 points on a 9-of-15 shooting clip from the field, including a 7-of-11 mark from deep. However, none of that mattered when he was the only source of offense out on the floor.

Up 21-10 after Buie’s scorching hot start, No. 0 got tangled up with Tyler Wahl and had to leave the game for a couple of minutes because of a stinger knee. In that span, Wisconsin began a 14-0 run to take the lead and never looked back. Outside of Buie, the rest of the Wildcats shot 11-of-38 from the field, and only 1-of-12 from deep.

“We just were not ourselves,” Buie said after the game. “Our offense was a little stagnant. I know how capable this team is, and I just didn’t feel we were ourselves tonight.” (Is the second part of this quote necessary bc it repeats the same wording)

With a lot of the attention focused on Northwestern’s star, Brooks Barnhizer had to step up to provide the ‘Cats with another option. But, No. 13 arguably played his worst game of the year. Barnhizer finished the day 3-of-15 from the field, 0-of-4 from deep and committed four turnovers. As a ball handler, he looked out of control at times, often pushing the ball into traffic and throwing up contested shots. By the time the second half rolled around, Barnhizer appeared to be forcing things, trying to create any sort of rhythm to get going, but it backfired throughout the game.

In a microcosm of his afternoon, the Wildcats, trailing by seven, poked the ball away and tried to push the pace down the floor. Without a numbers advantage, Barnhizer pushed his way to the rim uncontrollably and ended up missing the bunny. Because of the haste, the Badgers were able to leak out, and A.J. Storr finished it off with an alley-oop slam that brought the UW faithful to their feet. Instead of possibly making it a five or four-point game and sparking the ‘Cats back into the game, this four-point swing all but cemented the fact that Northwestern would be going home on Friday.

“I definitely didn’t play a great offensive game,“ Barnhizer said postgame. “With the position we put ourselves in, we’re going to have another chance to go out there and play again, so we’re going to have to learn from this, come back and go get the next one.”

Much like Barnhizer, a lackluster performance from Ryan Langborg sank the Wildcats’ chance of victory. Langborg could barely stay on the floor yesterday, finding himself in foul trouble for all 40 minutes against Wisconsin. No. 5 only played 22 minutes on Friday afternoon, scoring six points on 2-of-6 shooting. Without his offensive prowess, NU had no viable floor spacing, allowing the Badgers to clamp down inside the paint and put heavy pressure on Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli.

For the ‘Cats to make any noise in the NCAA Tournament, Langborg has to be on the court and shooting at the rate that is expected. He does not need to be 2023 March Ryan Langborg (although that would be nice for NU fans), but he needs to be a viable scoring option that Chris Collins and Co. can rely on each night. If he has to sit on the bench for most of the game due to fouls, Northwestern has a slim chance of making it past the opening round.

“We need his scoring,” Collins said postgame.

A version of this story has been written in every game since Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson went down — whether the ‘Cats won or lost; however, as Collins said postgame, there are no more do-overs for this team. It does not matter how many points Buie has in the game because he cannot do it alone.

The defense has been solid over the past month, but heading into the NCAA Tournament, the biggest question surrounding the Wildcats is whether this team has enough firepower to make a run in the Big Dance. If the team that showed up in Minneapolis shows up in the Round of 64, the 2023-24 Northwestern basketball season — and the Boo Buie era in Evanston — will end with a whimper.