Send us your mailbag questions!

Postseason basketball is on the air. Spring Break is in full swing. Northwestern is (almost certainly) going dancing for the second straight season. The weather (barring Chicago craziness) is starting to warm up. A truly tremendous time of the year.
With Selection Sunday in under 24 hours, it’s a perfect occasion for one last mailbag with Iggy Dowling, Bradley Locker and David Gold as co-editors-in-chief of Inside NU. Send any and all questions you’re wondering in the comments or using the embedded tweet — because it’s your last chance to get their opinions (in a mailbag at least)!
March 17, 2024
March Madness ideal opponents. Favorite memories running Inside NU. Evanston food thoughts. Your last chance to ask away about anything
