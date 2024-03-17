ROUNDTABLE: Ranking potential 2024 March Madness destinations

After Northwestern basketball’s 32-game regular season and one postseason matchup already on the docket, Selection Sunday is finally here. In under three hours, the Wildcats will find out if they made the exclusive 68-team list, as well as what their opponent will be and in what city. Our Inside NU staff writers ranked their preferred destinations. Take a look at our preferences and some blurbs why below.

Inside NU’s March Madness location preferences, 2024 Composite Iggy Dowling Bradley Locker Ethan Segall Jacob Hare Adam Beck Ascher Levin David Gold Ethan Weinberg Brendan Preisman Composite Iggy Dowling Bradley Locker Ethan Segall Jacob Hare Adam Beck Ascher Levin David Gold Ethan Weinberg Brendan Preisman Brooklyn Brooklyn Brooklyn Brooklyn Brooklyn Brooklyn Indianapolis Brooklyn Brooklyn Brooklyn Memphis Memphis Memphis Indianapolis Indianapolis Charlotte Brooklyn Charlotte Charlotte Omaha Indianapolis Charlotte Charlotte Memphis Memphis Memphis Charlotte Memphis Indianapolis Indianapolis Charlotte Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Salt Lake City Pittsburgh Indianapolis Memphis Indianapolis Memphis Memphis Pittsburgh Indianapolis Salt Lake City Charlotte Charlotte Pittsburgh Salt Lake City Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Charlotte Salt Lake City Salt Lake City Indianapolis Omaha Salt Lake City Salt Lake City Pittsburgh Omaha Salt Lake City Salt Lake City Omaha Omaha Omaha Pittsburgh Omaha Omaha Omaha Salt Lake City Omaha Pittsburgh Spokane Spokane Spokane Spokane Spokana Spokane Spokane Spokane Spokane Spokane

Iggy Dowling: I’m from New York, so No. 1 should be self-explanatory (and it should be for everyone else, too). From there, Memphis seems like it has awesome BBQ and music, and Charlotte looks like it has a bunch of cool museums with great weather, so those are easy selections for two and three. I’ve also never been to the South outside of Florida. The middle could go any way you’d like (Pittsburgh’s downtown seems awesome and I’ve already been to Indy), but if your bottom two isn’t Omaha and Spokane, I don’t really know what to tell you.

Bradley Locker: Brooklyn would not only be incredibly cost-saving for those of us running Inside NU, but also a blast. I’m also on board with Charlotte and Memphis for barbeque alone, because having been there, I can vouch for it. Pittsburgh is the sleeper here (especially as a Steelers fan), but could be a little cold. Indianapolis never really disappoints, but I just have been quite a bit in the last two years and would love to get exposed to a new city. Really hoping for anything other than Omaha and Spokane, because woof there’s not much to do.

David Gold: Much like Iggy, I am hoping that March Madness sends me home to the great state of New York and Barclays Center. Otherwise, I’ve had enough of traveling across the country for NU Athletics (yes, this is still Las Vegas slander), so I would be much happier to end up in Charlotte or Memphis. However, another Inside NU trip to Nebraska will only add to the lore of the first one of my tenure as EIC.

Brendan Preisman: As a proud resident of Omaha, it falls to me to defend the city from the incredibly low rankings everyone else is about to give it. I’ll just say this: our zoo was voted best in the country (again), it’s secretly a really good sports city (College World Series, Creighton Athletics, etc.), and the downtown area has a ton of great dining options — especially steakhouses. Now, Brooklyn is the obvious number one choice just because it’s a borough of New York City (a place I’ve sadly never visited), but because of the convenience (and a whole lot of bias), I’m putting Omaha at No. 2. From there, Indianapolis, Memphis, and Charlotte are all good options — pro sports towns that are fairly easy to get to and seem to have a lot to offer during the off day. After that, Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh are kinda decent options, although I have no clue what I’d do in those places when I wasn’t watching basketball. And obviously Spokane is last (sorry to Washington’s most popular city, but I have no clue what you guys have to offer).