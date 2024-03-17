Northwestern men’s basketball earns NCAA Tournament berth as No. 9 seed, will play Florida Atlantic

Northwestern’s dance continues with an Irish jig.

On Sunday afternoon, CBS announced on its Selection Sunday show that Northwestern (21-11, 12-8 B1G) was selected to participate in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the third time in school history, and the first time in consecutive years. As a No. 9 seed, the Wildcats will face No. 8-seeded Florida Atlantic (25-8, 14-4 American) in the Round of 64 in Brooklyn, New York.

BREAKING: Northwestern will head to its third NCAA Tournament in program history, going to Brooklyn as a No. 9 seed to play Florida Atlantic on Friday! — Inside NU (@insidenu) March 17, 2024

Northwestern hosted a Selection Sunday watch party at Welsh-Ryan Arena, which had a very good crowd turnout despite the student body going on spring break. Chris Collins and the players were there as well to celebrate the milestone.

Welsh-Ryan is ready to find out where the ‘Cats are going dancing pic.twitter.com/Q3N9a969tO — Inside NU (@insidenu) March 17, 2024

After making the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed in 2023 — advancing to the Round of 32 — All-Big Ten First Teamer Boo Buie led the ‘Cats to their second straight appearance with another stellar year. He averaged 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on a career-high 44.3% from three-point range, playing all 32 of NU’s games and averaging 36.6 minutes per contest. Buie became the program’s all-time leading scorer along the way, passing John Shurna on Feb. 22.

After Chase Audige departed for the NBA G-League, Brooks Barnhizer filled the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year’s shoes by earning an All-Defensive nod of his own. The junior also made the All-Big Ten Third Team. As a grad transfer from Princeton, Ryan Langborg added impact on the offensive end.

En route to its March Madness berth, Northwestern tied its program record with 12 Big Ten regular season wins. It picked up four Quad 1 victories, including wins over then-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and Big Ten champion Illinois Fighting Illini at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Although a Dec. 13 home loss to Chicago State put a damper on NU’s tournament hopes, it recovered with a strong Big Ten campaign amid late injuries to key starters Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson.

It is one of six teams in the Big Ten to make the field of 68, joining Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Michigan State.

Northwestern will head to Brooklyn, where it’ll get set for a clash with the Owls on Friday. The game’s start time is yet to be determined.