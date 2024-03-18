Lacrosse: Northwestern takes care of businesses against No. 12 Johns Hopkins

No. 1 Northwestern women’s lacrosse (8-1, 1-0 B1G) strengthened its national title defense credentials with a commanding 14-9 victory over No. 12 Johns Hopkins (7-3, 0-1 B1G) at Ryan Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

The ‘Cats scored just over a minute into the game and never looked back, leading the rest of the way through in their first conference game of the season. As so often tends to be the case, the Lake Show turned into the Izzy Scane show. The graduate student scored seven goals on nine shots, marking both her season-high goals tally and her most efficient effort of the season.

For Johns Hopkins, Ava Angello led the way with three goals, but the Blue Jays were unable to recover from an extremely one-sided first quarter.

Scane got the scoring started early on, racing inside to score after Northwestern won the ball deep inside its own half. She quickly found herself on the scoresheet twice more within the first five minutes, receiving assists on a dime from Erin Coykendall on both occasions.

Madison Taylor won the draw consistently throughout the early stages of the first quarter, setting the tone for a dominant team showing. After being hacked down in front of goal twice, Taylor converted on both free position shots to put NU up 5-0. Then, Scane cut through the Hopkins defense on her own like a hot knife through butter and finished for her fourth of the day.

The Blue Jays finally snapped into the game in the latter stages of the first quarter and the early moments of the second. Angello got JHU on the board with under two minutes to play in the quarter, capitalizing on a fastbreak opportunity. Maeve Barker found Marielle McAteer for a goal within 30 seconds of the second quarter, and a powerful Angello shot pulled a third goal back for Hopkins.

With the momentum against them, the ‘Cats slowed the game down by keeping possession for a short period, which eventually led to Coykendall scoring a free position shot. At the six minute mark, the teams swiftly traded three goals in under two minutes, with two of them scored by JHU. Northwestern solidified its defense and ran down the clock to take an 8-5 lead into the locker room at halftime.

That defensive strength would carry over into the third quarter, which was a far more cagey affair. Scane started the Wildcats off right with a goal shortly after the break, but offensive breakthroughs were few and far between for the rest of the quarter. After Scane’s goal, neither team scored for over 12 and a half minutes. That drought was finally ended by Taylor, who gathered in Scane’s lone assist of the day and scored with 16 seconds to go in the quarter.

Scane grabbed a goal from point-blank range to start off the fourth, and Coykendall’s successful free position shot less than a minute later had the feeling of a killer blow. Hopkins acquitted itself well throughout the rest of the game, outscoring NU 4-2, but ultimately came nowhere near staging a late comeback.

For a Northwestern team that has hit its stride ever since losing at Notre Dame in its second game of the season, this was yet another convincing victory. The ‘Cats are now 5-1 against opponents ranked inside the top 20, and have won their last four such games.

Northwestern resumes Big Ten play on Friday at Penn State on Big Ten Network.