Baseball: Northwestern drops two of three against UTSA

Looking to rebound from last weekend’s performance against Louisville, Northwestern lost two of three at UTSA on Saturday and Sunday.

Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader was brutal for the ‘Cats. The Roadrunners pounced early and often, plating the game’s first eight runs — one in the first, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

Northwestern mustered two runs in the eighth thanks to a Zach Selfon bases-loaded walk and a Trent Liolios sacrifice fly that scored Jackson Freeman. But the floodgates opened back up in the home half of the eighth, with pitcher Alex Thomas surrendering four earned run on three hits, including a home run to Caleb Hill — the first batter he faced after relieving Jack Dyke. UTSA’s offensive surge was too much for the ‘Cats as the Roadrunners took the opener 12-2.

Northwestern starter Nolan Morr picked up his third loss of the season, giving up three earned runs and seven hits in just four innings. Offensively, the ‘Cats went cold mustering only five hits.

However after UTSA continued its strong offense in Game 2 — scoring two quick first inning runs — Northwestern’s offense exploded in the third inning. With runners on second and third, a Bennett Markinson sacrifice fly to right field plated Vince Bianchina for Northwestern’s first run. In the next at bat, Freeman singled to left field, scoring Owen McElfatrick from third.

UTSA’s miscues led to more Northwestern runs later in the third. Freeman scampered home on a passed ball, while Lorenzo Rios scored on an error to give Northwestern a 4-2 advantage. Selfon singled to left center, scoring Preston Knott and Liolios, extending the lead to four at the end of the third.

Unfazed by UTSA center fielder Mason Lytle hitting a two-run blast in the third, the ‘Cats continued to pad the lead with an RBI single from Freeman that scored McElfatrick in the fourth. Later, a Knott RBI double plated Freeman in the sixth, while two more runs crossed home in the seventh courtesy of a Griffin Arnone solo shot to right and a Markinson sacrifice fly that scored Bianchina.

In the 10-4 win, starter Kyle Potthoff went 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs and five hits. Luke Benneche picked up his first win of the season, permitting only four hits and striking out one batter. More impressively, Benneche kept the Roadrunners off the scoreboard in 5.1 innings of work.

For a pivotal game three rubber match, Northwestern’s pitching did not disappoint. Amar Tsengeng didn’t allow a run, striking out two batters in two innings. Garrett Shearer tossed 4.2 innings, striking out six, while surrendering six hits and two runs.

Those two runs — both on doubles — proved costly, as the ‘Cats were held scoreless by UTSA’s duo of Ulises Quiroga and Daniel Garza. Northwestern only mustered four hits all afternoon as the bats went cold for the second time in the series. NU dropped Game 3 2-0.

Northwestern’s busy road slate continues, with a midweek two-game stint against Texas A&M Corpus Christi kicking off tomorrow.