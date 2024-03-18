Softball: Five things to know from a 3-1 weekend in South Carolina

After a weekend off, Northwestern softball hit the road again, traveling to South Carolina for a four-game stand against an array of quality opponents, including a conference rival and two ranked clubs. With a disappointing stretch of games in the rearview mirror, the Wildcats looked like the reigning Big Ten champs, winning three of four. Now sitting at 11-7, the ‘Cats return home for a stretch of games at the J, a venue where Northwestern was undefeated a season ago. Here are five things to know from a confidence-inspiring weekend in South Carolina:

1. First-game scares

What’s with Northwestern and weekend-opening struggles? Northwestern’s sole loss of the weekend, a 1-0 Friday loss to NC State, marked the fifth time the ‘Cats have dropped the first game of the weekend. The squad has still yet to collect a win in one of these games this season. Even more troubling, the three most recent losses of this variety have been shutouts, including two games that ended with a 1-0 score.

The NC State loss was especially frustrating because the Wolfpack eked out a single hit, an Amanda Hasler solo shot that proved to be the difference-maker. With the Wildcats managing just three hits, another fantastic Ashley Miller outing was squandered, and Northwestern barely missed out on the weekend sweep. It’s not cutting-edge analysis, but Northwestern’s bats need to wake up earlier in the weekend.

2. The pitching is rounding into form

Speaking of Miller, she put in another fantastic weekend of work, pitching in all four games. She was excellent as both a starter and in relief for Riley Grudzielanek, the only other pitcher who entered the circle this weekend. Grudzielanek’s confidence has continued to increase with more playing time, and although her strikeout numbers won’t blow you away, her ability to draw weak contact has impressed. If she can limit her walks, there’s potential for a lethal one-two combo with Miller.

On the weekend, the pair of pitchers allowed just six runs across four games. Northwestern sits atop the conference in team ERA (1.99) while Miller leads the conference in individual ERA (0.84) and batting average against (.134), looking like the early favorite for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. And one of the biggest reasons why has been...

3. Northwestern’s defense and pitching was excellent with runners on

In the quartet of games this weekend, Northwestern’s opponents hit just 7-of-39 (.179) with runners on base. In the final two games of the weekend, against Minnesota and No. 23 South Carolina, the ‘Cats stranded 19 total runners, showing off the bend-don’t-break mentality of the team.

In the final inning against South Carolina, with a 4-2 lead, the Gamecocks plated a runner to cut the lead in half and put runners on the base paths looking to steal the comeback win. With the tying run on third and the winning run standing on second, Miller closed the door on South Carolina’s comeback hopes. Similarly, against No. 24 Boston University, Miller quashed a bases-loaded Terrier opportunity in the fourth inning with a strikeout, propelling the ‘Cats to a 2-0 win. To win close games against ranked teams, clutch situational pitching is required, and the ‘Cats delivered time after time in Carolina.

4. The ‘Cats pick up an early conference victory (sort of)

Sunday morning’s matchup with Minnesota marked Northwestern’s first test against a conference foe, and the Wildcats maintained their Big Ten supremacy with a 5-2 win. Bridget Donahey and Angela Zedak had two hits each, and Northwestern rode a three-run opening frame to victory. Unfortunately, because of an odd scheduling quirk that considers this game to be part of the non-conference schedule, Northwestern is still 0-0 in Big Ten play.

That said, there are plenty of reasons for optimism about this win. The ‘Cats held the conference’s fourth-best offense to just two runs, and although Minnesota lost Autumn Pease, last year’s Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, the Gophers are among the toughest challengers to Northwestern’s crown in 2024.

5. A freshman switch-up in the lineup

Kate Drohan continued to tinker with her lineup this weekend, still in search of the optimal permutation. This weekend, Drohan moved Kelsey Nader from first base to right field, where she played last season. As a result, Izzy Cunnea moved to the bench while fellow first-year Ainsley Muno manned first base.

Muno struggled with the opportunity, leaving the weekend hitless in nine at-bats (with one walk). Meanwhile, Cunnea walked and hit an RBI single in her pinch-hitting appearances. We’ll continue to monitor the lineup going forward, but I have a feeling that we’ll see several more tweaks in upcoming games.

Weekend Awards

Weekend MVP: Another week, another Ashley Miller MVP (19.2 innings, nine hits allowed, 20 strikeouts, 2-1 record). As long as she keeps pitching at this level, I’ll have no shame in putting her name here every week. It’s hard to imagine a post-Danielle Williams plan working out better than Miller has.

Best Play: I mentioned it earlier, but I’ll go with the Hannah Cady to Ainsley Muno (how about the stretch!) play to record the final out against South Carolina and secure a ranked win.

No better way to close the weekend pic.twitter.com/10QrGu4YVI — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) March 18, 2024

First-year shoutout: I’m handing it to Riley Grudzielanek (7.1 innings, one run allowed, 33 batters faced) who looked great in the circle and also recorded two hits and one of Northwestern’s two RBIs in the win against No. 24 Boston University.

Ethan’s favorite NU softball thing he saw this week: The J is getting an upgrade! Thanks to Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick’s $5 million gift, one of the best softball programs in the country will get to play in one of the nicest softball stadiums in the country. The new stadium will increase fan capacity, add a new player clubhouse and renovate the dugouts, among other exciting amenities. The construction will start in 2025 and should be finished for the 2026 season. The ‘Cats won’t have to relocate during the renovation and the new Kirkpatrick Stadium will keep the iconic Sharon J. Drysdale Field moniker for the playing field. Despite an amazing weekend on the playing field, this may just be the biggest win of the week.

That’ll do it for this week’s column. Next up for Northwestern are mid-week clashes with local DePaul and UIC before the conference slate kicks off with a weekend series against Michigan State back in Evanston.