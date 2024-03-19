Re-seeding Northwestern’s East Region opponents based on matchup difficulty

The madness is here.

In just three days, No. 9-seeded Northwestern will begin NCAA Tournament play in New York City against No. 8-seeded Florida Atlantic. It’s a tough matchup for the Wildcats, and an even tougher East Region if they make it out of the Round of 64.

While the sub-section’s teams may be ranked 1-16 already, determining the best and worst matchups for Northwestern is always a fun exercise. Is there a nightmarish middle seed lurking even if NU miraculously pulled off the greatest upset in school history against No. 1 UConn on Sunday? That’s what lists are for — this one counts down the easiest potential East Region matchups for Northwestern (15) all the way down to the most difficult (1).

15. Duquesne (Actual seed: No. 11)

KenPom rankings: 166th in adjusted offensive efficiency (AdjO), 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency (AdjD)

Player to watch: Dae Dae Grant

It’s not that Duquesne is a bad team because its A10 Tournament run proved that it isn’t, but this spot is due to the fact that Northwestern would probably neutralize its biggest strength. The Dukes thrive on forcing giveaways; their defensive turnover percentage of 19.5% is 49th in the nation, per Bart Torvik (as all of these stats are). However, they’re 210th in that category on the offensive side, and don’t have a lot of firepower on that end.

Dae Dae Grant, Duquesne’s senior point guard and leading scorer, is more efficient in the midrange area than he is in the paint. The team shoots 33.9% from deep. Its starters’ heights — featuring three players 6-foot-4 or shorter — take away disadvantages of Northwestern’s smaller lineup. Playing at a slow tempo, the Dukes would likely have trouble making NU feel uncomfortable. They don’t have the perimeter size, the offensive firepower or the interior defense to throw the ‘Cats out of rhythm. Even if they did to make the game close, Northwestern has more go-to options down the stretch than Duquesne does.

14. South Dakota State (Actual seed: No. 15)

KenPom rankings: No. 134 AdjO, No. 163 AdjD

Player to watch: Zeke Mayo

There are some similarities to that 2022 Jackrabbits team that seemingly everyone incorrectly picked as the trendy upset that year, but this South Dakota State team is a little worse. It doesn’t play at a lightning-fast tempo, and it isn’t breaking records behind the arc. (Led by Baylor Scheierman, SDSU shot 43.7% from behind the arc in 2021-22. That’s nonsensical. You have to wonder if Zach Lujan helped with that explosion at all.)

However, South Dakota State’s offense is still one that hinges on great shooting. It went 36.2% from beyond the arc as a team with a three-point attempt rate north of 40%, which isn’t bad at all. Its 55.9% clip from two-point range is a top-20 mark in the country.

Ultimately, though, the Jackrabbits don’t play at a tempo that would throw off Northwestern should these teams somehow meet in the Elite Eight, and aren’t especially huge. Zeke Mayo, their leading scorer, is a 6-foot-3 wing. Neither of the bigs, William Kyle III and Luke Appel, shoot a ton of threes. With that, a lack of size in the backcourt to pressure NU and some defensive struggles guarding the long-ball, the ‘Cats would easily beat South Dakota State if Boo Buie dictated a slow pace as he tends to do.

13. Stetson (Actual seed: No. 16)

KenPom rankings: No. 100 AdjO, No. 342 AdjD

Player to watch: Jalen Blackmon

UConn will likely dominate Stetson on Friday, but the Hatters aren’t bad by any means. Blackmon is a walking bucket; 21 points per game and 37.1% from deep on a Buie-esque usage rate (35 minutes a game) is no joke. This is a very good shooting team that has a good sense of its offensive identity, as it’s cashed in on 36.5% of its attempts from long range with a 41% three-point rate. Four scorers are averaging double figures, and two of them are great perimeter threats. On the other side, Stetson is 25th in the country in free throw rate allowed.

Unfortunately, that’s about where the defensive positives end. Stetson is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in Division I, which makes sense given four of its current starters are 6-foot-6 or shorter. Additionally, it rarely forces giveaways, ranking 344th nationally in defensive turnover percentage. The Hatters are quick enough to throw some punches at the Wildcats on the offensive side if a Round of 32 meeting between these teams is destiny, but the inevitable turnover discrepancy would allow for Northwestern’s perimeter scorers to let loose.

12. UAB (Actual seed: No. 12)

KenPom rankings: No. 59 AdjO, No. 202 AdjD

Player to watch: Yaxel Lendeborg

UAB has an average adjusted tempo but tends to win games that run north of 65 possessions. It gets to the charity stripe often — which its 40.5% free throw rate indicates — helping boost the offensive numbers.

The thing is, the bulk of the Blazers’ attack comes from inside. It shoots just 33.1% from deep as a team, and only one player on the entire team (Alejandro Vasquez) makes more than 35% of their threes. While AAC Defensive Player of the Year and star forward Yaxel Lendeborg anchors UAB’s defense, it isn’t too great. Andy Kennedy’s group is a below-average defensive-rebounding team that doesn’t force a lot of turnovers. It wouldn’t capitalize on too many of Northwestern’s weaknesses, and the Wildcats could exploit a massive talent gap on the perimeter in both phases. Lendeborg could help stymie Buie with some double-teams near the free throw line, but No. 0’s passing and the Blazers’ defensive issues could open up some looks for Ryan Langborg and Brooks Barnhizer.

11. Morehead State (Actual seed: No. 14)

KenPom rankings: No. 124 AdjO, No. 120 AdjD

Player to watch: Riley Minix

Like Northwestern, Morehead State also tends to operate at a slow pace. That plays to its defensive strengths; the Eagles allow the ninth-lowest effective field goal percentage in the nation at 45.7%, including a 45.4% mark from two. They’ve been just as successful on the offensive end inside the arc, shooting at a 55.6%, top-20 two-point clip.

Morehead State’s three-level defense and its size on the perimeter could hypothetically hurt Northwestern — and it could very well put Illinois’ season in jeopardy later this week if that game is slow-paced — but the Eagles’ giveaway problems would give NU an edge. Their turnover percentages on both ends rank in the nation’s bottom 100, which would play right into Chris Collins’ hands with a slower tempo. Plus, MSU shoots a ton of threes (45% rate) even though its team mark is about 35%. If NU could stop Minix — an undersized but dangerous post player who is absolutely lethal inside — Northwestern would be fine.

10. San Diego State (Actual seed: No. 5)

KenPom rankings: No. 62 AdjO, No. 9 AdjD

Player to watch: Jaedon LeDee

Hear me out.

This isn’t a ranking of the best teams. It’s a ranking of the best matchups. San Diego State’s defense is clearly lethal, and it’s why it made the title game last year. I just think its strengths would play right into Northwestern’s hands. The Aztecs play through Jaedon LeDee, a 6-foot-9 forward and a fabulous player who the AP named to the All-American Third Team on Tuesday. He’s awesome, and would give a Matthew Nicholson-less frontcourt some serious trouble.

Here’s the thing: NU can sell out on him with its aggressive defense, and not pay for it.

SDSU is just 31% from three-point range. No one besides LeDee is shooting better than 35% from deep, and the star big mostly works in the post. Northwestern’s post trap meshes perfectly with that issue, and a rough shooting game for Brian Dutcher’s team would almost guarantee the Wildcats would have a good chance to win.

While San Diego State’s defense is elite, Buie could take full advantage of working against Darrion Trammell, who’s 5-foot-10. The two-guard, Lamont Butler, is 6-foot-2. NU would have a problem defending and scoring against LeDee and fellow 6-foot-9 forward Jay Pal inside, but the ‘Cats would have a clear path to a win over the 2023 national runner-ups if a few of their top scorers avoided going cold.

9. Yale (Actual seed: No. 13)

KenPom rankings: No. 89 AdjO, No. 90 AdjD

Player to watch: Casey Simmons, of course

Yale rarely turns the ball over and plays at a slow pace, which is always a nice recipe for a first-round upset. While the Bulldogs don’t get to the line that much, they have multiple strong shooters. August Mahoney and John Poulakidas (a Naperville native!) shoot 45.6% and 38.4% from three, respectively. Ultimately, it’s Yale’s size on the perimeter that would be worrisome in a clash with the ‘Cats. Its three smallest starters are 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5, and it has a leading scorer in Danny Wolf who’s a 7-footer. If Yale defends well, it can beat a bunch of higher-seeded teams.

8. Drake (Actual seed: No. 10)

KenPom rankings: No. 38 AdjO, No. 75 AdjD

Player to watch: Tucker DeVries

Those metrics are right on par with Northwestern’s. This is the best defensive rebounding team in Division I, only allowing 22.1% offensive rebounding percentage. Drake also happens to have one of the best offenses in America. The Bulldogs are top-30 in effective field goal percentage and shoot 36.5% from three. They don’t turn the ball over either.

Tucker DeVries, a 6-foot-7 wing, is at the heart of it all with his three-level scoring. Much like Iowa’s Payton Sandfort dominated the ‘Cats a few weeks ago, DeVries can make contested shots and work his way inside at will. Northwestern doesn’t fare especially well with tall perimeter scorers, and DeVries is one of the best in the entire region. Drake’s small starting backcourt wouldn’t exploit Northwestern’s with its size, but this is a really good team that can shoot the lights out.

**From here on, the last seven teams are ones that I think Northwestern would lose to on a neutral court.

7. Florida Atlantic (Actual seed: No. 8)

KenPom rankings: No. 16 AdjO, No. 109 AdjD

Player to watch: Vladislav Goldin

It’s still pretty much impossible to determine whether the Owls will win on Friday. On paper, they present such an entertaining matchup with Northwestern. FAU has a slightly above-average tempo, but it flourishes when it gets to play quickly in transition. At point guard, Johnell Davis might be a better player than Buie, which is saying a lot. Alijah Martin complements him well in the backcourt, and the 7-foot-1 Vlad Goldin attracts a lot of attention inside. Goldin is also a solid interior defender, which is a big reason why FAU doesn’t allow a high free throw rate. He can recover well in drop coverage when he has to.

Because Goldin tends to drop really low to the rim during pick-and-rolls, I could see that helping Buie’s floater game shine. There have also been games where the big man wasn’t especially aggressive offensively, and instances where he settled for contested hooks about eight feet out. If NU gets him at his best and FAU gets to play in transition often, though, it’s going to be very difficult to beat the Owls. Friday afternoon’s game could really go either way.

6. BYU (Actual seed: No. 6)

KenPom rankings: No. 11 AdjO, No. 48 AdjD

Player to watch: Trevin Knell

It’s rare that a team with a 50% three-point rate and a top-10 assist rate can win at different tempos, but BYU has done just that. Although its adjusted pace falls in the nation’s top 100, it defeated Baylor in a 62-possession game. With marks of 58% and 34.8% from two-point and three-point range, respectively, the Cougars are very good shooters. They don’t turn the ball that much either, and their size (no starters shorter than 6-foot-4 and two that are 6-foot-10 or taller) would cause Northwestern serious problems. Jaxson Robinson, the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, only adds to that issue.

What would help the ‘Cats here is that BYU rarely shoots the lights out from deep and that most NCAA Tournament games tend to run at a slower pace than Big 12 regular season ones. If shooters go cold, NU would have a great chance of pulling out a win. While the Cougs don’t turn the ball over often, they don’t force too many either. Northwestern could give itself a chance in a slow-paced game.

5. Washington State (Actual seed: No. 7)

KenPom rankings: No. 64 AdjO, No. 27 AdjD

Player to watch: Jaylen Wells

If any team has a better storyline than 2022-23 Northwestern in the Power Six, it’s probably Washington State. The profile is pretty similar too: elite defense, fairly low three-point rate, very slow tempo. Wazzu also rebounds pretty well, largely due to its size. Although Kyle Smith tinkers with his five-man combos a bit, four of his five starters are 6-foot-8 or taller right now. That’s a disaster waiting to happen for Northwestern, especially considering 6-foot-8 Jaylen Wells shoots 42.5% from three-point land. The Cougars are good at picking up paint points, rely on their size to generate offense and cater to their strengths on that side. The only weakness NU could really capitalize on is WSU’s relative lack of turnover generation.

4. Iowa State (Actual seed: No. 2)

KenPom rankings: No. 55 AdjO, No. 1 AdjD

Player to watch: Tamin Lipsey

This might be the best defensive team in the country. The Cyclones force a ridiculous amount of ball-handler mistakes; their 25.7% defensive turnover percentage is higher than anyone else’s besides UTEP. Iowa State plays at an average tempo, and has won with different ones. More importantly, it has lots of size, and many a few taller players who can score from all three levels.

Standing at 6-foot-8, first-year Milan Momcilovic shoots 36% from three as the third-tallest starter. The only reason why ISU isn’t higher on this list is because Northwestern has hung in against the elite defensive opponents it’s played this year. T.J. Otzelberger’s squad probably has a better offense than Michigan State’s, but NU would at least give itself a chance if it didn’t turn the ball over a ton.

3. Illinois (Actual seed: No. 3)

KenPom rankings: No. 3 AdjO, No. 93 AdjD

Player to watch: Coleman Hawkins

Northwestern fans are all too familiar with this team’s profile: a hyper-efficient offense and a suspect defense. The Wildcats obviously took down the Illini at Welsh-Ryan Arena two months ago, but that was mostly because it made second-half shots at a ridiculous clip. Without Ty Berry, that probably wouldn’t happen again. Illinois’ size and depth on the wings gave Northwestern loads of problems in Champaign to hand the ‘Cats their worst blowout of the season on Jan. 2, and the same thing would likely unfold should these teams meet a third time. If NU were to catch fire from three again, though? Watch out.

2. Auburn (Actual seed: No. 4)

KenPom rankings: No. 10 AdjO, No. 4 AdjD

Player to watch: Jaylin Williams

Where does one even begin with this team? Its metrics resemble those of a title contender, and it definitely should’ve been a 3-seed. Auburn is No. 1 in effective field goal percentage allowed, top 50 in offensive effective field goal percentage and third in block rate. The Tigers might also be the nation’s deepest team. A whopping 10 (!!) players average more than 13 minutes per game. Four of them shoot 40% or better from three, and 6-foot-8 Jaylin Williams is right behind that group at 39.8%.

For a team whose best player is a frontcourt star in All-American Johni Broome, Auburn often plays very quickly, which could hurt it in a slow-paced game. However, it is ridiculously good, and Northwestern would have lots of trouble containing all of the Tigers’ fresh threats while dealing with an incredible defense.

1. UConn (Actual seed: No. 1)

KenPom rankings: No. 1 AdjO, No. 11 AdjD

Players to watch: Tristen Newton, Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban

People, it’s freaking UConn.