Know Your Opponent: Florida Atlantic

March Madness is upon us, and the No. 9 ‘Cats will face off against the No. 8 Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday afternoon. Let’s take a look at the squad that made a Cinderella run to the Final Four last season.

The Basics

Key returning players: Johnell Davis (18.5 PPG), Vladislav Goldin (15.6 PPG), Alijah Martin (13.3 PPG), Nick Boyd (9.5 PPG), Brandon Weatherspoon (7.1 PPG)

Record: 25-8 (14-4 AAC)

Head coach: Dusty May

The Stats

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) represents how many points above or below average a team is. BPI accounts for game-by-game efficiency, strength of schedule, pace, days of rest, game location and preseason expectations. You can read more about the rankings here.

2023-24 BPI Overall: 11.2 (34th)

2023-24 BPI Offense: 9.5 (12th)

2023-24 BPI Defense: 1.8 (124th)

2023-24 Capsule

The Owls nearly ran the table during the 2022-23 regular season, finishing 31-3 overall and 18-2 in conference play. After starting the year 1-1, Florida Atlantic ripped off an astounding 20-game win streak.

Florida Atlantic entered the 2023 NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed and knocked off No. 8 Memphis in the first round. They then took down No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, the unlikely team that upset Purdue in the first round. After two more wins against No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Kansas State, the Owls found themselves in the Final Four. While they fell to No. 5 San Diego State in a heartbreaking 72-71 loss, Florida Atlantic was a classic Cinderella story in 2023.

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Owls were ranked 10th in the preseason AP Top 25 poll for their astounding run in March. However, after dropping a winnable game to Bryant in November, they slid nine spots down the rankings. Florida Atlantic went on a five-game win streak from there, but ran into a buzzsaw in then-No. 20 Illinois in December.

Two days before Christmas, FAU notched a huge win against then-No. 4 Arizona, emerging with a 96-95 victory in double overtime. Johnell Davis took over the game with 35 points and nine rebounds on 15-of-27 shooting. Better yet, the Owls held Arizona to just 38.8% shooting from the field.

The Owls stuck in the AP Top 25 until the Week 16 poll in mid-February, when they lost 90-86 to South Florida. They finished the regular season having won four of their last five games, dropping their last contest to Temple 74-73 in the AAC Tournament semifinal.

Overview

Florida Atlantic’s calling card this season was its electric offense. The Owls averaged an AAC-best 82.5 points per game, good for 16th in all of Division I basketball. Their high-octane offense gave them the largest average scoring margin in their conference (+9.3).

On the other side of the ball, the Owls have been far less spectacular. Florida Atlantic allowed 73.3 points per game this season, which ranks 229th out of 362 D1 teams, per Sports Reference. The Owls had their fair share of high-scoring affairs, including a 112-103 overtime win against UTSA on Jan. 21. Illinois also handed them a tough yet competitive 98-89 loss in December.

Florida Atlantic retained most of its roster from last year’s Final Four run. Leading scorers Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin and Vladislav Goldin have all continued to improve and consistently contribute every night. The Owls lost their sixth man in Michael Forrest, who scored 1,619 points in a five-year career at Florida Atlantic. However, others like senior guard Brandon Weatherspoon have stepped up in his absence. His efficiency has improved despite taking on a larger offensive load, shooting 46.2% from the field (38.9% in 2023).

The Owls are led by Dusty May, who is in his sixth season with the team. The 47-year-old is Florida Atlantic’s all-time leader in coaching wins with a record of 125-67 (.651). May was hired in 2018 after serving as an assistant coach at Florida for four seasons. He’s been linked to prestigious programs like Michigan after leading the Owls to a 59-11 record over the last two seasons.

Three Players to Watch

G Johnell Davis

The fourth-year guard has been an amazing story to follow over his four years at Florida Atlantic. Davis was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school and averaged just 9.7 minutes off the bench in his freshman year. But, he’s made extraordinary strides every season, continuing to increase his scoring output while refining his three-point shot.

This season, Davis is averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 48.7% shooting from the field and an efficient 42.5% mark from deep. He’s had several nuclear games this year, including his 35-point effort against Arizona and 34 points against Rice. The 6-foot-4 guard faltered in last year’s Final Four game against San Diego State, managing just eight points on 2-of-9 shooting, but Davis is looking for revenge as Florida Atlantic’s offensive engine.

C Vladislav Goldin

Like Davis, Goldin has only improved throughout his four years in college basketball. Initially a Texas Tech commit, the Russian big man entered the transfer portal after a quiet freshman season (1.9 PPG). Goldin didn’t immediately feature in the Owls’ offense, but he has continued to refine his skillset at the rim.

Standing at 7-foot-1 and 240 pounds, Goldin is a force to be reckoned with on the block. He’s averaging a career-high 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds on 67.0% shooting from the field. Goldin makes his length known inside, swatting away almost two shots per game. He could be a problem for the ‘Cats, who are sorely missing the injured Matthew Nicholson.

G Alijah Martin

It’s easy to list Davis, Goldin and Martin — FAU’s three leading scorers — as the three players to watch. But Martin is so much more than a scorer. In addition to his 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, the Missouri native is the heart of Florida Atlantic’s defense.

Martin averages 1.7 steals per game as he constantly pokes the ball free and disrupts his opponents’ passing lanes. In a 79-73 win over Tulane, he notched 13 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals — a perfect encapsulation of his effort on defense and on the boards. He does all the dirty work for the Owls, and glue guys like Martin are crucial to success in March.