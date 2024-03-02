 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Iowa: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Can the ‘Cats make it four in a row?

NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On the heels of an against-all-odds win against Maryland on the road, Northwestern returns home to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have won three of their last four. With Billy McKinney’s jersey retirement occurring at halftime, a sellout and blackout, it’s sure to be a memorable contest. Follow all the action here.

Game Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP

Betting Line

Northwestern -2.5, O/U 151 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (meniscus, season), G Ryan Langborg (ankle)

Iowa: OUT: G Dasonte Bowen (knee, season); QUESTIONABLE: N/A

