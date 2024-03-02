Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Iowa: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

On the heels of an against-all-odds win against Maryland on the road, Northwestern returns home to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have won three of their last four. With Billy McKinney’s jersey retirement occurring at halftime, a sellout and blackout, it’s sure to be a memorable contest. Follow all the action here.
Game Information
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)
Game Time: 4:30 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app
Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP
Betting Line
Northwestern -2.5, O/U 151 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (meniscus, season), G Ryan Langborg (ankle)
Iowa: OUT: G Dasonte Bowen (knee, season); QUESTIONABLE: N/A
