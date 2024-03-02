Rapid Reaction: Northwestern falls to Iowa 87-80 on Billy McKinney Night

The ‘Cats just didn’t have enough firepower.

Northwestern (20-9, 11-7 B1G) dropped just its second home game of the season to Iowa (18-12, 10-9 B1G), losing 87-80 in an offensive shootout marred with injuries.

Boo Buie scored 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the ‘Cats despite injuring his left wrist in the second half. Meanwhile, Matthew Nicholson left the game in the same half after suffering a lower-body injury.

For the Hawkeyes, Josh Dix led the way with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Payton Sandfort added 23 points and six assists by going 7-of-14 from the field.

Nicholson won the opening tip, but Barnhizer couldn’t capitalize. Luckily, he grabbed his own rebound and passed it out to Buie, who cashed a three from the top of the arc. On the other end, Sandfort fired right back for the Hawkeyes, but Blake Smith canned a corner three to make it 6-3 ‘Cats.

Two minutes in, Smith charged hard to the bucket and hit a double-clutch layup to make the score 8-3. Not to be outdone, Sandfort hit a three from the left corner to cut NU’s lead to two. On the other end, Nicholson found Nick Martinelli for a spinning reverse layup along the baseline to make it 10-6.

After a miss from Tony Perkins, Martinelli couldn’t capitalize on a corner three. Then, Dix cashed a three from the right wing to make it 10-9. The ‘Cats weren’t able to answer back, and Sandfort sank a silky elbow jumper to put the Hawkeyes in the lead. After Buie got stripped by Perkins, Owen Freeman powered through contact for a layup, putting Iowa up three heading into the first media timeout.

Freeman sank the and-one free throw coming out of the under-16, punctuating an 8-0 run for Iowa. Perkins hit a layup and converted the and-one to make it 17-10.

With 12:48 to go, Buie flaunted his signature floater for his second field goal, snapping a 14-0 run by the Hawkeyes. On the other end, Perkins sank a three, but Barnhizer responded with a layup to make it 20-14 before the under-12 timeout.

Out of the timeout, Buie hit a fadeaway three to cut the Hawkeyes’ lead to 20-17. After a missed three by Brock Harding, Buie cashed another deep ball to knot the score. On the other end, Patrick McCaffery hit a jumper from the top of the key, but the ‘Cats responded with a ferocious dunk by Nicholson.

With 9:16 to go, Harding streaked down the court for a layup to make it 24-22. Not to be outdone, Barnhizer hit a close shot of his own. After a turnover by Perkins, Barnhizer was fouled and hit both shots to make the score 26-24 heading into the under-8 timeout.

The ‘Cats struck first out of the timeout, as Barnhizer cashed a baby hook to put them up by four. After Harding missed a corner three, Buie dumped off a slick pass to Blake Preston for a dunk to make it 30-24.

With five to go in the half, Dix pulled up at the elbow for a midrange jumper. Buie turned it over on the other end, and Dix capitalized with a transition three. After a missed shot from Barnhizer, Sandfort sank a corner three to put the Hawkeyes up 32-31, capping an 8-0 run.

For NU, Martinelli danced around the paint for a silky jumper coming out of a timeout. On the other end, Freeman slammed a ferocious dunk home to make it 34-33 for Iowa. Martinelli added four straight points for the ‘Cats off two free throws and a lefty floater. After a middie from Ben Krikke, NU led by just one entering halftime. Both teams shot a combined 45.4% from deep in the first 20 minutes of action.

The Hawkeyes got on the board first to start the half, as Dix sunk a corner three to put the visitors up 39-37. On the other end, Smith snatched a offensive rebound and drew contact, as he made both shots at the line to tie it up.

Ladji Dembele showed off his footwork as he put in a layup for Iowa, but Barnhizer hit an up-and-under shot to knot the game again. Dix broke the tie with a corner three for the Hawkeyes to make the score 44-41. Later, Krikke laid in a shot to put Iowa up by five before the under-16 timeout, as Nicholson limped to the locker room with a lower-body injury.

Iowa struck coming out of the timeout as Krikke sank a baseline jumper to make it 50-43. On the other end, Buie found Barnhizer for a corner three to cut NU’s deficit to four. Krikke responded with yet another jumper, this time fading from the free throw line to make the score 52-46. Buie fired back with a tough layup to put the ‘Cats within four once more.

With 12:16 to go, Sandfort hit a three with Martinelli’s hand in his face to put the Hawkeyes up 57-48. After a miss from Jordan Clayton, Perkins made a midrange jumper to balloon Iowa’s lead to 11, prompting Chris Collins to call a timeout.

After Martinelli sank two free throws, Dix cashed a side-step jumper to put the Hawkeyes up 61-50. On the other end, Barnhizer darted inside for a layup. Sandfort smoked a layup for Iowa, and Smith capitalized on the other end to put NU within seven. After another miss inside for Iowa, Buie swished a three from the top of the arc to make it 61-57, capping a 7-0 run.

Buie continued his second-half hot streak, as he sank another three to make the score 63-60. Perkins responded with a layup, but Barnhizer drew contact and converted both free throws to put the ‘Cats within three once more. Following a missed dunk by Perkins, Dix cashed a midrange jumper to make it 67-62. On the other end, Barnhizer swished home a corner three to cut NU’s deficit to two.

Following a foul by Barnhizer, Krikke sank two free throws to put Iowa up 69-65. Barnhizer couldn’t finish a shot for the ‘Cats, and Freeman flew in for a Hawkeyes layup on the other end to grow their lead to six. After a missed layup by Hunger, Sandfort wove inside for a basket to complete a 6-0 run and put the Hawkeyes up 73-65.

The ‘Cats missed a huge chance out of a timeout, as Barnhizer couldn’t sink an open three from the right corner. Fortunately, Martinelli capitalized on an opportunity from the other side, cutting Iowa’s lead to 73-68. On the other end, Krikke finished over Martinelli for an easy layup.

With 2:40 to go, Buie drew contact but hit just one of his free throws to put NU within six. On the other end, Buie swiped the ball and found Smith down the court for a tomahawk slam, making it 75-71. Dix hit a midrange fadeaway, but Buie shot back with a deep three to make the score 77-74.

NU’s fortunes wouldn’t last for long, as Sandfort converted an and-one to make it 80-74. Buie drew a foul on Dix with a minute left and hit both free throws to cut Iowa’s lead to four. On the other end, Perkins found McCaffery for a dagger three in the right corner, putting Iowa up 83-78. After two made free throws by Sandfort, the game was all but over.

The ‘Cats will head to East Lansing to play Michigan State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.