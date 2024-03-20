Madison Taylor: The new top ‘Cat for Northwestern lacrosse

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year was set up for a brilliant sophomore campaign. Through seven games, she paced the team in scoring with over 25 goals, en route to over 35 total points. Those seven games saw five outings of four or more goals, including a six-point outing in the sixth game of the season. The player converted over 80% of her opportunities from the free position in the opening stretch of the season, and over 70% of her shots were on goal.

That is the story of the sophomore campaign of...Izzy Scane. Now, Scane is a sixth-year who won a national championship and the Tewaaraton Award last year. Scane is tied for 14th nationally in points, seventh nationally in goals, and is almost certainly on pace for a third straight 100-point season. And she might be the second-best offensive player on this year’s iteration of the Wildcats, which is absolutely terrifying.

The current best offensive player on this team, as you’ve probably already guessed from the title, is Madison Taylor. All of those stats above apply to Taylor’s first seven games as well, and her assist and point totals are both higher than Scane’s were through seven sophomore games. The other offensive Big Ten Freshman of the Year (Scane won the award in 2019, defender Samantha White in 2022, and Taylor in 2023) on the Wildcats has taken a major leap from key contributor to a potential Tewaaraton winner herself. If that sounds crazy, it shouldn’t: Taylor is just six goals behind the national lead and nine points behind Duke’s Katie DeSimone for the national lead in points as of March 20, per Inside Lacrosse.

It’s a major step up from last season, in which Taylor comfortably slotted into the fourth banana role on the Wildcats. While Scane finished just one goal shy of the century mark (while missing two games), Erin Coykendall tallied over 50 goals and 50 assists, and Hailey Rhatigan put up 62 goals and 11 assists to finish a distant third in points, Taylor was merely very good. Her 53 goals (fourth on the team) and 17 assists (third) earned her a Second Team all-Big Ten slot, but offense wasn’t the only place Taylor earned her accolades. She also tallied 56 draw controls and 32 ground balls, both of which were top-five marks on the team.

This year, though, Taylor has completely erupted. Thirty-five goals and 16 assists combine for a team-leading 51 points, and Scane did not take over the team lead in goals until nine games in. Scane scored seven goals in a physical 14-9 victory over Johns Hopkins, marking her seventh straight hat trick and eighth of the season. For her part, Taylor had four goals against the Blue Jays, marking her...seventh straight hat trick and eighth of the season.

But while the two superstars are neck and neck in goals, Taylor has separated herself in the passing department. She will not take the assists title from Coykendall (who currently sits at 26, a top-10 mark nationally), but Taylor is currently the only other Wildcat with double-digit assists. Despite her relative youth, Taylor’s feel for the game in the fan is already on the level of some of her older teammates, as five multi-assist games can attest. Scane has led the Wildcats in points every healthy season since her freshman year, when she finished second on the team behind Selena Lasota. Right now, though, Scane is third — seven points behind Taylor and one point behind Coykendall with just six regular season games to play.

The biggest reason for Taylor’s season-spanning scoring spurt is her success from the eight-meter spot. Last year, she led the team in both free position shots and goals, but converted only 19 of her 39 attempts. The mark was about average for the team — Scane converted just 12 of 32 free position opportunities, and Dylan Amonte converted 12 of 28 — but a 48.7% mark from the eight-meter would rank just 90th in the country right now.

Luckily for Taylor, she’s no longer shooting 48.7% from the eight-meter. Instead, she’s converted 17 of her 24 attempts thus far, a sterling percentage of 70.8% that ranks in the top 20 nationally. That includes two perfect games from the free position spot: 4-for-4 in a 14-10 win over Denver and an astonishing 6-for-6 in the 19-14 road victory over Colorado. Outside of those games, Taylor is 7-for-14, but has converted a free position goal in seven games this year. And in one of those two games (the Boston College win), she didn’t have a fee position attempt. Not coincidentally, the Wildcats’ 14 goals in that game ties for their second-lowest offensive output this season.

Thanks to that ridiculous consistency and accuracy from the eight-meter, Taylor has become one of the best scorers not just in the conference, but in the nation. Her 1.89 free position goals per game are far and away the national lead. Just one player, Penn State’s Kristin O’Neill, is even within three free position goals of Taylor for the national lead. It seems likely Taylor will be able to keep up the scoring from the spot — thanks to the offseason rule changes, free positions are going up nationwide. Last year, Northwestern games saw just over 12 free position attempts per game, 7.6 by the Wildcats. This season, Northwestern takes 8.7 of the average 13.7 free position attempts in its games.

So, what’s up next for the second-year sensation? Well, the schedule’s about to get a little bit tougher. Of the six games remaining for the Wildcats, all six are against teams with top-50 scoring defenses. That includes road matchups against Michigan and Maryland, who are first and third in scoring defense. The road is going to be pretty rocky, and matching last season’s 21-1 record is going to be extremely difficult. However, this team has picked itself up as of late, as three straight weeks of being the IWLCA top-ranked team demonstrates.

Northwestern’s offense is almost an impossible puzzle to solve thanks to its two Tewaaraton finalists, Scane and Coykendall, both of whom also made the preseason watch list for the award this season. Neither of those players lead the Wildcats in points. If Taylor can continue to keep up this Tewaaraton-worthy pace, then dealing with the Northwestern offense goes from a dire situation to downright impossible.