ROUNDTABLE: 2024 March Madness predictions

In just over 24 hours, Northwestern kicks off action from its third ever NCAA Tournament as it battles FAU in Brooklyn. Before everything gets underway, our writers predict how far NU will get in the dance, as well as who will cut down the nets in Phoenix.

Iggy Dowling: Loss in Round of 64 to FAU, North Carolina wins national title

Johnell Davis is too good, and Northwestern hasn’t fared well with taller, explosive guards this year. I think its offense should get going given how much midrange space Vladislav Goldin surrenders in drop coverage, but a high-scoring game would play right into FAU’s hands. It’s going to be really tough to hang with Florida Atlantic if its transition offense thrives, and the score likely needs to end up inside the 70s or lower for the ‘Cats to win. Definitely not impossible, but it’s a big ask. It should play out similar to how the Iowa game did.

I’m taking the Heels over Tennessee for the natty, though I’ve been flip-flopping between potential champs the last few days. Ultimately, UNC has arguably the best duo in the country featuring the best perimeter player in the entire tournament (RJ Davis and Armando Bacot), immense postseason experience and a great defense. It’s won so many games at different paces and with different styles. Unless North Carolina runs into a team that knocks down a ton of threes at a high tempo, it’ll take home the title.

Bradley Locker: Loss in Round of 32 to UConn, Creighton wins national title

Like Northwestern, much of FAU’s operation revolves around a star guard in Johnell Davis; watching him against Boo Buie will make for tremendous television. What concerns me about the Owls is the interior presence of Vladislav Goldin, who stands 7-foot-1 and averaged 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. For the Wildcats to win, they’ll need the defensive versions of Luke Hunger and Blake Preston that emerged in the Target Center against Wisconsin. Unlike that game, though, I’m anticipating major positive offensive regression from both Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg, which should lift NU to victory. As for UConn, I don’t see how NU defends Donovan Clingan, and we saw the last time the Wildcats faced off against Cam Spencer.

I expect the Huskies to make it all the way to the National Championship game, beating New Mexico (one of my sweethearts this year); on the other side of the Final Four, I have Creighton besting Houston because of its great three-point shooting, and the Cougars’ struggles defending beyond the perimeter. In a battle of amazing bigs — Clingan vs. Ryan Kalkbrenner — I give my vote to Greg McDermott’s Bluejays, who got all the way to the Elite Eight last year and retain a nice three-headed monster of Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander and Kalkbrenner. The combination of size and scoring could match up well with the Huskies. Rejoice, Omaha.

David Gold: Loss in Round of 32 to UConn, Purdue wins national championship

This is a pure regression to the mean selection regarding the ‘Cats. After struggling to score against Wisconsin, I expect NU to find the bottom of the rim at a much higher clip against the Owls. While the Wildcats will struggle to defend Vladislav Goldin, I think an offensive shootout favors Northwestern. The Owls are one of the worst defensive teams in the tournament, so Ryan Langborg and Brooks Barnhizer should feast from beyond the arc. However, the ‘Cats’ season will end Sunday at the hands of the No. 1 Huskies. Between Donavan Clingan and Cam Spencer, the Huskies have too much firepower for the ‘Cats to handle.

On the whole, I refuse to pick against the Boilermakers in the tournament. Mostly because of what Virginia did the year after it lost to a 16 seed. With the improved play of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, Purdue has all the pieces to cut down the nets in April.

Jake Mozarsky: Loss in Round of 64 to FAU, UNC wins national title

If Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson were healthy, this game goes differently. In fact, I don’t think it’s that close; FAU is overseeded and Northwestern was one of the best shooting teams in the nation before Berry went down and looked primed for a run. But, this is a very different Northwestern team without him and Nicholson, and against an FAU team that can score in bunches, the Wildcats are outmatched. Boo Buie is still the best player on the floor and I do think Ryan Langborg shows up on Friday, but it won’t be enough to take down Dusty May’s squad.

This might be because I’ve been a UNC fan my entire life, but I genuinely do think the Tar Heels have what it takes to win it all this season. Yes, they lost the ACC Championship to NC State, but this is still a team that has lost a singular game since mid-February. They have one of the best players in the country in RJ Davis, arguably the best duo in the country in Davis and Armando Bacot, and if the defense shows up — and they get contributions from Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan — they genuinely have a chance to beat anyone. I see UNC getting a rematch with UConn in the Final Four, and this can go either way. Going with my heart here — go Tar Heels.

Miguel Muñoz: Loss in Round of 32 to UConn, Houston wins national title

To anyone who has followed Northwestern basketball closely in the past month or so, one glaring issue remains for the Wildcats as they begin their postseason in Brooklyn: a faulty supporting cast. The losses of Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson to season-ending injuries has definitely changed the look of this team, especially offensively. Struggles from guys like Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg simply can’t happen against an explosive FAU team — led by veteran trio Johnell Davis, Vlad Goldin and Alijah Martin — who made the Final Four the year before. But, at the end of the day, Boo Buie will still be by far the best player on the court, and should be able to do enough to move the ‘Cats past an over-seeded Owls squad. Moving on to a likely matchup with the Huskies, even the biggest game of the year from Agent Zero won’t be enough to move past the defending champs, who are equipped to beat NU in just too many ways.

After the absolute madness of the March Madness we saw in 2023, which saw zero one-seeds make it past the Sweet 16, it’s hard for me to say with confidence that any “obvious” pick is going to cut down the nets this year. But looking at the season Houston has had — remaining in the top season for the entire season, owning six top-25 wins and winning the regular season in arguably the hardest conference in the country — it’s even harder to imagine the Cougars not dominating their way to Phoenix. Between Baylor transfer and leading scorer L.J. Cryer, a top defensive guard in the nation in Jamal Shead and paint force J’Wan Roberts, head coach Kelvin Sampson and company are both experienced and poised enough to win it all. Give me Houston over Auburn in dramatic fashion, 74-71.

Brendan Preisman: Loss in Round of 64 to FAU, UConn wins national title

Without Matthew Nicholson manning the post, I do not see a world in which Northwestern is able to slow down this explosive FAU offense. The Owls are 11th in the tournament field in offensive rating and 17th in KenPom’s adjusted offense. By contrast, Northwestern’s defensive rating of 107.3 is behind only Wisconsin, Florida, Alabama and Kentucky in terms of power conference teams in the tournament field. Without Nicholson, those defensive struggles will only be exacerbated. I expect the offense to show up (especially since FAU is 102nd in KenPom’s adjusted defense), but I do not think the ‘Cats will be able to outgun FAU if the game turns into an offensive battle.

For the national title game, give me a rematch of one of the most fun rivalries of the year: UConn-Creighton. Unlike Bradley, I’m taking the Huskies to win this title game rubber match, simply because I think they’ve been a runaway train all year and are peaking in all facets at the right time. Creighton will have a fairly easy road to the title game (I don’t have them playing Purdue, Houston or Kentucky in my bracket), but fresher legs won’t be enough to take down a far superior Huskies squad. After surviving a scare from Auburn in the Sweet 16, I expect UConn to roll through BYU and Saint Mary’s before finishing off Creighton with some timely Cam Spencer threes. UConn survives 70-62, and becomes the first team to go back-to-back since 2007 Florida.