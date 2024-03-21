Why Northwestern will/won’t beat FAU

Northwestern received a tough draw when it was put in the same section as title favorite UConn. To begin the tournament, though, the team will take on FAU. The Owls were a Cinderella story last year after they barely advanced out of the first round (Nick Boyd made a layup with two seconds left to win) but parlayed those heroics into a Final Four run. The team returned all of its key pieces and was looking to build on its magical season this year.

This season has been tougher for FAU than last, moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. The Owls are 25-8 and finished second in the regular season; however, they have some bad losses. The team has Quad Four losses to Bryant and Florida Gulf Coast and a Quad Three loss to Temple, the squad that knocked FAU out of the conference tournament.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament selection show, the Owls were expected to be a much lower seeded team than the eighth seed they received. The team was seen as a bubble or last four in team, but the NCAA Committee valued the team’s win against Arizona and a great run last season.

Here are three reasons why Northwestern will improve on its season with a great win, and three reasons why FAU could spoil the team’s bid.

Why Northwestern will beat FAU

Boo Buie

Starting with the obvious, Buie will be the best player on the floor (although Johnell Davis may have something to say about that). Buie has had a terrific season in his final year in Evanston. He’s averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 44.3% shooting from three. Buie has dramatically improved his shot selection, and 44.3% is much higher than his previous best of 36% from distance.

Buie is the engine that makes the ‘Cats go, and he has had a tendency to play his best games in the team’s biggest moments. Early in the year, Buie had 31 points and nine assists without a turnover in NU’s win vs. Purdue. Against Illinois, Buie had 29 and seven assists in the Wildcats’ overtime win. In the conference tournament, he had 29 points and seven threes, single-handedly keeping Northwestern in the game.

Buie, who grew up in Albany, is returning to New York for the NCAA Tournament. The rest of the team will have to step up as Buie can’t do it on his own (i.e., the last game against Wisconsin). However, Buie will have a massive impact if the ‘Cats are able to move on in the Big Dance.

Three-point shooting

Northwestern has been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country this year, sitting at fifth via a 39.4% clip. In fact, NU shot 42.4% from deep this year in conference games, which was the highest for any team.

Buie is the team’s best shooter, especially considering many of his threes come off the dribble, but Ryan Langborg has proven to be a fantastic shooter as well. He’s shooting a career-best 41.5% from downtown, and after Ty Berry went down with injury, Langborg has ramped up his three-point shooting with five games of four or more made threes.

FAU isn’t a bad three-point shooting team at 35.6%, but the Owls aren’t as prolific as NU. They’re led by Johnell Davis, who converts at a 42.5% clip. Defensively, the Owls allow opposing teams to make 7.5 threes per game which is towards the bottom of the country.

Overall, FAU struggles defensively, allowing 73.3 points per game, and is ranked 109th in KenPom’s defensive efficiency. Dusty May’s team wants to get into a high-paced offensive game, and it will be important for NU to slow the tempo. The ‘Cats will have a real advantage behind the arc, and the team will be able to get good looks throughout the game.

Not beating itself

This season, Northwestern is fifth in the country by averaging only 8.8 turnovers per game. Limiting turnovers is one of the most important skills of the team because, since the Wildcats play at a slow pace, every possession is valuable. Buie only averages 2.3 turnovers per game, a remarkable statistic considering he always has the ball in his hands. Buie has been the driving force for the ‘Cats’ ability to take care of the ball.

NU is also a good free throw shooting team — at 74.8% — even with its centers struggling from the line all year. Buie shoots 85.1%, and Brooks Barnhizer, Langborg and Nick Martinelli all shoot above 76% from the line.

On the other side, FAU is in the top half of the country in fewest turnovers; however, with 11.2 giveaways per game, the team isn’t nearly as good as Northwestern. Davis averages 2.7 turnovers, most on the team, and five other Owls players have over one turnover per contest.

Free throw shooting is a real weakness for FAU. The team is toward the bottom of the NCAA at 71.8%. Vladislav Goldin has by far the most trips to the line for the Owls, and he shoots 65.4%. Davis is second in free throw attempts and shoots a great percentage: 85.8%. Still, FAU isn’t a great free throw shooting team, which doesn’t bode well for close game situations.

If the game is tight, Northwestern will have a major advantage because of its ability to take care of the ball and make free throws.

Why Northwestern won’t beat FAU

Johnell Davis

Davis has been the best player for FAU this season, averaging 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He’s taken a big leap from last year where he totaled 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds each contest.

The guard has had a tendency to step up when the lights are the brightest. Early in the season, he had 26, including six threes, in a high-scoring win against Texas A&M. A few weeks later, against Arizona, Davis was clutch and scored 35 in a double overtime win. In contrast, in games against lower-rated teams, Davis had one point against Eastern Michigan and two points against Liberty.

Davis is a key player for FAU’s success, and he will have to play well for the Owls to be successful.

High-powered offense

FAU is the 14th-highest scoring team in the country, averaging 82.5 points per game. The Owls rank 16th in KenPom’s offensive efficiency. Davis leads the team in scoring, but 7-footer Goldin also averages over 15 per game on 67% from the field. Alijah Martin, although he’s had a down year, averages 13.3 points on 34.8% from three. The Owls have a lot of weapons, and eight players score five or more per game.

FAU plays eight-to-10 guys per game, and anyone can go off in a given game. Goldin had a fabulous end to the season: he scored 20 or more and led the team in scoring in seven of his last eight games. Even though FAU isn’t as good of a three-point shooting team as Northwestern, May’s squad still has six guys who shoot over 34%. Nick Boyd, a 34.5% shooter, is an important and underrated player, averaging 9.5 points and three rebounds per game.

Northwestern, on the other hand, plays at a much more deliberate pace. The team averages 67 possessions, while FAU has 72 possessions each game. NU is efficient, especially from three; however, FAU plays at a different speed. The Owls will look to push the pace and run. If they are able to do that, the game style will definitely favor the eight seed.

Athleticism

FAU is a small team, as six of its top seven leaders in minutes played are 6-foot-4 or shorter. Goldin is the exception, and he gives the team size. Still, FAU is top-50 in the NCAA with 38.1 rebounds per game. Davis, as stated above, averages 6.3 rebounds which is second on the team behind Goldin’s 6.8. Martin, at 6-foot-2, is third on the team with 5.9 rebounds. He’s averaged over five rebounds in his last three years and plays much bigger than his height. Martin also has the ability to have highlight reel dunks, and he can put much taller players on a poster. Since FAU plays so many guards, it will have the speed and agility advantage against the ‘Cats.

For NU, the team has evolved since Ty Berry’s injury. The Wildcats have become a better defensive and rebounding team, but they have lost quickness and three-point shooting. Barnhizer and Martinelli will be guarding smaller and quicker players on the defensive side. FAU will be able to use its speed on the offensive side, but Barnhizer and Martinelli can post against smaller guards when Northwestern is on offense.

The Owls will have the athleticism edge, and the ‘Cats will need to be in help defense to close driving lanes. NU will have a tough challenge against FAU, but the Wildcats have the pieces to reach Sunday’s game against (likely) UConn.