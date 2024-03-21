“Leave it all on the line”: Northwestern focused on ending Boo Buie era with Last Dance-type March Madness run

Arenas outfitted with cushy NBA locker rooms, cross-country flights and even custom gear are some of the exclusive benefits earned for players on teams qualifying for March Madness. In fact, the mere symbol of playing on a court with the bracket iconography itself is hallowed ground for nearly any competitor, a level that few can lay claim to have reached.

Another element to the NCAA Tournament stage, which can easily manifest itself as a physical presence: knowing that players could be putting on their school’s uniforms for the final time.

For Northwestern grad students Boo Buie, Ryan Langborg and Blake Preston, all will have to confront that reality for every game the rest of the way, starting with a matchup against No. 8-seed Florida Atlantic Friday afternoon — balancing nerves of postseason play in front of a national audience with their own bittersweet realities. In many ways, that finality serves as a motivator to have no holds barred.

“I’m gonna leave everything I’ve got on the floor 100%,” Buie said. “I just want to go out with no regrets. I would like to say that I had a pretty good college career, but it’s not done yet. I would definitely like to end it with a bang.”

In fact, one could even dub this last stretch for Northwestern’s 2023-24 team — which reached consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time ever, took down two top-10 opponents and tied a school record with 12 Big Ten wins — Evanston’s Last Dance.

Maybe there’s no finality at head coach, with Chris Collins remaining in his stead for quite a while (unlike Phil Jackson). But Buie’s NBA Draft entry-turned-return akin to Michael Jordan’s “I’m back” letter; a stellar role player (Langborg, like Scottie Pippen) having one last go-round with a star; and pursuing what could be the final dash to a championship for an elongated period certainly evoke memories of the Bulls’ famed 1997-1998 season. This year’s Wildcats could have a retrospective documentary made, too.

The sentiment of an upcoming changing of the guard without Buie and Langborg was palpable in Northwestern’s locker room Thursday morning. But what was also apparent was the team’s intention to strain every last fiber to prepare for NU’s matchup with the Owls — particularly for elder statesmen.

“I feel like everybody has to have an extra battery in their back right now,” sophomore guard Justin Mullins said. “Just try to give it their all for these guys. They give us so much. They’ve given a lot in their careers. We’re just trying to give it back to them now.”

Buie — delivering fist-bump-worthy Jordan-esque moments in Chicago some 25 years later — noted trying not to think about what could be his final time sinking threes or drilling floaters in purple and white.

“Then, I start to get a little sad,” he quipped.

Instead, the selfless star on and off the court wants to have the Wildcats’ team effort culminate when the stakes are the highest, cementing the legacy of the 2023-24 season rather than his own gaudy achievements.

“I try to think outside of myself and think more about the last opportunity with this team,” Buie said. “This team is the team that was able to accomplish everything. We owe it to ourselves to just go out there and leave it all on the line.”

When Buie announced his decision to return for a fifth year in May, the date of his last game would inevitably come, even if it was a challenging one to circle on the calendar. Across the cinematics of heat check triples and cross-defender passes, other Wildcats internalized cherishing every moment with Buie and other outgoing players, culminating in this last stretch.

“We started to understand that every game, the time is getting shorter and shorter,” sophomore forward Nick Martinelli said. “I think that’s something that we’ve been good at: just playing with your heart out every game.”

Weighing an immediate opponent with long-term outlook is difficult for anyone. But Northwestern’s coaches are stressing remaining focused on controllables rather than unknowns.

“It’s hard for everybody running out of eligibility. One thing you can do is just stay present; focus on what’s ahead of you,” assistant Talor Battle said. “When the dust settles, it settles."

In fact, Battle — Buie’s older brother and a fellow Big Ten leading scorer — thinks his younger sibling may have benefitted from his previous decision to stay or go.

“Boo wasn’t positive that he was going to come back to school, so I think he’s kind of already gone through it, which has helped him a little bit,” Battle said.

Seasoned veterans like Buie and Langborg may only have one game left as parts of Northwestern’s program, but they’re intent on imbuing lessons that last beyond a box score in Brooklyn.

Langborg, part of Princeton’s Cinderella run last tournament, recalled a timeout during the Tigers’ eventual win over No. 2-seed Arizona — a moment which endured across schools.

“The whole bench is calm, collected; we weren’t nervous,” Langborg said. “That’s kind of one lesson I want to hopefully give to these guys. Like, ‘Hey, no matter what situation we’re in, just take a deep breath. We always have a chance to win, no matter what’s going on.’”

Younger players, such as Mullins and Martinelli, have started to incorporate such tidbits into their everyday routines. Both cited watching grad students lead through actions, namely through consistent, straining reps in practice.

Northwestern’s March Madness projections, of course, still take the sizeable impacts of No. 0 and 5 on the court into account. Yet with the sunlight starting to dim on the 2023-24 team, those who will still be Wildcats next year and beyond have already begun to consider how to maintain this level of success.

“I think it starts as soon as the spring workouts start,” Martinelli said. “It starts with the core group of guys. As soon as the season’s over, we’re going to have to set the standard. We’re going to have to obviously pick up our leadership... Next year, just play the same way.”

His mentors would tend to think that’s a promising sign of where the Wildcats will be even in their absences.

“Having that team chemistry, that togetherness,” Buie said about program goals without him. “It’s just a standard of winning and toughness moving forward. Anyone’s individual egos have to go. It’s all about the team, all about Northwestern and making it back to the tournament.”

“I think Northwestern deserves to continually have a tournament team,” Langborg echoed. “What we’ve done this year, what they did last year, is special. I don’t think the fans will forget it. Hopefully that NU Wildside will pull up to every game, like they have in the past.

"That legacy will be something for all these guys, and the new guys who come in next year, will be like, 'This is now the new standard; anything below that is a failure, I guess.'”

The send-offs of Buie, Langborg and Preston inescapably loom above the Wildcats’ trek to potentially unchartered territory, through one or more Final Four teams from last year. But all that presently matters for Northwestern and its three grad students is continued advancement in the postseason — hoping to catalyze a deep playoff run in the home of the Nets, just like the ‘98 Bulls did.

“It’s definitely crossed my mind: I’m done after this tournament,” Langborg reflected. “What I think that helps us with is playing with no regard for human life, almost. Leave everything on the court. Blood, sweat, tears. Last ride, so no regrets.”