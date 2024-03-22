Sidelined by injuries, Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson found new ways to lead Northwestern back to NCAA Tournament

When the Wildcats took the floor for their 40-minute open practice in Brooklyn, Matthew Nicholson and Ty Berry stood on opposite sides of the floor. Nicholson, fresh off a 12.5-hour drive from Chicago to New York, hurled passes to his teammates in the low block, keeping his foot propped on his scooter as he urged his fellow big men to “body” their way to the rim.

On the other end, Berry hyped up his teammates with his booming voice when each three-ball splashed through the bottom of the net. Throughout the practice, the senior guard could be seen cracking jokes with Ryan Langborg, shooting one-legged threes or swinging passes to his teammates, who knocked down open shots. By the time the final horn sounded to wrap up practice, Berry was in the middle of the huddle to break the ‘Cats down.

Thursday’s practice was a microcosm of the roles Berry and Nicholson have taken on since being sidelined with season-ending injuries. Berry tore his meniscus on Feb. 7, and Nicholson suffered a foot injury on March 2. While both seniors are now forced to watch the Wildcats take on March from the sidelines, the pair are doing whatever they can to help NU prepare for the final stretch.

“They are our leaders on the court, and now that they’re off the court, they’re just able to use their voices more,“ Boo Buie said Thursday. “They’re able to see a lot more and help people more because when you’re out there, you got to help yourself first and then try to do that.”

If you ask anyone in the locker room what Berry brings to the squad, the same word is repeated over and over again: energy. Whether it was on the floor or now on the bench, Berry has earned a reputation for bringing the juice and willing his teammates to leave every last bit of their effort out on the floor.

In a recent media availability, Chris Collins admitted that when Berry could not be on the sideline after surgery, he could feel a dip in the energy and morale. In one of the first games following Berry’s injury, the Wildcats looked to break a huddle, but stood there in confusion for a second. No. 3 was always the one to send the ‘Cats out of the huddle and onto the floor, so there was a momentary pause as NU looked around for its captain.

Now back with his team, Berry noted that he has retaken his role in the huddle and has sparked Northwestern during the final push of the season.

“My job now is to be as positive as possible and just to give energy to the guys,” Berry said Thursday morning. “Keep everybody confident and ready to play.“

On top of his energy, the senior has jumped in to help guide younger players step into the role vacated by his injury. As Northwestern’s primary on-ball defender before his injury, Berry passed off his defensive responsibilities to younger players like Blake Smith, Jordan Clayton and Justin Mullins. Although Berry deferred most of the defensive coaching to assistant coach Chris Lowery, others have pointed out No. 3’s defensive prowess.

“What people don’t see behind the scenes at practice is none of that’s changed,” Ryan Langborg said. “He’s always just lighting a fire under everybody. Even though he’s not on the court, he’s still as much of an integral part of our team.”

Much like Berry, Nicholson has carved out a role as another set of eyes for the ‘Cats’ big men on the bench. Nicholson, who has spent the better half of the past two years in the starting five, has utilized the past few weeks preparing Luke Hunger and Blake Preston prepare for increased minutes for the rest of the season. Although Nicholson’s voyage from Evanston to New York City somewhat impeded his ability to help those big men get ready for FAU’s Vladislav Goldin, both Preston and Hunger lauded Nicholson for his advice since No. 34 was sidelined.

“He’s been screaming at us to be on all of our rotations, all our coverages,” Hunger said. “He’s kind of been a coach on the sideline, and he has all the experience in the world, so I am always listening to him.”

With Nicholson out, NU has five fewer fouls to use from its big men. Because of foul trouble, Nick Martinelli has had to slide to the five in small-ball lineups. Despite standing at only 6-foot-7, Martinelli has impressed Nicholson with his ability to battle down on the low block.

“The main thing I got to help him with is that ball screen coverage,” Nicholson said. “He’s done a great job at practice working through it, diving into it and accepting that role. I’m very proud of Nick.”

While the ‘Cats have had to find their way on the floor without two of their starters, the team feels Berry and Nicholson’s impact both inside the locker room and out on the practice floor. Buie said that the team talked to Nicholson’s family via FaceTime as it traversed the Midwest. While neither member of the pair said they had decided on whether to return for a fifth season in Evanston, the bonds that Nicholson and Berry have created with their teammates, and the Northwestern community, radiated throughout Barclays Center locker room.

“The Northwestern community is family to me,” Berry said. “It’s home.”