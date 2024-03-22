Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-FAU, Round of 64: TV, streaming, radio, betting line, injury report

After another record-setting season in Evanston, Northwestern — as a No. 9-seed in the East Region — gets set for a matchup with No. 8-seed Florida Atlantic. The Owls, under the guidance of Dusty May and powered by star guard Johnell Davis, reached the Final Four last year and had a strong follow-up campaign. Can the Wildcats win a toss-up tilt to set up a likely clash with No. 1 overall seed UConn? Follow all the action here.
Game Information
Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)
Game Time: 11:15 a.m. CT/12:15 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: CBS/CBS Sports or March Madness apps
Radio: WGN Radio 720
Betting Line
FAU -3, O/U 143 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (meniscus, season), C Matthew Nicholson (foot); QUESTIONABLE: N/A
FAU: OUT: Tre Carroll (arm, indefinitely); QUESTIONABLE: N/A
