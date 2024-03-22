Interviewing the Enemy: Q&A with JJ Metz of FAU Owl’s Nest

The day is finally here. In a few hours, Northwestern will take on Florida Atlantic in a Round of 64 showdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. To get to know FAU a little more, Inside NU reached out to JJ Metz of FAU Owl’s Nest to ask a few questions about the Owls. Go check out his work and give him a follow on X/Twitter @JjMetzFAU!

Inside NU: Once again, Johnell Davis and Vlad Goldin make this offense go as they did in 22-23, but what are some of the other reasons why FAU’s offense is as good (if not even better) than last year’s team?

Metz: The FAU offense has seen improvements this year, primarily due to a shift in playing style. It’s focusing more on pick-and-roll and off-ball screens, allowing Vlad Goldin to cut to the basket or catch lobs for high-percentage shots inside. Unlike last year’s heavy reliance on three-pointers, FAU is taking smarter shots and incorporating more players, including Brennen Lorient and Tre Carroll (though he hasn’t played since Feb. 25), to provide size and versatility in the paint. This approach has made the offense more efficient and effective, with improved three-point shooting percentages contributing to our success.

INU: Clearly, FAU has had really awesome highs and really low lows this year. Rate your confidence in the team right now on a scale of 1-10 — where do they fall on that scale and why?

JM: I’d rate my confidence in the team right now at an 8 out of 10. I am pretty confident FAU gets this one done because we’ve seen them play up to competition all year. In big games like this, FAU tends to rise to the occasion. We’ve seen them defeat top-ranked teams like Arizona and Texas A&M, as well as other tournament-caliber teams like Charleston. FAU has experience in winning these types of games. Additionally, I’m super confident with FAU given the injuries to Northwestern’s Matt Nicholson and Ty Berry, particularly Nicholson, who is the primary seven-foot center that would guard Goldin. Without him, Northwestern loses a significant size advantage in their interior defense, which boosts my confidence level for FAU in this matchup.

INU: It seems like FAU thrives on generating transition offense. Have the Owls been able to do that when they’ve played slower-paced teams (i.e. North Texas), and when teams do slow the game down, how has FAU been able to win?

JM: FAU’s half-court offense has shown improvement this year, particularly in matchups against slower-paced teams like North Texas. One thing they have been doing effectively is giving Johnell Davis the ball at the top of the key and letting him drive to the basket with his right hand, something that has been successful in recent games. In these matchups, FAU has demonstrated resilience by coming back in the last five minutes of the game. It has been trailing in the second half in all three of the games versus North Texas, showcasing their ability to adapt to the slower tempo of play. By executing their half-court offense effectively and making timely adjustments, FAU has been able to overcome deficits and secure victories against slow-paced opponents like North Texas.

INU: FAU is No. 108 in KenPom defensively. Do you feel like the Owls have to play a high-scoring game to win on Friday, or is there faith that they can win in different ways like they did on their run last year?

JM: Defense has been one of the weaker parts of FAU’s game this year, particularly in high-scoring matchups where it often relies heavily on their offense. With a ranking of 108 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, it’s clear that FAU struggles to get stops consistently. Lately, there’s been a lack of aggressive perimeter defense and a tendency to not contest shots, particularly evident in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Given these challenges, I believe deploying a 3-2 zone defense to defend the perimeter could be the best strategy for FAU.

INU: In your opinion, what’s the biggest advantage FAU has on Northwestern, and what’s the biggest weakness FAU has that NU might capitalize on? Could be a matchup, an area of the game, a stat, or anything else.

JM: In my opinion, the biggest advantage for FAU is the size difference down low. With Nick Martinelli likely to be the primary big in the absence of Nicholson, who stands at only 6-foot-7, FAU can exploit this size difference, particularly with Goldin, who is 7-foot-1. This height advantage forces Northwestern to rely on other players like Luke Hunger, who may not be as comfortable in high-pressure situations. FAU’s depth in the frontcourt, with players like Lorient, Goldin and Giancarlo Rosado accustomed to playing in significant moments, further strengthens this advantage. The size and experience of FAU’s bigs could prove to be crucial in the matchup against Northwestern.

On the flip side, the biggest weakness for FAU that Northwestern might capitalize on is its struggle to defend the perimeter. Northwestern, led by sharpshooter Boo Buie, has been proficient from beyond the arc, with players like Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg also posing significant threats. If FAU can’t contain Northwestern’s three-point shooting, it could prove to be a major advantage for the Wildcats.

INU: Score prediction! Who wins, and why? And does the winner give UConn a competitive game on Sunday?

JM: I think FAU wins 75-70 in a close game, where FAU is up by a bit, by double digits with five minutes left, and then Northwestern makes a push back and almost comes back, but FAU wins. And I think the winner can very much compete with UConn. UConn has been vulnerable, it’s lost games. It still has three losses, it almost lost to St. John’s and it was tied with Marquette with four minutes left when the Golden Eagles were without Tyler Kolek. So, this is definitely a possible win for either team versus UConn, even though in my bracket, I do have FAU losing to UConn in the second round, because UConn has been the best team all season.