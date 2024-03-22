Rapid Reaction: Northwestern prevails in Round of 64 77-65 in overtime over Florida Atlantic, moves on to Round of 32

NEW YORK — When the lights shone brightest in the city where lights shine like the Sun, Northwestern’s biggest stars came to play.

No. 9-seed Northwestern (21-12, 12-8 B1G) took down No. 8-seed Florida Atlantic (25-8, 14-4 AAC) 77-65 in an absolute thriller from Barclays Center. It took 45 minutes for Northwestern to put down the Owls, with Brooks Barnhizer evening the game with less than 10 seconds left in regulation.

The Wildcats were led by Ryan Langborg, who finished the day with 27 points, four rebounds and three assists. Boo Buie had 22 points, four assists and three rebounds, and Barnhizer rounded out NU’s big three with a double-double, finishing the day with 13 points and 10 boards. For FAU, Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and nine boards, plus Johnell Davis chipped in 18 points.

The Owls turned it over twice on their first two possessions. However, NU sent the ball right back to FAU when Martinelli could not handle a pass from Buie.

Luke Hunger got the ‘Cats on the board after he split a pair from the charity stripe, but Alijah Martin answered with a layup to put FAU on the scoreboard and Goldin converted a pair from the line to give the Owls a 4-1 lead. The ‘Cats struggled mightily from the field to start the game, shooting 0-of-4 from deep in the first four minutes, until Buie drilled a triple to even the game at four at the under-16 stoppage.

Out of the timeout, Ryan Langborg connected on a baby floater, and Blake Smith forced two straight defensive stops, including one where he ripped the ball away underneath the rim. But, Barnhizer’s ensuing lob attempt to Blake Preston fell out of bounds, and the Owls tied the game at six. A possession later, a turnover by Martinelli turned into an easy layup for Davis, giving FAU an 8-6 advantage at the under-12.

Out of the break, No. 13 finally got one to fall, and Hunger finished over the 7-foot-1 Goldin to give NU a 10-8 lead midway through the first frame. After a midway jumper from Barnhizer pushed the lead to four, Goldin split a pair from the line, and Martin converted at the rim to cut the Wildcats lead to 12-11 with 7:08 left in the first half.

After the timeout, Davis drilled one from beyond the arc to give the Owls a 14-12 lead. After three straight empty possessions for the Wildcats, an easy slam from Martin pushed the FAU lead to four. Northwestern missed nine straight shots, embarking on a five-minute scoring drought as the Owls took a 16-12 edge with 3:45 left in the first half.

Martinelli stopped the run with a layup, but FAU answered right back at the rim. Following a few empty possessions, Barnhizer capitalized on another FAU turnover to give NU back a 19-18 lead with less than a minute left in the half. However, Davis got a floater to go at the horn with a friendly bounce to send the Owls into the locker room with a 20-19 lead.

Buie splashed one from deep to open the second half, but Goldin answered with a dunk to knot the game back up. Langborg found the bottom of the net from the midrange and again from the elbow to expand NU’s lead to 26-22. However, a three from Brandon Weatherspoon cut the lead to one before Barnhizer floated one in. A few possessions later, an errant pass from FAU found the hands of Buie, who sent it over to Barnhizer for a three-point play, but No. 13 missed the free throw. After another Owl turnover, NU went into the under-16 leading 30-27.

Out of the break, Buie curled off a screen and nailed a deep triple to double NU’s lead, and Langborg hit another floater to make the advantage eight. However, an and-one by Bryan Greenlee stifled NU’s run for a moment until Buie worked his way to the rim for two. Greenlee answered with another triple to cut the game to four points.

He had a chance to bring home another three points after Hunger fouled him on a three-point attempt, but the FAU senior only converted one of three attempts from the line. On the other end, Langborg finally got one to fall from deep, but Florida Atlantic responded with an easy foul. One trip down the floor later, Buie corralled his own miss and floated it in to expand NU’s lead to 43-36 with 10:53 left to play in the game.

Following the timeout, a Langborg turnover ended in a three for the Owls, but Buie answered right back with a triple of his own. On the next possession, Martinelli was denied by Goldin, but Langborg made up for it with a runner in the lane. Langborg continued his phenomenal half, finding Martinelli in the lane for a left-hand floater and hitting Preston down low for a bunny to give the Wildcats a 52-43 lead with 7:10 left to go in the game.

After the pause, Goldin grabbed an offensive board and put it back in, but Langborg answered with a mid-range jumper. However, a quick 5-0 run for the Owls made it 54-50 Wildcats with 5:19 left in the game.

Off the inbound, Buie circled his way to the cup for an easy deuce, but Langborg did not handle the handoff on the next possession, sending the ball right back to the Owls. FAU found the bottom of the net, but NU went into the final media timeout leading 56-52.

After a long discussion by the refs, Nick Martinelli was called for a flagrant foul, and Goldin hit both free throws. On the other end, Barnhizer’s mid-range jumper rimmed in and out, and Goldin worked his way to line again down two and hit both to tie this game up.

Buie went ice cold in the final minutes, missing three straight looks at the rim. With a minute left, Davis got a runner to fall in to give FAU a two-point lead. However, with 10 seconds left in the game, Barnhizer beat Goldin to the cup and laid it in to tie the game. Davis’ final three was blocked, and we had free basketball in Brooklyn.

In overtime, FAU controlled the tip, but the Owls came up empty on their first possession, and Langborg hit another mid-range jump shot to put NU ahead. The midrange was scalding hot for No. 5, connecting again to make it a four-point game. Davis split a pair from the charity line, but Langborg drilled from deep to double NU’s lead with less than three minutes to go. Not to be outdone, Buie somehow flips one in off one leg as the shot clock expired to give Northwestern a 67-59 lead with 2:21 left in overtime. FAU tried to mount one last comeback, but two straight misses from deep turned into a Langborg deep three to expand its lead to double-digits with 90 seconds left. Langborg added on two more free throws to ice the game, and Northwestern escaped with a 77-65 victory.

Northwestern will be back in action Sunday to take on the winner of No. 1 UConn and No. 16 Stetson, who began play a few minutes after the Wildcats won. Tip-off time will be announced later today.