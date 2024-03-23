How Northwestern’s frontcourt fueled Ryan Langborg’s offensive explosion against FAU

With just over four minutes remaining in the first half of Northwestern’s 77-65 victory over Florida Atlantic, redshirt first-year center Luke Hunger missed back-to-back layups from point-blank range. Those deflating misses brought the Wildcats’ shooting mark to a staggering 5-of-25 on the afternoon in an unexpectedly ugly game between two top-32 KenPom offenses. At the moment, they also appeared to define Hunger’s postseason debut, in which he shot 1-of-8 from the field.

Northwestern did turn the tide, with its guards in the spotlight: Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg. The duo combined for 44 points in the game’s final 25 minutes after totaling five points on 2-of-12 shooting in the first half. Both players made critical shots that helped NU dictate the pace of the game throughout the second half and overtime, even when FAU began to embark on runs.

While Langborg was the centerpiece in overtime, Hunger and Northwestern’s frontcourt players also made great improvements down the stretch, playing critical roles in freeing up the Princeton grad transfer. Their transition defense established the controlled pace that allowed NU’s guards to play fluidly, and they capitalized on it with stellar off-ball screening to give Langborg open midrange looks.

Although both offenses struggled in the first half and FAU lost, the action flowed at a tempo that favored the Owls. Per Bart Torvik, each team had 77 possessions, or about 68.4 per 40 minutes. Northwestern, whose adjusted tempo ranks 340th in the country, has played only four games this season at a faster pace. On the other hand, FAU has played 20 of them, according to Torvik.

Florida Atlantic’s guards — Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin — have helped FAU thrive in transition, but 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin’s rim-running is what gives that quick offense a uniquely dynamic layer. Just take this transition score from early in the year against Virginia Tech, for example.

Goldin’s ability to race down the floor off misses was something Northwestern’s bigs kept in mind — both in their prep and in the early going, when FAU racked up defensive rebounds off Northwestern’s many misses.

“It was something where we knew who he was as a player,” grad transfer center Blake Preston said. “[We were] prepared with what we needed to prioritize as far as that balance between us crashing offensively [on rebounds] and getting back on so frequently.”

It marked a stark difference from Northwestern’s last center matchup, which came against Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl. The Badgers scored fastbreak points in bunches, but mostly ran the floor with their perimeter players. Crowl also functioned as a pick-and-pop threat in Northwestern’s Big Ten Tournament loss, draining three three-pointers.

Working down low against Goldin meant that Hunger and Preston had to box out the FAU big in a different way to prevent him from beating them down the floor. It certainly helped; the Owls only scored four fastbreak points against Northwestern.

“He’s a skinnier guy, so you have to get into his legs a little more,” Hunger said. “You can push him under the hoop a little easier compared to someone like Crowl. [Crowl] is also more of a shooter, so you had to prepare more to get back off your ball screens.

“We knew [Goldin] was going to be in drop coverage, we knew he was just going to set screens, and he’s more of a lob guy. It was just being aware of the matchups, and whatever guys are deep downhill.”

By pushing Goldin closer to the backboard on NU shots, Hunger and Preston set themselves a few steps ahead in transition when Davis and Martin tried to push the ball off misses. While Goldin led the Owls with 19 points, Northwestern’s bigs limited a potential fastbreak interior threat.

They even opened up some looks for the Wildcats with their hustle, including this one:

Yet, they weren’t complacent on the boards, even though the Wildcats secured nine offensive rebounds compared to FAU’s three in the first half. NU was getting outrebounded on the defensive glass, and the centers shot poorly. But it wasn’t just Chris Collins or any assistant coach who let them know that during the breaks. It was a voice from above.

“I like to yell at them,” said Matthew Nicholson, as he sat next to Preston and Hunger in Northwestern’s victorious locker room with a walking boot on his foot.

But why?

“I can see it from a different angle because I’m on the sideline. I know what I’m supposed to do in that scenario. So, I tell them when they come off the court, because usually they get some doubt. Obviously, Coach is gonna yell at them, so I’m gonna try and talk to them in a different way.”

While Hunger and Preston didn’t get as many shooting opportunities underneath the basket, they took to heart Nicholson’s advice to be more confident. They did so on the offensive end by improving as screeners. In particular, the redshirt freshman carved out a plethora of midrange looks for Langborg in overtime, such as these:

“I emptied my Langborg package with the playbook,” Collins said. “We run a lot of stuff for him to get shots, and we found that we were having success coming off screens with their five-man. Their switching was bothering a lot of the stuff we were doing, but we were able to find some stuff using their big as our big screen.

“Off the ball, we got some pindowns. We got some of our specials. We got some hand-off actions. He was able to get to his mid-range.”

Preston, in particular, turned his attention toward being more physical on screens and finding defenders to block out, as opposed to getting to a spot for a set play.

“I’m just trying to hunt a man,” Preston said. “From grade school, you hear, ‘Don’t screen a space screen, screen a man.’ That was a priority today that has really been set since getting here, especially. Ryan’s not getting up shots just running around. He’s got to come off some screens.”

Hunger echoed Collins’ observations, noting that FAU’s defensive tendency to switch matchups with nearly every off-ball screen impacted how Northwestern responded.

“We really emphasized today that they switched one-through-four,” Hunger added. “As five-men, we have to be really good screeners and get our guys open. We have really good shooters on this team.”

FAU smothered Northwestern’s guards in the first half, pressuring Buie more than 30 feet from the hoop. Trademarking Florida Atlantic’s defense throughout the season, Goldin tends to drops very low to the hoop, leaving room open in the midrange. Yet, Northwestern’s star guard observed a difference. While other teams thew doubles at him off screens immediately, FAU’s help defenders stayed patient.

“In the first half, they were in a drop, and as I got downhill they would come up,” Buie said. “I was just trying to figure out what they were doing in the first half.”

In the final 25 minutes, Hunger played a critical role in opening that up. Even though he took two threes early due to the space that Goldin gave him on the perimeter, he noted that he didn’t attract extra attention because of that. Instead, Hunger said that he focused more on diving more to the basket on rolls, which moved defensive attention toward the low block. With a combination of well-executed dribble handoffs, pindown screens and spacing, Langborg and Buie consistently found additional openings behind the arc and around the elbows.

The two guards earned a number of looks, but Hunger’s awareness around the hoop also benefited Brooks Barnhizer. Watch how we takes away Goldin’s attention on this pick-and-roll by getting down low.

When asked Saturday about how to beat big men who take away his patented post fadeaway, Barnhizer shouted out that play specifically.

“I was taking my time backing down whoever was guarding me, and then I saw Goldin come up,” Barnhizer said. “Luke did a good job of getting to the short dunker spot on the other side. It’s about trying to read situations, seeing if he’s coming up, seeing if I’ll be able to get to a fadeaway or seeing if they try to force baseline to a big. It’s definitely going to have to be about making reads.”

While Hunger, Preston and Nicholson weren’t making the game-changing baskets, they each played roles in creating them for each of NU’s primary scorers. Their shooting marks may not indicate it, but the frontcourt’s assistance in controlling the game’s pace and opening up good looks proved critical.

Still, in a victorious locker room, the frontcourt looked for more with another uber-talented big in Connecticut’s Donovan Clingan on the horizon. Reflecting on his advice to the Preston and Hunger in midgame huddles, Nicholson talked to former about rising up for putbacks more aggressively.

Nicholson then turned over to Preston and Hunger, who sat to his right. “You guys need to finish next time,” he said with a grin.