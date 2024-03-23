Northwestern shows it still has enough — and its program progress — in win over FAU

With just over 90 seconds left on the Barclays Center floor, two stars crossed paths. While Northwestern’s Boo Buie missed a stepback three, Florida Atlantic’s Johnell Davis raced to his left and sank a layup that gave the Owls a two-point lead.

It felt as if every bounce of the ball on the orange rim deflated whatever air was left in the Wildcats’ balloon. Gone was the team’s nine-point lead, and in was a hole seemingly dug by the grim reaper himself. That morbidity only increased as FAU big man Vlad Goldin was hacked by Brooks Barnhizer with 26 ticks to go.

With its magical season — and the prolific careers of Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg — hanging in the balance, NU simply denied life support. Instead, the Wildcats answered in the form of a tying layup by Barnhizer, out of a disjointed play no less. Then came overtime, in which that resuscitation transformed into vivacity: Northwestern led the entire period, fueled by a virtually unconscious Langborg.

The ‘Cats’ 33rd game of the 2023-24 season, in many ways, encapsulated the themes of its previous 32. That included stretches of very ugly basketball, such as a scoring drought over five minutes in Brooklyn. Most importantly, though, Friday afternoon’s contest embodied tenacity and winning via multiple difference-makers.

In the first half, it was Barnhizer’s seven points, combined with stellar defense, that allowed NU to hang in despite a combined 2-of-12 shooting from Buie and Langborg. In the second period, it was the latter two, combining for 28 on four triples. In overtime, it was virtually all the Princeton transfer, who poured in 12 of the team’s 19 points.

The problem for Northwestern not just this season, but also last, has been finding consistently viable threats outside of Buie. Even down two starters from November, yesterday’s Wildcats indicated they’re still potent enough to make some noise — even if Buie doesn’t play at his best for 40 (or 45) minutes.

Chris Collins’ matchup with Dusty May’s team was anything but utopian, a far cry from NU’s games against Michigan State, Ohio State or Nebraska during conference competition. Even then, when the Wildcats’ head man first wrote out a lineup that included Buie, Langborg and Barnhizer against Binghamton on Nov. 6, what Northwestern got from those three against the Owls was virtually all one could have dreamt of over four months ago.

It’s easy to view the Wildcats’ win over a team from last year’s Final Four in a vacuum. After all, the alacrity of the NCAA Tournament — with teams playing every other day and speaking to the media largely nonstop — doesn’t allow for much introspection. Yet Northwestern’s triumph over FAU was more than just another of its 22 this year: it extended the program’s run of never having lost in the Round of 64.

Sure, the sample size is limited. But winning in March is far from a guarantee, even for teams way better than the ‘Cats; just ask Kentucky and Auburn about prevailing with a bracket on the court. That Northwestern has made the Round of 32 — in an event chronically celebrated for its lunacy — in both of the last two seasons is remarkable, and is a real reflection of the prestige it’s starting to establish in Evanston.

“I feel like we’ve earned respect, and you only do that by winning and your play. You’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to produce results,” Collins said at the podium Friday. “We are trying to build something that’s sustainable, something that can last. And the more you can win and the more you can get on this stage — perception is everything.”

For Wildcats that inherited a program few conceived as ever being successful, let alone this high-level, victories over a team like FAU mean that much more. In fact, they leave no doubt about the very essence of Northwestern basketball, even if down Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson.

“People used to think of Northwestern basketball and think that we were a pushover, think we were soft. Not give us any credit,” Barnhizer said in the locker room postgame. “The last two years, we’ve really debunked all those thoughts about us, and all those claims.”

For the Wildcats to have reached three second rounds after not even making the tournament until 2017 is superb. The problem is what lies on the other side of that first door: a top-seeded behemoth. 2017 Gonzaga, 2023 UCLA and 2024 UConn? Those are some of the better programs and teams in the last 10 years, a college basketball murderer’s row.

“Well, I want to enjoy this game before I start talking about that juggernaut,” Collins mused.

In having to play against All-American Tristen Newton and fellow stars Donovan Clingan and Cam Spencer, and to win against a team that’s gone a blistering 38-3 in its last 41 games, the Wildcats will need plenty to go their way. The probability that Northwestern will reach its first ever Sweet 16, which has been on Langborg’s and others’ radars since the preseason, is slim to none. Bart Torvik projects those odds at 17%, but those truly feel too high.

But if NU is to have any shot at snatching the crown from the Huskies’ head, it’ll need just as, if not more, well-rounded contributions from Buie, Langborg and Barnhizer — the backbone of a ‘Cat squad that’s beleaguered but not done dancing yet. And in March, a chance is all one needs.