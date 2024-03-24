Despite never matching up on the court, Northwestern and UConn know each other all too well

Nearly 1,000 miles separate Evanston, Illinois and Storrs, Connecticut. On the surface, the only thing these two places have in common is their affinity for a certain style of pizza, a love for historic baseball franchises and frigid winters.

Yet, when the Wildcats and the Huskies take the floor Sunday night in Brooklyn, the two squads will know each other quite well despite never facing off on the hardwood. While both sides battle for a spot in the Sweet 16, there is also another, less important, prize on the line — bragging rights.

Whether it is the two men at the helm of these programs, or a player taking on his brother’s alma mater, the ‘Cats and Huskies have an invisible string tying them together.

“I just think that there’s probably not a coach, besides my brother, that I can relate to in our profession than Chris,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said Saturday.

The connection between these two squads began 31 years ago when 18-year-old Chris Collins first stepped foot in Durham, North Carolina. The Blue Devil freshman, a coach’s kid, instantly bonded with another coach’s kid who had led Duke to back-to-back national championships, Bobby Hurley. In turn, a young Collins met Hurley’s younger brother — Dan Hurley.

“He and I have known each other forever...” Collins said. “I think we’ve had similar upbringings and coach in a similar manner.”

When Hurley, or Danny as Collins calls him, was coaching high school basketball in New Jersey throughout the 2000s, Collins, then an assistant coach at Duke, would be in the gym recruiting Hurley’s players for the Blue Devils. What Collins knew at the time was what the rest of the world learned as Hurley transitioned to the college game — any of Hurley’s players were well coached, disciplined and poised to excel.

“They’re a very together group and they are a tough, competitive group, and when I say those characteristics, you think of their coach,” Collins said Saturday. “I think that Danny sets the tone. His leadership and his ability to mold his program in his personality is impressive. I think his players are just an extension of who he is. “

As both coaches have their teams jockeying for a spot in the second weekend, they both refer back to their family lineage for guidance throughout the season. Collins’ father Doug has spent the better part of 30 years on the sideline while Hurley’s father, Bob Hurley Sr., amassed 26 New Jersey state titles across 40 years of coaching. Both elders still have a coaching itch, helping their sons whenever called upon for advice. For Collins, Doug has become Northwestern’s adopted grandfather, still grasping the attention of the ‘Cats and holding court at practice.

“One of my favorite times is when he comes to practice, watches and lets it all settle,” Collins said Saturday. ”After practice is over, our guys huddle around him and he just holds court with his basketball experiences. That’s really cool for me to be able to share that with him.”

On the floor, Northwestern fans may recognize a familiar name on the back of a UConn jersey tonight — Spencer.

Cam Spencer, who took down the Wildcats last year with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, transferred to Storrs for his final season of eligibility. When Spencer is announced in the starting five, his brother will be in an interesting position 3,000 miles away. After a lucrative lacrosse career at Loyola Maryland, including a Tewwaaraton award, Pat Spencer made the absurd jump to spend his final year of collegiate eligibility playing organized basketball for the first time since high school.

Despite Spencer’s athletic prowess, only one high-major team offered him a spot: Northwestern. In his lone season with the ‘Cats, Spencer averaged 10.4 points, but NU had an abysmal season, finishing 3-17 in conference play. However, Collins credited Spencer with helping a first-year from Albany find his way in college basketball. That first-year was none other than Boo Buie.

“He was with us for one year, but his impact was huge,” Collins said when asked about Spencer. “Pat did a great job showing Boo the ropes of what it takes to be a great athlete at the college level, and the mentality and the mindset you have to have.”

Collins told the media that he and Spencer text often throughout the season, and NU’s head coach added that the elder Spencer was not a fan of how the bracket pitted the ‘Cats against the Huskies. Collins also said that despite Pat Spencer’s unlikely journey to the NBA, suiting up for the Golden State Warriors, he still reminds Spencer when he is not living up to his potential.

“I thought his dunk was kind of weak the other night,” Collins said in jest. “I told him, ‘You’re more athletic than that. You should have windmilled it or something.’”

When asked yesterday about NU, Cam Spencer said how thankful his family is for the opportunity Collins and Co. gave his older brother to play college basketball; however, the Huskies’ guard was pretty confident in which colors Pat would don on Sunday night.

“I think he’s rooting for UConn tomorrow,” Spencer said.

Tonight, two teams will step on the floor, and one season will end when the final buzzer sounds. However, when the dust settles and the clock strikes zero, there will be plenty of laughter and love between these two sides.

Whether it is a brotherhood formed by the coaching fraternity and 30 years’ worth of memories, or an actual brotherhood formed by blood, the ‘Cats and Huskies are much closer than the 1,000 miles, or the lack of previous matchups, would make it out to be.

“I think we’re so similar in so many ways, it feels like you’re looking in the mirror,” Hurley said.