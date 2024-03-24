Northwestern drawing upon high-level center exposure to prepare for UConn’s Donovan Clingan

When a team faces the UConn Huskies — the reigning national champion and No. 1 overall seed in this year’s tournament that’s won 91% of its games this season — there’s hardly just one area to pinpoint in scouting. The biggest one, though, is probably a good place to start.

UConn center Donovan Clingan, standing at 7-foot-2, is one of the better interior players in college basketball. The sophomore burst onto the scene last season with impressive stretches of play as Adama Sanogo’s backup, and has taken starting reins in 2023-24 — averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Clingan’s offensive rating on Bart Torvik is the highest among any Division I player with over a 20 usage rating, and he’s slotted as the ninth-best prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Defending a player of Clingan’s caliber is formidable enough as is. But for Northwestern, that hurdle grows immensely because of the foot injury to typical starting center Matthew Nicholson, who hasn’t played since March 2. Now, the duties of mitigating the sophomore standout’s impact fall upon redshirt first-year Luke Hunger and grad transfer Blake Preston.

“He’s a big, big body. Good touch around the rim,” Hunger said about Clingan. “Very athletic. We know he’s a good player.”

The Wildcats’ bigs have gotten more than a sample platter of lining up against intimidating centers all season. Notably, that includes two matchups with presumptive two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey. Preston cited those contests, as difficult as an assignment as any, as being formative.

“When you’re experiencing that size mismatch for the first time, it’s definitely a shell shock,” Preston said. “As you kind of go that second, third, fourth experience, it becomes a little bit easier as you know, ‘Hey, this worked, this didn’t work.’ I think just the experience of it all will be good for us.”

Squaring off with Purdue’s unstoppable big man also allows for comparison, if not some relief moving forward. After all, very few can come close to Edey’s combination of scoring, rebounding and defensive acumen. Consequently, Northwestern’s centers recognized that Edey and Clingan are not one and the same, suggesting that the Husky may be a more favorable opponent.

“Playing against Zach Edey prepares you for pretty much every big in the country,” Hunger said. “He’s [Clingan’s] a little weaker in the lower body, so he’s a little easier to push around. I think we’ll be able to kind of push him off his catches in the low post. His touch isn’t as great as Edey’s. I think we’ll be prepared, especially now.”

The Wildcats got a good amuse-bouche of a dominant center in their NCAA Tournament opener against FAU. The Owls’ Vlad Goldin thrived to the tune of 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. However, Goldin didn’t get going early — posting just three points and four ‘boards — because of the team’s patent defensive style of doubling the post. Assistant Chris Lowery, who spearheads the Wildcats’ defensive schematics, was impressed by his center tandem in the Round of 64.

“I just think our aggression, and not letting him catch it where it wants, and his spots where he’s very comfortable,” Lowery said about what worked against Goldin. “Luke and Blake did a great job of really just staying with him, and just forcing him to score different ways.”

For as excellent as Clingan is as a standalone player, what augments UConn’s strength is just how elite it is in pretty much every other facet. Invest too much in guarding the Bristol native, and a team can get torched on the outside by All-American point guard Tristen Newton or sharpshooters Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban. As a result, Northwestern is trying to do what it can to play its cards properly on Sunday.

“We try to make sure that we take what people’s best bets are, and take them away from them,” Lowery said. “You can’t take one thing away from them, because they’re so well balanced. We just can’t get a healthy dose of all of them. Everybody can’t get off, and I think that’s the biggest thing with them."

“Just kind of knowing the personnel and doing the scout,” Hunger reinforced. “Knowing what guys shoot, which guys are better inside who are drivers, who to help off of. Those are all important.”

For much of this campaign, Northwestern’s defense has not been as good as its offense, as evidenced by a KenPom rating 22 spots below the other unit. Bad rotations, close-outs and rebounding have been sore spots for considerable games. Yet the ‘Cats feel their defense has fortified as the season has progressed — as evidenced by limiting the high-flying Owls to 20 first-half points on Friday.

“I think the attention to detail has continuously grown stronger as the season has progressed,” Lowery noted.

Ultimately, how do the Wildcats intend to plan for Clingan’s unavoidable presence in the paint? Expect adherence to NU’s typical center defense throughout 2023-24, with an emphasis on rallying two bodies and forcing Clingan to distribute the rock.

“Being tough inside. Fighting for our position. Doing what we do every day,” Preston said. “We’ve had a great stretch of opportunities to practice against that obviously in the Big Ten.”

No matter if it’s neutralizing Clingan and the top-echelon Huskies or any other school on the other side of the hardwood, the Wildcats believe they can go toe-to-toe with anyone — a sensible air of confidence regardless of having Nicholson or not.

“No. 1, No. 2… Seeds don’t really matter to us at this point, because we’re on the same court at the same time,” Hunger said. “As soon as that ball goes up in the air, it’s kind of everyone is against each other. We’ve beaten really good teams, and we’re prepared just as much for this one.”