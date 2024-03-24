 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-UConn (NCAA Tournament, Round of 32): TV, streaming, radio, injuries

Do the ‘Cats have another March surprise in them?

By Inside NU Archives
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This is March.

Northwestern will look to advance to its first Sweet 16 in program history when it faces off with No. 1-seeded Connecticut on Sunday night in Brooklyn. As the ‘Cats look to pull off another improbable upset, here is everything you need to know before tonight’s game:

Game Information

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT/7:45 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: TruTV/CBS Sports or March Madness apps

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

UConn -13.5, O/U 136 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (meniscus, season), C Matthew Nicholson (foot); QUESTIONABLE: N/A

UConn: OUT: None; QUESTIONABLE: None

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...