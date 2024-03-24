Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-UConn (NCAA Tournament, Round of 32): TV, streaming, radio, injuries

This is March.
Northwestern will look to advance to its first Sweet 16 in program history when it faces off with No. 1-seeded Connecticut on Sunday night in Brooklyn. As the ‘Cats look to pull off another improbable upset, here is everything you need to know before tonight’s game:
Game Information
Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT/7:45 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: TruTV/CBS Sports or March Madness apps
Radio: WGN Radio 720
Betting Line
UConn -13.5, O/U 136 (Odds Shark)
Injury Report
Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry (meniscus, season), C Matthew Nicholson (foot); QUESTIONABLE: N/A
UConn: OUT: None; QUESTIONABLE: None
