Rapid Reaction: Northwestern dominated 75-58 by UConn in Round of 32

NEW YORK — This one was over as fast as the 4 train leaves Grand Central.

No. 9-seed Northwestern (22-12, 12-8 B1G) saw its wildly impressive 2023-24 season come to a bitter close with an 75-58 loss to No. 1 overall seed UConn (33-3, 13-7 Big East). It was the Wildcats’ worst loss by margin (17) since Jan. 2 at Illinois and their most lopsided defeat in six NCAA Tournament games.

The ‘Cats got nothing functioning offensively, converting just 34% of their shots. Boo Buie shot 2-of-15, mustering nine points — his lowest output since Jan. 20 at Nebraska — while Brooks Barnhizer posted 18 points. Ryan Langborg had 13 on 5-of-7 from the field.

Meanwhile, Donovan Clingan was a problem from the tip, amassing 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. All-American point guard Tristen Newton also contributed 20 points and 10 assists.

After a steal from Buie, Clingan blocked a Luke Hunger dunk, and Newton laid it in on the other end for the first points of the night. Stephon Castle added an and-one, and Clingan spun in a hook to make it 7-0 Huskies.

Northwestern’s initial bucket came via a layup from Blake Preston at the 16:44 mark of the half, but it stayed all UConn via an NU turnover and throwdowns from Castle and Clingan. In response, Nick Martinelli put in a classic left-handed hook around Clingan and Cam Spencer to send the teams to the under-16, where it was 11-4 UConn.

A showtime feed from Hassan Diarra to Clingan and a Spencer lay-in kept all momentum with the No. 1 overall seed. The Wildcats remained ice cold, starting 2-of-12 from the field — including multiple misses from close range. A levitating three-point play by Newton made the deficit 14 for the Wildcats.

A floater from Martinelli and a bank shot from Hunger gave the ‘Cats a 4-0 run, with Northwestern’s defense tightening to hold UConn scoreless for over two minutes. But the stretch did little to stop the bleeding, as easy buckets from Clingan and Spencer neutralized the purple spurt.

By the under-8, Connecticut extended its lead to 24-10. Buie had zero points, while three Huskies had already reached five points. Northwestern’s offense stalled on virtually every possession, with Dan Hurley’s defense disrupting sets and knocking the ball away consistently.

Two free throws from Clingan came after the break, and Hunger bodied the Husky big for a layup. Newton proceeded to roll one in, and a triple from Spencer and an and-one from Diarra gave UConn its largest lead at 21 at the under-4.

Buie finally broke his scoreless spell with two free throws with 1:22 left in the half, but Alex Karaban answered right back with a three — and another metaphorical slap in the face. One Diarra free throw sent the contest to halftime with the Huskies throttling the ‘Cats 40-18. Buie and Barnhizer combined for just two points on 0-of-14 shooting, while Clingan had amassed 12 points, 11 rebounds and a gaudy five rejections in 13 minutes of action.

Clingan fed a slipping Karaban for a dunk to open the second, which set the tone for the massacre. Hunger ran past Clingan, who was assessed for a goaltend, but Langborg was then called for his third foul. Barnhizer finally hit a shot with 18:22 left on a patented stepback, but the lead was still 24 for the Huskies after a pair of charity stripe makes from Newton.

A swat by Clingan and an and-one from Newton all but sapped what was left for the Wildcats, as UConn led 49-22. Langborg hit a triple, and a lob from Buie to Blake Preston had the score 51-27 at the under-16.

A steal-turned-dunk from Newton and Spencer layup forced a Collins timeout with the Wildcats trailing by 28. Nothing stopped the Husky train, though. Even though Barnhizer poured in five points after the break, Samson Johnson added two lobs. Northwestern was overpowered 59-32 at the under-12.

Barnhizer reached 10 points with a spinning three-point play, and Buie finished a putback jumper for his first field goal of the evening. But NU couldn’t get within 21 points of the reigning champs before the under-8 hit, where the Huskies led 66-42.

Northwestern did flash some positives in the next few minutes, though. Langborg jumped a passing lane and drilled a three, and two more from Barnhizer gave those in purple some optimism. Buie then got Clingan in the air, drawing a foul and adding a free throw that reduced the advantage to 16.

Justin Mullins had the ball knocked away, and Hurley’s side began to tick away at the clock. Two from Castle and another block from Clingan brought those in navy on their feet. Ultimately, Northwestern fell 75-58, its third ever NCAA Tournament trip ending in the Round of 32.