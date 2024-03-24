Three takeaways from Northwestern’s 75-58 Round of 32 loss to Connecticut

NEW YORK — All good things must come to an end.

Northwestern’s 2023-24 season wrapped up on Sunday night with a 75-58 loss to Connecticut in the Round of 32. It was all Huskies from start to finish, but the Wildcats showed fight until the final whistle. Here are three prominent takeaways from the affair in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

UConn’s defense smothered Northwestern, and the Wildcats couldn’t make contested shots

This game was over before it even got started because Northwestern could not throw the ball in the ocean. The Wildcats started the game 2-of-12 from the field, handing UConn an 18-4 lead eight minutes into the game. To make matters worse, the ‘Cats were 1-of-6 in the paint to start the game. Northwestern was no match for Donovan Clingan, who had five blocks in the first half alone. After 20 minutes, Boo Buie, Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg were a combined 1-of-15 from the field, with Buie and Barnhizer not making a single shot. The only thing working for the ‘Cats was Nick Martinelli’s signature lefty floater.

By the time the ‘Cats found any rhythm offensively, it was too late. Northwestern shot 50% from the field in the second half, but the Huskies were already well ahead when NU started to find a rhythm. Buie had open looks throughout the game, both inside and out, but just couldn’t get a friendly roll in his final career game.

Donovan Clingan is an NBA lottery pick

There are not enough words to describe just how dominant the Huskies center was on Sunday night. The sophomore completely wrecked any game plan that Chris Collins and Co. made. Clingan singlehandedly shut down the paint, denying the Wildcats eight times. On the offensive side, none of Luke Hunger, Blake Preston or Nick Martinelli had any answer for Clingan, as he rolled to the rim and flushed the ball home with ease. He had a double-double by halftime: 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in just 13 minutes.

The only way to describe Clingan on the floor was a man against boys. When the NBA Draft is in this same building in June, whatever team hears Clingan’s name called (if he declares) is going to get a bonafide stud in the heart of its lineup.

This loss should not diminish what Northwestern accomplished this season

While this defeat will leave a sour taste in many ‘Cats fans’ mouths for a long time, it should not take away from what Northwestern accomplished this year. The Wildcats ran into a buzzsaw in the front-runner UConn — there was simply nothing they could do. At the end of the day, much like this whole season, Northwestern never quit. Down 22 at halftime, the ‘Cats put together an encouraging stretch in the middle of the second half, even outscoring the Huskies by five points in the final 20 minutes.

That being said, this was still a hell of a run for NU this season. Despite being depleted by injuries, the Wildcats made the Round of 32. There was plenty of adversity all season, but Northwestern always found a way to keep pushing and win a game. It was not always easy, but this was an impressive run by Collins’ team.