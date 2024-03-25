Softball: Five things to know from a dominant 5-0 week in the home-opener

Home, sweet home.

After a tumultuous non-conference slate that saw Northwestern travel to both coasts to escape the cold Evanston weather, the ‘Cats returned to their den. With a young squad, we knew there would be growing pains as the team went a pedestrian 11-7 in the opening weeks of the season. But just in time, it looks like the Wildcats have sharpened their claws, as this past week Northwestern went a perfect 5-0, extending the current win streak to eight games. After weekday wins over local DePaul and UIC and a weekend sweep against Michigan State to kick off the Big Ten slate, here are five things to know from a white-hot Wildcat week of winning.

1. Power-up

After a Tuesday win over DePaul where the Wildcats played small ball, gritting out a 3-1 victory despite not recording a single extra-base hit, the Wildcats’ bats found a surge of power for the next four games. Against UIC, Emma Raye broke the 1-1 tie with a three-run shot to left field, and the Northwestern cruised from there, defeating the Flames 7-1. But it wasn’t until the weekend when the Wildcats began to truly put on a fireworks show.

In three games against the rival Spartans, Northwestern clobbered eight home runs, uncorking moon-ball after moon-ball against helpless Michigan State pitchers. In the final game, Northwestern hit a trio of dingers in the same inning with Kansas Robinson, Bridget Donahey and Hannah Cady each mashing solo-shots and trotting around the bases. Even Kelsey Nader, not known for her power, coming into the series with just two career homers, more than doubled her career output, mashing three long-balls against the Spartans. My guess is Michigan State pitchers will have nightmares about facing this Northwestern lineup for a while.

Speaking of Michigan State pitchers...

2. Revenge is a dish best served with high heat

Ashley Miller, who has been an absolute revelation for the ‘Cats in the circle this season, had an extra narrative heading into the weekend series against the Spartans. Miller, a transfer from Michigan State, was pitching against her former team for the first time since trading in green for purple. And even though the jerseys aren’t greener, this weekend Miller proved that perhaps the grass on the other side is.

In game one, Miller dazzled, throwing a complete seven innings against her former teammates, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out nine, propelling Northwestern to a 5-1 win. The next day, Miller re-entered the circle in game two of the doubleheader and ran it back, pitching another full seven innings — this time giving up six hits but allowing zero runs and striking out 10, blanking Michigan State in a 4-0 victory to secure the series sweep.

Miller, who recorded an undesirable 5.43 ERA in her final season in East Lansing, has done a complete 180 in just one season in Evanston, looking like the best pitcher in the entire conference under Michelle Gascoigne’s coaching. Miller’s ERA (0.78), batting average against (.140) and saves (four) all lead the Big Ten. And Northwestern’s ace is second in the league in strikeouts (101), just eight behind MSU’s Liv Grey (who the ‘Cats bested twice this weekend) despite facing 61 less batters on the season.

3. Kansas Barbeque

Long story short, Kansas Robinson has been absolutely smoking the softball recently. Northwestern’s leadoff hitter has been in a season-long groove, and elevated to a new level this week, leaving a dent in every box score.

In the first game of the week, Robinson reached base with a walk and showed off her glove skills at second, recording a season-high five putouts. She followed that up with a three-single game against UIC, elevating her average above the .400 mark, and she didn’t slow down there. Against the aforementioned Liv Grey, Robinson caused trouble, smashing a fourth-inning homer to go along with a trio of walks on the day. In the Sunday doubleheader, the sophomore phenom added another five hits and a walk, including two dingers and four RBIs.

Robinson, whose average now sits at a comical .474, leads the Big Ten in that category for any hitter with more than three at-bats. With that qualifier, she also leads the conference in on-base percentage (.548) and is second in OPS (1.403). She is firmly in the mix for Big Ten Player of the Year at this point of the season.

4. Leadoff advantage

While Robinson has given the ‘Cats a leg-up on opponents by batting first in the opening frame, the ‘Cats have enjoyed success regardless of who leads off the inning — a major reason for the team’s win streak. Getting runners on with no outs forces pitchers to play differently, and it gives Kate Drohan the flexibility to get aggressive on the base paths.

This week across the five games, leadoff runners got aboard in 17-of-29 appearances, good for a .586 average. Because of this, opposing pitchers were consistently having to work with Northwestern runners in scoring position, and the ‘Cats usually delivered, plating those runs.

5. The J: The Mackey Arena of College Softball?

Northwestern’s current eight-game win streak is nice, but do you want to know what’s even better? Northwestern’s current 29-game winning streak at home, the longest in Division-I, dating all the way back to April of the 2022 season.

There must be magic in the Evanston air, because the J unlocks a different beast in this team that makes Northwestern one of the most difficult places to play in all of college softball. That 29-game streak includes double-digit games where Northwestern has wrapped things up early, mercy-ruling opponents. And as the weather gets warmer, the stands will only become more packed, handing visitors a disadvantage unlike any other venue in the Big Ten.

Weekly Awards

Week MVP: I spoiled it earlier — despite unreal efforts from the circle, Ashley Miller’s streak of winning this award is going to be broken by Kansas Robinson (nine hits in 12 at-bats, three HR, one double, five RBIs, five walks, one strikeout) who is perhaps the scariest hitter in the conference right now.

Best Play: Lots of good ones to choose from this week, including a laser-beam throw from Angela Zedak from left-field to tag out a runner at home, but it’s gotta be Kelsey Nader, who made this spectacular leaping catch in right field:

First-year shoutout: I think Riley Grudzielanek and Renae Cunningham both deserve mention for their work from the circle, but Emma Raye brought the goods this week, not only on offense, but by making several massive plays behind the dish, throwing out a handful of opposing runners on the base paths who dared to test the first-year catcher.

Dont' Run on Emma Raye ‍♀️



Strike 'em out. Throw 'em out. pic.twitter.com/oa6rhKvtfW — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) March 20, 2024

Ethan’s favorite NU softball thing he saw this week: Not making this one too complicated — softball being played at the J is about as smile-inducing as anything I saw on the field this week. Although spring break for us students meant that I missed out on attending the home opener, you can bet I’ll be planted at 1501 Central St. for a majority of this spring, grinning from ear-to-ear.

That wraps things up for this week, but I’ll be here in the same place at the same time next week after another big week of action. On Tuesday the ‘Cats close out their homestand with an afternoon matchup with Loyola Chicago before a three-game set in Columbus against a Buckeye squad that I believe is among the conference’s most underrated teams.