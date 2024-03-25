Baseball: ‘Cats take one of three in tight series at McNeese

Northwestern (10-11, 0-0 B1G) traveled to Lake Charles, Louisiana this weekend to take on fellow March Madness school McNeese (11-10) in a three-game series. The ‘Cats rolled into town after two wins midweek down in Corpus Christi, Texas against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Here’s a look at how things turned out this weekend:

The bats were hot in game one on Friday for Northwestern. It scored 12 runs en route to a 12-4 victory to open the set. First baseman Trent Liolios had three RBIs and ripped his first homer of the season in the third inning. Bennett Markinson and Jackson Freeman were also each 2-for-4 and drove in runs.

On the mound, starter Nolan Morr struggled early, allowing McNeese to jump out to a 3-1 lead after one. But he battled through three more innings, allowing just one more unearned run. Northwestern took the lead in the fourth inning on a Vince Bianchina single and never looked back.

From there, the ‘Cats rode Matt McClure out of the bullpen through four scoreless innings, and opened up a big lead. The Cowboys wouldn’t push a single run across the plate after the second inning of the contest.

Game two was not the high-scoring affair that was the opener. Kyle Potthoff took the mound for the ‘Cats against Zach Voss of McNeese. The starters settled into a good old-fashioned pitchers duel, each stretching through six scoreless frames of work for their respective clubs.

Northwestern’s offense struggled after its 12-run outpouring the day before. The ‘Cats had just three hits in the contest. McNeese had only four, but a Trent Liolios error at first base was the difference. The Cowboys scored a run on the play, and it was enough to take down the Wildcats 1-0.

In the final match, Luke Benneche took the mound for Northwestern with a chance to win the series. The senior has been up-and-down this spring, pitching to a 4.88 ERA so far. Against McNeese, Benneche looked good, throwing 5.1 innings of two-run ball.

Northwestern led 1-0 early in the game after capitalizing on an error in the first frame. Things stayed right there until the fifth, when a Braden Duhon RBI single compounded by a defensive miscue led to two runs.

Markinson tied things in the seventh with a single that drove in Bianchina, but the even score was short-lived. The Cowboys jumped all over Garrett Shearer in the eighth inning, scoring four runs and putting the game on ice.

Northwestern scratched across one more in the top of the ninth, but fell 6-3 to McNeese, losing the series and dipping below .500 on the season.

The ‘Cats couldn’t take the series victory on the road, but this team is over-performing to start this 2024 campaign under new head coach Ben Greenspan. This is a squad that won ten total games last season.

As of Friday, they’ve already matched that win total this year, and we’re only in mid-March, having yet to play a conference foe. After an offseason full of turmoil following the lost 2023 season, this ‘Cats team is holding its own.

It will be back in action in Evanston on Tuesday to take on Northern Illinois (8-16, 5-4 MAC) at 3:30 P.M. CT.